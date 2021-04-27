Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

The Snooker thread

meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 09:10:39 am
Out of absolutely nowhere, my wife has really got into watching snooker and weve spent every night watching it after the kid is in bed. Its been great as Ive been watching it through fresh eyes, explaining tactical battles etc. Think its great about the women on the mens tour. As someone was saying, it might be a bit hit and miss at first but if it slowly raises the standard, in 5-10 years we could have some serious players.

Also been impressed with the overall coverage this year. Think the BBC went a bit over-woke a couple of years ago and it was like watching CBBC Snooker but its found its feet and theres some good inclusions on there now.

Im just gutted I cant play Snooker anymore. I had a choice of a few great tables as a kid and played regularly till my 20s. The only one close to me where I live in London now is basically a front for county lines activity and the tables are shite.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 09:16:45 am
The Jester from Leicester vs The God Botherer from Rotherham.

Whos the less annoying choice from here?
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 09:38:39 am
I like Murphy, he plays a good brand of snooker. Not sure hes got enough tactical nous or the patience to slug it out with Selby if it goes scrappy. Hell need to knock them in off the lamp shades to beat him. Reckon high 80s for long pot percentage is a must.
Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 09:59:40 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 07:20:31 am
Could be a classic... and personally speaking, my favourite player - Selby, Vs my least favourite gives it an added edge...
:) Its good when youve got a definite fave.

Im struggling to decide. At the moment I dont mind who wins and will decide as it progresses. Theyve been the best players imo so both deserve to be in the final.

Looks like theres only me, you and Hazell who like Mark Selby, seems really unpopular on here otherwise. For me its something as simple as he was my dads favourite player when he was alive and he loved his Selby branded snooker cue that I got him for playing a few frames down the local hall with his mates.

He rated him because of his ability to concentrate and his strength in all aspects of the game, which generally meant he was always a really tough opponent, for anyone. Reckoned he was the one player no other pro wanted to face, especially in a best of loads match. Like him or loathe him, (and I can understand why hes not universally appreciated) I reckon thats probably about right.

As for Murphy, Ive never really warmed to him. BUT some of the snooker hes played this fortnight has been as good as anything Ive seen. Its usually the Ronnies or Trumps of the world who make you sit up and go, wow! But Murphys snooker in the last session yesterday was incredible. Not sure Ive ever seen such consistently inch perfect, effortless and clever positional play over a session as that. Even Judd Trump in the studio was visibly gob smacked by it.

So hes won me over to be honest. I dont mind the fist pumps, (Christ hed have been justified in diving head first across the table after yesterday) and hes seems less annoying, more mature in his interviews (surprised to learn hes only 38, didnt realise he was so young when he won it). Like Selby, I get why hes not liked. With Murphy Im guessing its because hes come across badly in the past, possibly a little bit needy in terms of attention. Not sure. But Ive changed my mind on him as Ive loved watching the pure artistry of his snooker. Which is a massive surprise to be honest.

So....erm....may the best man win! Hope its a belter and not too one-sided today, as tomorrow looks like snooker weather ;D
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:13:47 am
Think I'll be rooting for Murphy, he's been boss on and off the table, great entertainment value!But I hope it's a great match too, and not a one sided affair, especially after all the high octane stuff of the last few days.
Chavvie

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:33:41 am
Definitely want Selby to win, I like him personally and I think the slow play criticism precedes him now. Apart from the semi  hes been pretty fluid and played some top stuff. Like he said his average shot time in the semi was the same as Bingham. In interviews he comes across fine too.

I dont mind Murphy, hes a bit smug but nothing too unbearable. 18-12 Selby I reckon
ToneLa

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 11:12:14 am
THE PATIENCE-TESTER FROM LEICESTER

want Murphs to do. He won't like. And I do get why Selby plays shithoose tactics.

Doesn't make it fun to watch though.
Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 11:13:58 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:16:45 am
The Jester from Leicester vs The God Botherer from Rotherham.

