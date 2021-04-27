100% I was amazed. He was 42-0 up. Just needed to put the close red safe and he would have won that match.



The pressure would have been on McGill to take on long pots and score.



Ronnie made a stupid cocky decision and it cost him.



McGill had just made a 136 clearance so there was no way Ronnie was going to play safe. The way the balls were whoever got in next was always likely to clear up. Ronnie played so in theory the only ball he could leave was the one he was playing. He couldn't of forseen the red going up the cushion and knocking the other red over the middle.The modern player would always rather lose going for his shots rather than playing safe and not getting another opportunity.