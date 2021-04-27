Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread

mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10360 on: Yesterday at 06:14:54 pm
What a shot to start this break from Bingham...it brought the house down! Imagine the applause if he nicks this frame,  as he should do now!
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10361 on: Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm
fuck me that green wobbled...but he's won the frame now! Game continues later 16-15 to Selby. Wow listen to that crowd.Incredible clear up by Bingham to pinch that frame.
Statto Red

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 07:07:25 pm
Selby vs Bingham has had to be suspended & will finish later tonight as there match took so long, Wilson vs Murphy looks like it could be a long night too. ;D
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 08:07:14 pm
Wilson was 10-4 up at one point. Now 15-12 behind ::)
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 08:08:57 pm
everyone seeing why wilson has never won anything of note. good player but hasn't had it when it's mattered so far.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 08:40:08 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:08:57 pm
everyone seeing why wilson has never won anything of note. good player but hasn't had it when it's mattered so far.

Yeah going out with a whimper here it looks, then again Murphy has been pretty good. 16-12 to Murphy, no chance of a comeback for Wilson.
Fordy

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:08:57 pm
everyone seeing why wilson has never won anything of note. good player but hasn't had it when it's mattered so far.

Yes, I am seeing it.

He's like he don't know what kind of snooker player he wants to be. Jack for example knows what kind of snooker player he wants to be but needs to cut out the mistakes and improve on the safety but Wilson currently wants to good at everything and confuses himself in the top matches.
Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 09:04:39 pm
Really impressive from Murphy. Barely put a foot wrong all session. 100% long pots and some of his breaks were almost artistic in their quality.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm
Only the second time in history a player has blown a 6 frame lead in a Crucible semi final apparently.

Fair play to Murphy but bloody hell Wilson.
Tobelius

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10369 on: Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
Murphy was near perfect,he'd be my favourite against anyone if he can keep this up.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 09:15:06 pm
Bit of a damp quip for the neutral, but Murphy fully deserved it. Wilson gracious in his interview then, but he did say Murphy did look ' a bit silly' with his fist pumps. Can't say I agree though, showing emotion is good, it certainly got the crowd going. Murphy got a massive ovation after his victory.

Murphy now defending his actions and he made sense. He seems an ok fella, said this before. Not sure why the dislike for him by so many.

Now for the finale of the Selby v Bingham match....come on Bingham!
AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10371 on: Yesterday at 09:18:34 pm
I cant dislike Murphy, he seems like a nice guy.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10372 on: Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
Bingham (and Murphy) must be the jammiest players on the circuit.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10373 on: Yesterday at 09:32:57 pm
What a fluke by Bingham, only worth a point but followed it up with a very tough snooker.
sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10374 on: Yesterday at 09:41:50 pm
What an escape.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10375 on: Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm
That fluke and the subsequent miss from Selby has led to overcome a 41-0 score to lead 59-41. Selby gets out a very tough snooker with one of his own on the yellow.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10376 on: Yesterday at 09:43:41 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:41:50 pm
What an escape.

Getting the jammy snooker from that has won him the match.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10377 on: Yesterday at 09:45:24 pm
And another fluked snooker after fluffing the green!
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10378 on: Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm
Tense stuff this...Great match. Selby misses a tough green, but gets a fluke snooker out of it.
mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10379 on: Yesterday at 09:49:26 pm
I love safety exchanges like this at such a crucial stage, makes for great viewing!
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10380 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm
The miss rule is so shit.
Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10381 on: Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm
Brilliant snooker that from Selby to win the match.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10382 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm
Fuck off Selby.
AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10383 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm
How evil is Selby! Scary celebrations them!
meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10384 on: Yesterday at 09:56:47 pm
He turns my stomach
voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10385 on: Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm
fucking booooooooooooooo
Liv4-3lee

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10386 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm
Bingham having a go at Selby in the interview.
meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10387 on: Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm
Bingham having a go at Selby in the interview.

What he say
sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10388 on: Yesterday at 10:02:01 pm
Murphy vs Selby is the snooker equivalent of a Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final.
Guz-kop

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10389 on: Yesterday at 10:02:39 pm
Bit mad celebrating before frame ball! Shame we didn't get the decider frame
Liv4-3lee

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10390 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm
What he say

Said its always the same player that slows the match down to suit and said Selby took almost 3 minutes on one shot and ended up hitting it into the pack.

Saying that they both had an average shot time of 28.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10391 on: Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm
What he say

He agreed with Rob Walker that bollocks like Selby taking 3 minutes to play or shot or playing on with 5 snookers needed was gamesmanship.
johnj147

Re: The Snooker thread
Reply #10392 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm
Selby is.a poxy bastard.


Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10393 on: Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
He agreed with Rob Walker that bollocks like Selby taking 3 minutes to play or shot or playing on with 5 snookers needed was gamesmanship.

I wonder if a lot of the players in the game really dislike Selby the person or just the professional. He must be an absolute nightmare to play against and he doesn't seem to care one bit. Bingham player on earlier needing 4 snookers. Perhaps just trying to give a little back.
Thought the evening snooker by Murphy was some of the best you'll see in a long time, flawless. Tough final to call. I know it was a bit mental and a bit frustrating at times but I have absolutely loved the snooker these last 2 nights. Something about Selby makes me want to keep watching. Probably the likelihood that he will start a ruck some day in a game
Online mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10394 on: Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm »
The last couple of days have made superb viewing, its had a bit of everything. It must have been fascinating to anyone tuning in for the first time.

Looking forward to the final, as a neutral I'm just hoping for a great game. Not sure who I want to win, it's one of those games I'll make and change my mind throughout the course of the game!
Offline slaphead

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10395 on: Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm
The last couple of days have made superb viewing, its had a bit of everything. It must have been fascinating to anyone tuning in for the first time.

Looking forward to the final, as a neutral I'm just hoping for a great game. Not sure who I want to win, it's one of those games I'll make and change my mind throughout the course of the game!

Agreed. My daughter, who's 9, sat and watched with me for a good bit, she was loving it ! First time ever the first semi final had to come back, 2nd time ever someone came from 6 behind in a semi to win, the record for centuries reached, 2 re-racks in 1 frame, 1 after playing half an hour  :) 
Hendry and Doherty even looked done in trying to work it all out
Offline Creg

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10396 on: Today at 12:23:04 am »
Despite it not being the norm from the quarters on, each match has been intriguing in its own right.

The semis were both exceptional and on paper it will be a contrast of styles in the final.

Never thought Id say it but hopefully Murphy can maintain his current form and make things interesting.



Offline Pistolero

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10397 on: Today at 07:20:31 am »
Could be a classic... and personally speaking, my favourite player - Selby, Vs my least favourite gives it an added edge...
