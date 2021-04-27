Could be a classic... and personally speaking, my favourite player - Selby, Vs my least favourite gives it an added edge...
Its good when youve got a definite fave.
Im struggling to decide. At the moment I dont mind who wins and will decide as it progresses. Theyve been the best players imo so both deserve to be in the final.
Looks like theres only me, you and Hazell who like Mark Selby, seems really unpopular on here otherwise. For me its something as simple as he was my dads favourite player when he was alive and he loved his Selby branded snooker cue that I got him for playing a few frames down the local hall with his mates.
He rated him because of his ability to concentrate and his strength in all aspects of the game, which generally meant he was always a really tough opponent, for anyone. Reckoned he was the one player no other pro wanted to face, especially in a best of loads match. Like him or loathe him, (and I can understand why hes not universally appreciated) I reckon thats probably about right.
As for Murphy, Ive never really warmed to him. BUT some of the snooker hes played this fortnight has been as good as anything Ive seen. Its usually the Ronnies or Trumps of the world who make you sit up and go, wow! But Murphys snooker in the last session yesterday was incredible. Not sure Ive ever seen such consistently inch perfect, effortless and clever positional play over a session as that. Even Judd Trump in the studio was visibly gob smacked by it.
So hes won me over to be honest. I dont mind the fist pumps, (Christ hed have been justified in diving head first across the table after yesterday) and hes seems less annoying, more mature in his interviews (surprised to learn hes only 38, didnt realise he was so young when he won it). Like Selby, I get why hes not liked. With Murphy Im guessing its because hes come across badly in the past, possibly a little bit needy in terms of attention. Not sure. But Ive changed my mind on him as Ive loved watching the pure artistry of his snooker. Which is a massive surprise to be honest.
So....erm....may the best man win! Hope its a belter and not too one-sided today, as tomorrow looks like snooker weather