Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 429003 times)

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,916
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10040 on: March 28, 2021, 08:42:12 pm »
Can't see any sort of comeback for Ronnie tonight, 10-4 looks more likely. Totally one sided affair at the moment.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,151
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10041 on: March 28, 2021, 09:09:01 pm »
Robbo's bossing it

Must be that new Vidal Sassoon deal
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,916
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10042 on: March 28, 2021, 09:11:59 pm »
Yup...10-4.

Ronnie didn't get a sniff from 4-4, he looked tired and out of sorts.


Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,528
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10043 on: March 28, 2021, 09:12:07 pm »
Comprehensive that, and I dont begrudge him at all. At his best hes incredibly good, and a good egg to boot.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10044 on: April 5, 2021, 09:39:32 pm »
Hendry currently 2-1 up against Jimmy, first to 6.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10045 on: April 5, 2021, 09:46:17 pm »
standard has been about as bad as expected.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10046 on: April 5, 2021, 11:45:18 pm »
That was painful to watch. White v Hendry are just dreadful.

For White to lose though against Hendry who has played what one match in how many years I think White should pack it in now.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10047 on: April 5, 2021, 11:51:48 pm »
they'd probably have done better against other people
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10048 on: April 7, 2021, 01:13:10 pm »
Crucible planning on having full capacity for the final. A third full before that.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,916
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10049 on: April 7, 2021, 09:16:12 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  7, 2021, 01:13:10 pm
Crucible planning on having full capacity for the final. A third full before that.

After playing in total silence for the past few months it'll take some getting used to. Sounds like a Doctors waiting room at times at The Crucible!

Secretly, I wonder if some players prefer how it is now!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10050 on: April 7, 2021, 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  5, 2021, 11:51:48 pm
they'd probably have done better against other people

Really. Henry getting battered tonight.

4/5 for Henry to lose was the bet of the year so far by a mile.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10051 on: April 7, 2021, 10:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 10:07:51 pm
Really. Henry getting battered tonight.

4/5 for Henry to lose was the bet of the year so far by a mile.

I'm surprised those odds even existed.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,090
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10052 on: April 9, 2021, 03:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 10:07:51 pm
Really. Henry getting battered tonight.

4/5 for Henry to lose was the bet of the year so far by a mile.

Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10053 on: April 9, 2021, 04:41:25 pm »
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,090
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10054 on: April 9, 2021, 04:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April  9, 2021, 04:41:25 pm
I can see you being in to toy trains.

I like the Wizard of Wishaw John Hogan and Rocket Ronnie O'Grady
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10055 on: April 11, 2021, 02:50:05 pm »
jimmy's been given another 2 year tour card.

can't say I agree with that. everyone likes him but he's just not good enough to be there any more. he should stick with the eurosport gig and the seniors games these days.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10056 on: April 11, 2021, 10:06:48 pm »
Dont think I've ever seen a fluke like this

https://twitter.com/WeAreWST/status/1381351520617254912?s=19
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10057 on: April 11, 2021, 11:24:49 pm »
it's magnificent. position on the green too.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10058 on: April 11, 2021, 11:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 11, 2021, 10:06:48 pm
Dont think I've ever seen a fluke like this

https://twitter.com/WeAreWST/status/1381351520617254912?s=19
He didn't even acknowledge it was a fluke.  It kind of goes without saying but, even still, was probably worth a raised palm in the direction of Day  ;D
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • JFT 96
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10059 on: April 11, 2021, 11:55:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April 11, 2021, 11:37:22 pm
He didn't even acknowledge it was a fluke.  It kind of goes without saying but, even still, was probably worth a raised palm in the direction of Day  ;D

To be fair it was a fantastic escape.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10060 on: April 13, 2021, 11:26:50 am »
Final day of World Championship qualifying today.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10061 on: April 13, 2021, 04:04:40 pm »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10062 on: April 13, 2021, 04:54:03 pm »
dott getting pummeled, which is good.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10063 on: April 15, 2021, 11:28:59 am »
2021 Betfred World Championship Draw

