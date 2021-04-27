McGill had just made a 136 clearance so there was no way Ronnie was going to play safe. The way the balls were whoever got in next was always likely to clear up. Ronnie played so in theory the only ball he could leave was the one he was playing. He couldn't of forseen the red going up the cushion and knocking the other red over the middle.
The modern player would always rather lose going for his shots rather than playing safe and not getting another opportunity.
Not sure Trump(how he is now) Selby or Roberson would have.
For me I just think you have watched someone make 136 and it's the final frame. Ronnie took nearly 2 mins to play the shot so must have been thinking about the safe shot.
It just lacked match play craft from Ronnie. He needed to be smart.