Whos the less annoying choice from here?

Murphys Christian beliefs are less off putting to me than his Englishness - his little interview was very revealing; he comes across as a Daily Express reader, mentioned Prince Edward and Winston Churchill. And the first record he bought was The Spice Girls🙄. I think Selby is disliked on the tour because of his willingness to slow play down; him having a pop at Ronnie last year (for having the temerity not to put up with it) was pure hypocrisy.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 01:11:40 pm
Hope Murphy wins 18-0. Failing that, any Murphy win will do :P
gazzalfc

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 01:28:23 pm
Crazy how full the crucible is
johnj147

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 02:31:59 pm
Massive frame for selby that ..
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:59:40 am
:) Its good when youve got a definite fave.

Im struggling to decide. At the moment I dont mind who wins and will decide as it progresses. Theyve been the best players imo so both deserve to be in the final.

Looks like theres only me, you and Hazell who like Mark Selby, seems really unpopular on here otherwise. For me its something as simple as he was my dads favourite player when he was alive and he loved his Selby branded snooker cue that I got him for playing a few frames down the local hall with his mates.

He rated him because of his ability to concentrate and his strength in all aspects of the game, which generally meant he was always a really tough opponent, for anyone. Reckoned he was the one player no other pro wanted to face, especially in a best of loads match. Like him or loathe him, (and I can understand why hes not universally appreciated) I reckon thats probably about right.

As for Murphy, Ive never really warmed to him. BUT some of the snooker hes played this fortnight has been as good as anything Ive seen. Its usually the Ronnies or Trumps of the world who make you sit up and go, wow! But Murphys snooker in the last session yesterday was incredible. Not sure Ive ever seen such consistently inch perfect, effortless and clever positional play over a session as that. Even Judd Trump in the studio was visibly gob smacked by it.

So hes won me over to be honest. I dont mind the fist pumps, (Christ hed have been justified in diving head first across the table after yesterday) and hes seems less annoying, more mature in his interviews (surprised to learn hes only 38, didnt realise he was so young when he won it). Like Selby, I get why hes not liked. With Murphy Im guessing its because hes come across badly in the past, possibly a little bit needy in terms of attention. Not sure. But Ive changed my mind on him as Ive loved watching the pure artistry of his snooker. Which is a massive surprise to be honest.

So....erm....may the best man win! Hope its a belter and not too one-sided today, as tomorrow looks like snooker weather ;D

I totally understand why Selby rubs people up the wrong way but I like watching him (for the most part). Unlike Stephen Hendry who seems to absolutely abhor safety play, I like watching that side of the game and when frames get into tactical battles, I find it fascinating. Sorry to hear about your dad mate, nice story about the cue :)

I agree with you about Murphy's play yesterday, as much as I don't like him, some of it was great and he just dominated Wilson in that final session. I wouldn't say he's won me over but he seems a lot less arrogant now than he used to be. But I'm quite petty so I'm still not a huge fan :P
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 03:53:19 pm
4 snookers required...

Fucks sake Selby, just bore off.
sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 04:09:28 pm
What a fluke.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 04:09:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May  1, 2021, 09:31:41 pm
Bingham (and Murphy) must be the jammiest players on the circuit.

Just reiterating this :P
Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm
I totally understand why Selby rubs people up the wrong way but I like watching him (for the most part). Unlike Stephen Hendry who seems to absolutely abhor safety play, I like watching that side of the game and when frames get into tactical battles, I find it fascinating. Sorry to hear about your dad mate, nice story about the cue :)

I agree with you about Murphy's play yesterday, as much as I don't like him, some of it was great and he just dominated Wilson in that final session. I wouldn't say he's won me over but he seems a lot less arrogant now than he used to be. But I'm quite petty so I'm still not a huge fan :P
Cheers Hazell :)

Haha, not petty at all. After the first session, I still havent decided who I want to win. Selby looks a bit out of sorts. Needs a good start this evening.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 07:41:30 pm
6-4 to Murphy...he won the last frame from a poor safety shot from Selby!