1 R O'Sullivan v M Joyce
2 J Trump v L Highfield
3 N Robertson v L Wenbo
4 M Selby v K Maflin
5 J Higgins v T Pangfei
6 K Wilson v G Wilson
7 S Murphy v M Davis
8 S Maguire v J Jones
9 Ding v S Bingham
10 Y Bingtao v M Gould
11 B Hawkins v M Selt
12 M Williams v S Craigie
13 M Allen v L Haotian
14 J Lisowski v A Carter
15 D Gilbert v C Wakelin
16 A McGill v R Walden

Ding vs Bingham looks like the pick there.

Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10064 on: April 15, 2021, 11:34:58 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 15, 2021, 11:28:59 am
2021 Betfred World Championship Draw

1 R O'Sullivan v M Joyce
2 J Trump v L Highfield
3 N Robertson v L Wenbo
4 M Selby v K Maflin
5 J Higgins v T Pangfei
6 K Wilson v G Wilson
7 S Murphy v M Davis
8 S Maguire v J Jones
9 Ding v S Bingham
10 Y Bingtao v M Gould
11 B Hawkins v M Selt
12 M Williams v S Craigie
13 M Allen v L Haotian
14 J Lisowski v A Carter
15 D Gilbert v C Wakelin
16 A McGill v R Walden

Ding vs Bingham looks like the pick there.



M Selby v K Maflin
J Lisowski v A Carter
K Wilson v G Wilson
 S Maguire v J Jones

Tough games for Selby, Lisowski, K.Wilson and Maguire and as you say Ding.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10065 on: April 15, 2021, 11:45:49 am »
ding bing will be worth a watch.

and hopefully lisowski can muller carter.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,544
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10066 on: April 15, 2021, 12:20:16 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 15, 2021, 11:28:59 am
2021 Betfred World Championship Draw


Sorted in terms of the draw. Selby Allen in the 2nd round looks decent.
I'm predicting O'Sullivan v Selby and Robertson v Trump in the semis with Selby beating Trump in the final.

1 R O'Sullivan v M Joyce
16 A McGill v R Walden

9 Ding v S Bingham
8 S Maguire v J Jones

5 J Higgins v T Pangfei
12 M Williams v S Craigie

13 M Allen v L Haotian
4 M Selby v K Maflin
----------------------------
3 N Robertson v L Wenbo
14 J Lisowski v A Carter

11 B Hawkins v M Selt
6 K Wilson v G Wilson

7 S Murphy v M Davis
10 Y Bingtao v M Gould

15 D Gilbert v C Wakelin
2 J Trump v L Highfield
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10067 on: Today at 10:03:39 am »
Wahey. Hazel is back.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,732
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10068 on: Today at 10:05:48 am »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10069 on: Today at 10:07:05 am »
Today's matches

Saturday 17th April

10:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould

14:30

Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,916
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10070 on: Today at 02:38:23 pm »
What's with the low key intros from Rob Walker, this to do with the funeral today. They should fuck off if it is, if anyone was that arsed they wouldn't be in the crowd and TV viewers would be glued to BBC 1.

 Oh shit, Virgo is back too!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10071 on: Today at 02:51:26 pm »
Robertson has had all week to get fucking sheared and hasn't done so. Loon
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,916
  • kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10072 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:51:26 pm
Robertson has had all week to get fucking sheared and hasn't done so. Loon

Strange that, he must like it (or his missus does) but it looks ridiculous to most observers. Today it's like it's grown out of control, it's not even tidy!

Anyway, just heard his Dad has been given permission to visit the UK to see him, it's been over 2 years since they've seen other, so great news for both of them.








Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,528
  • Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10073 on: Today at 08:18:10 pm »
Ronnie on fire in the latter stages of his opening match, despite apparently feeling cold.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Up
« previous next »
 