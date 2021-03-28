Total Members Voted: 126
Crucible planning on having full capacity for the final. A third full before that.
they'd probably have done better against other people
Really. Henry getting battered tonight.4/5 for Henry to lose was the bet of the year so far by a mile.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
I can see you being in to toy trains.
Dont think I've ever seen a fluke like thishttps://twitter.com/WeAreWST/status/1381351520617254912?s=19
He didn't even acknowledge it was a fluke. It kind of goes without saying but, even still, was probably worth a raised palm in the direction of Day
2021 Betfred World Championship Draw1 R O'Sullivan v M Joyce 2 J Trump v L Highfield 3 N Robertson v L Wenbo 4 M Selby v K Maflin 5 J Higgins v T Pangfei 6 K Wilson v G Wilson 7 S Murphy v M Davis 8 S Maguire v J Jones9 Ding v S Bingham 10 Y Bingtao v M Gould 11 B Hawkins v M Selt 12 M Williams v S Craigie 13 M Allen v L Haotian 14 J Lisowski v A Carter 15 D Gilbert v C Wakelin 16 A McGill v R Walden Ding vs Bingham looks like the pick there.
Wahey. Hazel is back.
Robertson has had all week to get fucking sheared and hasn't done so. Loon