Cagey stuff so far, no centuries as yet either.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 08:07:09 pm
Selby with a wry smile! He saw the funny side of a missed brown...he should reduce the deficit to 5-6. Murphy playing on here with the unlikelihood of getting 3 snookers on the brown.
Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 08:07:56 pm
Wonder whether the bloke on comms is correct about Murphy playing on when needing lots of snookers because hes now embracing the safety and tactical side of the game. Think it might be more a case of giving Selby a taste of his own medicine.
Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 08:38:44 pm
Selby back on it.
gazzalfc

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
Not sure I'm a fan of Trump and Lisowski bantering around a table like their having their pre night pints
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm
it was fine for something different.
johnj147

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
Selby grinding him.into ground (
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:16:23 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
Selby grinding him.into ground (

He's been solid this session, getting breaks of 40/50 and then causing Murphy difficulty when he comes to the table.

Saying that, he's jus played a bad shot there.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:18:20 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm
Cheers Hazell :)

Haha, not petty at all. After the first session, I still havent decided who I want to win. Selby looks a bit out of sorts. Needs a good start this evening.

He's been much better this session. Good thing so far for the match is that it's probably going to be close between the two going into tomorrow. I want Selby to win but it's not much fun if one player is running away with it.
slaphead

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
I'm loving this final today I have to say. Could be a late one tomorrow the way its going. Couple of things I noticed over the last few days. Selby's long potting seems off, was it always that hit and miss (he just banged one in as I typed that). And there are little of no kicks, is that due to some kind of new cloth ?  or lack of crowd overt he last 2 weeks.
Also, Selby gets right under Hendry's skin doesn't he  :)  Id love to have seen them 2 play.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
Also, Selby gets right under Hendry's skin doesn't he  :)  Id love to have seen them 2 play.

;D Hendry can barely hide his contempt.
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:40:45 pm
He's had the fucking squeeze on here
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm
This session can't end soon enough for Murphy.
slaphead

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
;D Hendry can barely hide his contempt.

You can hear the frustration in him, He said earlier too about how people know his views on playing on for snookers, obvious little dig at Selby. It has to be really hard to maintain your cool playing Selby though. Apparently him and Murphy are great friends but Murphy looked frustrated a bit at the minute
slaphead

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm
This session can't end soon enough for Murphy.

Yep. He tried to play Selby at his game at the start too, turning down 1 or 2 pots to play safe. McManus thought it was a good tactic but you can't beat him when the game is slowed right down
Fordy

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
Yep. He tried to play Selby at his game at the start too, turning down 1 or 2 pots to play safe. McManus thought it was a good tactic but you can't beat him when the game is slowed right down

Hence why Ronnie doesn't even bother. Play Selby at his long safe game he will win.
amir87

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
Selby broke his spirit there.
Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 11:24:14 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
Selby broke his spirit there.

Think its more a case of dragging him into a tactical and strategic battle where hes hopelessly ill equipped, to be honest.
amir87

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:24:14 pm
Think its more a case of dragging him into a tactical and strategic battle where hes hopelessly ill equipped, to be honest.

That session could have finished an hour earlier and the score would have been the same. Getting bogged down and playing thse type of games only suits the Vampire that does not sleep.
Roady

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
Selby was tactically superb tonight. Really enjoyed it. Think Murphy if he goes further behind gets battered. Looked knackered this evening.
blert596

Re: The Snooker thread
Yesterday at 11:53:11 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
That session could have finished an hour earlier and the score would have been the same. Getting bogged down and playing thse type of games only suits the Vampire that does not sleep.

Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 12:12:48 am
:D

Someone tell Hendry he should start calling Selby Colin Robinson.
sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
Today at 01:57:01 pm
Big frame there.
