Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 437298 times)

Online mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10360 on: Today at 06:14:54 pm »
What a shot to start this break from Bingham...it brought the house down! Imagine the applause if he nicks this frame,  as he should do now!
Online mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10361 on: Today at 06:17:51 pm »
fuck me that green wobbled...but he's won the frame now! Game continues later 16-15 to Selby. Wow listen to that crowd.Incredible clear up by Bingham to pinch that frame.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10362 on: Today at 07:07:25 pm »
Selby vs Bingham has had to be suspended & will finish later tonight as there match took so long, Wilson vs Murphy looks like it could be a long night too. ;D
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10363 on: Today at 08:07:14 pm »
Wilson was 10-4 up at one point. Now 15-12 behind ::)
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10364 on: Today at 08:08:57 pm »
everyone seeing why wilson has never won anything of note. good player but hasn't had it when it's mattered so far.
Online mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10365 on: Today at 08:40:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:08:57 pm
everyone seeing why wilson has never won anything of note. good player but hasn't had it when it's mattered so far.

Yeah going out with a whimper here it looks, then again Murphy has been pretty good. 16-12 to Murphy, no chance of a comeback for Wilson.
Online Fordy

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10366 on: Today at 08:42:19 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:08:57 pm
everyone seeing why wilson has never won anything of note. good player but hasn't had it when it's mattered so far.

Yes, I am seeing it.

He's like he don't know what kind of snooker player he wants to be. Jack for example knows what kind of snooker player he wants to be but needs to cut out the mistakes and improve on the safety but Wilson currently wants to good at everything and confuses himself in the top matches.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10367 on: Today at 09:04:39 pm »
Really impressive from Murphy. Barely put a foot wrong all session. 100% long pots and some of his breaks were almost artistic in their quality.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10368 on: Today at 09:06:15 pm »
Only the second time in history a player has blown a 6 frame lead in a Crucible semi final apparently.

Fair play to Murphy but bloody hell Wilson.
Online Tobelius

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10369 on: Today at 09:07:19 pm »
Murphy was near perfect,he'd be my favourite against anyone if he can keep this up.
Online mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10370 on: Today at 09:15:06 pm »
Bit of a damp quip for the neutral, but Murphy fully deserved it. Wilson gracious in his interview then, but he did say Murphy did look ' a bit silly' with his fist pumps. Can't say I agree though, showing emotion is good, it certainly got the crowd going. Murphy got a massive ovation after his victory.

Murphy now defending his actions and he made sense. He seems an ok fella, said this before. Not sure why the dislike for him by so many.

Now for the finale of the Selby v Bingham match....come on Bingham!
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10371 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm »
I cant dislike Murphy, he seems like a nice guy.
Online Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10372 on: Today at 09:31:41 pm »
Bingham (and Murphy) must be the jammiest players on the circuit.
Online mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10373 on: Today at 09:32:57 pm »
What a fluke by Bingham, only worth a point but followed it up with a very tough snooker.
Online sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10374 on: Today at 09:41:50 pm »
What an escape.
Online mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10375 on: Today at 09:42:34 pm »
That fluke and the subsequent miss from Selby has led to overcome a 41-0 score to lead 59-41. Selby gets out a very tough snooker with one of his own on the yellow.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10376 on: Today at 09:43:41 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:41:50 pm
What an escape.

Getting the jammy snooker from that has won him the match.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10377 on: Today at 09:45:24 pm »
And another fluked snooker after fluffing the green!
Online mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10378 on: Today at 09:45:43 pm »
Tense stuff this...Great match. Selby misses a tough green, but gets a fluke snooker out of it.
Online mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10379 on: Today at 09:49:26 pm »
I love safety exchanges like this at such a crucial stage, makes for great viewing!
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10380 on: Today at 09:54:23 pm »
The miss rule is so shit.
Online Hazell

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10381 on: Today at 09:55:09 pm »
Brilliant snooker that from Selby to win the match.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10382 on: Today at 09:55:32 pm »
Fuck off Selby.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10383 on: Today at 09:56:18 pm »
How evil is Selby! Scary celebrations them!
Online meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10384 on: Today at 09:56:47 pm »
He turns my stomach
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10385 on: Today at 09:57:44 pm »
fucking booooooooooooooo
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10386 on: Today at 09:58:40 pm »
Bingham having a go at Selby in the interview.
Online meady1981

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10387 on: Today at 10:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 09:58:40 pm
Bingham having a go at Selby in the interview.

What he say
Online sinnermichael

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10388 on: Today at 10:02:01 pm »
Murphy vs Selby is the snooker equivalent of a Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final.
Online Guz-kop

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10389 on: Today at 10:02:39 pm »
Bit mad celebrating before frame ball! Shame we didn't get the decider frame
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10390 on: Today at 10:08:07 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:00:49 pm
What he say

Said its always the same player that slows the match down to suit and said Selby took almost 3 minutes on one shot and ended up hitting it into the pack.

Saying that they both had an average shot time of 28.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10391 on: Today at 10:08:16 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:00:49 pm
What he say

He agreed with Rob Walker that bollocks like Selby taking 3 minutes to play or shot or playing on with 5 snookers needed was gamesmanship.
