Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 431948 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,985
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10160 on: Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm »
Ronald has buggered that up.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,224
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10161 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm »
Fuck off McGill.
Logged

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10162 on: Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Fuck off McGill.
some bottle to win those last two.frames
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,979
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10163 on: Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm »
Duno why he played the difficult pots as opposed to playing safe and going again. Is it arrogance or frustration? He could have won if he just kept his shit together.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Creg

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10164 on: Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm »
Brilliant mentality from McGill.

Pleased OSullivans fans got in to see him being knocked out.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10165 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Creg on Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm
Pleased OSullivans fans got in to see him being knocked out.
Why?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Creg

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10166 on: Yesterday at 11:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
Why?

Appreciate hes a favourite but I find the calling out and partisanship grating.



Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10167 on: Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Creg on Yesterday at 11:05:39 pm
Appreciate hes a favourite but I find the calling out and partisanship grating.
Yeah; but why take delight in other peoples misery?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Creg

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10168 on: Yesterday at 11:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm
Yeah; but why take delight in other peoples misery?

Im human and Im like that on occasion.

If the support wasnt ridiculously over the top in the first instance then it wouldnt register with me.



Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10169 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Creg on Yesterday at 11:14:47 pm
Im human and Im like that on occasion.

If the support wasnt ridiculously over the top in the first instance then it wouldnt register with me.
We should all learn to love each other a bit more; would make the world a better place.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Creg

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10170 on: Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm
We should all learn to love each other a bit more; would make the world a better place.

Ill work on that. In the meantime, I shall enjoy the remainder of the Championship without having to listen to that pish.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10171 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Creg on Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm
Ill work on that. In the meantime, I shall enjoy the remainder of the Championship without having to listen to that pish.
;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10172 on: Today at 09:58:15 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm
Duno why he played the difficult pots as opposed to playing safe and going again. Is it arrogance or frustration? He could have won if he just kept his shit together.

100% I was amazed. He was 42-0 up. Just needed to put the close red safe and he would have won that match.

The pressure would have been on McGill to take on long pots and score.

Ronnie made a stupid cocky decision and it cost him.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,827
  • JFT 96
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10173 on: Today at 10:28:29 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:58:15 am
100% I was amazed. He was 42-0 up. Just needed to put the close red safe and he would have won that match.

The pressure would have been on McGill to take on long pots and score.

Ronnie made a stupid cocky decision and it cost him.

McGill had just made a 136 clearance so there was no way Ronnie was going to play safe. The way the balls were whoever got in next was always likely to clear up. Ronnie played so in theory the only ball he could leave was the one he was playing. He couldn't of forseen the red going up the cushion and knocking the other red over the middle.

The modern player would always rather lose going for his shots rather than playing safe and not getting another opportunity.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10174 on: Today at 10:54:01 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:28:29 am
McGill had just made a 136 clearance so there was no way Ronnie was going to play safe. The way the balls were whoever got in next was always likely to clear up. Ronnie played so in theory the only ball he could leave was the one he was playing. He couldn't of forseen the red going up the cushion and knocking the other red over the middle.

The modern player would always rather lose going for his shots rather than playing safe and not getting another opportunity.

Not sure Trump(how he is now) Selby or Roberson would have.

For me I just think you have watched someone make 136 and it's the final frame. Ronnie took nearly 2 mins to play the shot so must have been thinking about the safe shot.

It just lacked match play craft from Ronnie. He needed to be smart.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 