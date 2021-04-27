Could be a classic... and personally speaking, my favourite player - Selby, Vs my least favourite gives it an added edge...



Its good when youve got a definite fave.Im struggling to decide. At the moment I dont mind who wins and will decide as it progresses. Theyve been the best players imo so both deserve to be in the final.Looks like theres only me, you and Hazell who like Mark Selby, seems really unpopular on here otherwise. For me its something as simple as he was my dads favourite player when he was alive and he loved his Selby branded snooker cue that I got him for playing a few frames down the local hall with his mates.He rated him because of his ability to concentrate and his strength in all aspects of the game, which generally meant he was always a really tough opponent, for anyone. Reckoned he was the one player no other pro wanted to face, especially in a best of loads match. Like him or loathe him, (and I can understand why hes not universally appreciated) I reckon thats probably about right.As for Murphy, Ive never really warmed to him. BUT some of the snooker hes played this fortnight has been as good as anything Ive seen. Its usually the Ronnies or Trumps of the world who make you sit up and go, wow! But Murphys snooker in the last session yesterday was incredible. Not sure Ive ever seen such consistently inch perfect, effortless and clever positional play over a session as that. Even Judd Trump in the studio was visibly gob smacked by it.So hes won me over to be honest. I dont mind the fist pumps, (Christ hed have been justified in diving head first across the table after yesterday) and hes seems less annoying, more mature in his interviews (surprised to learn hes only 38, didnt realise he was so young when he won it). Like Selby, I get why hes not liked. With Murphy Im guessing its because hes come across badly in the past, possibly a little bit needy in terms of attention. Not sure. But Ive changed my mind on him as Ive loved watching the pure artistry of his snooker. Which is a massive surprise to be honest.So....erm....may the best man win! Hope its a belter and not too one-sided today, as tomorrow looks like snooker weather