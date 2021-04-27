Total Members Voted: 126
Not watched much of this but Robertson's hair do
It's naturally curly apparently, but takes a bit of getting used too!11-11 now...still reckon Murphy will nick this though.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Jesus. Really? It was off putting
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Jesus wept, what a pitiful lineup.Anyone but Stay-Puft Murphmallow Man.
Murphy seemed a nice fella in his interview to be honest.
He's pure evil.
Don't know what's a worse semi final line up, the Champions League or this.Definitely hoping for a Selby win now.
haha that's very true. Can't stand the football ? Stick on the snooker and see that line up. I need a new sport
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]