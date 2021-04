Wilson through to semis. 13-8, won 10 out of the last 13 frames, from Robertson leading 5-3. Looks like Selby could win with a session to spare, but the other 2 quarter finals are more delicately poised.



Think Selby will win it, beating Trump in the final.



Looks like the century break record from 2019 is going to be smashed, already 85 scored this championship & we're still in the quarter finals.