He agreed with Rob Walker that bollocks like Selby taking 3 minutes to play or shot or playing on with 5 snookers needed was gamesmanship.



I wonder if a lot of the players in the game really dislike Selby the person or just the professional. He must be an absolute nightmare to play against and he doesn't seem to care one bit. Bingham player on earlier needing 4 snookers. Perhaps just trying to give a little back.Thought the evening snooker by Murphy was some of the best you'll see in a long time, flawless. Tough final to call. I know it was a bit mental and a bit frustrating at times but I have absolutely loved the snooker these last 2 nights. Something about Selby makes me want to keep watching. Probably the likelihood that he will start a ruck some day in a game