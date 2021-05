Just got in after popping out about 10pm...I thought these where highlights on BBC 4!



You can admire someone at times for not throwing the towel in and their massive self belief at getting out of a tricky situation...but not Selby, he's a boring bastard. Miserable too, before I went out I saw Bingham have a little giggle about the 2nd re rack, not Selby face like stone, he needs to lighten up a bit.



Yay...it's over!