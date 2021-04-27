Bit of a damp quip for the neutral, but Murphy fully deserved it. Wilson gracious in his interview then, but he did say Murphy did look ' a bit silly' with his fist pumps. Can't say I agree though, showing emotion is good, it certainly got the crowd going. Murphy got a massive ovation after his victory.



Murphy now defending his actions and he made sense. He seems an ok fella, said this before. Not sure why the dislike for him by so many.



Now for the finale of the Selby v Bingham match....come on Bingham!