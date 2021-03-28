Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10040 on: March 28, 2021, 08:42:12 pm »
Can't see any sort of comeback for Ronnie tonight, 10-4 looks more likely. Totally one sided affair at the moment.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10041 on: March 28, 2021, 09:09:01 pm »
Robbo's bossing it

Must be that new Vidal Sassoon deal
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10042 on: March 28, 2021, 09:11:59 pm »
Yup...10-4.

Ronnie didn't get a sniff from 4-4, he looked tired and out of sorts.


Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10043 on: March 28, 2021, 09:12:07 pm »
Comprehensive that, and I dont begrudge him at all. At his best hes incredibly good, and a good egg to boot.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10044 on: April 5, 2021, 09:39:32 pm »
Hendry currently 2-1 up against Jimmy, first to 6.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10045 on: April 5, 2021, 09:46:17 pm »
standard has been about as bad as expected.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10046 on: April 5, 2021, 11:45:18 pm »
That was painful to watch. White v Hendry are just dreadful.

For White to lose though against Hendry who has played what one match in how many years I think White should pack it in now.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10047 on: April 5, 2021, 11:51:48 pm »
they'd probably have done better against other people
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10048 on: April 7, 2021, 01:13:10 pm »
Crucible planning on having full capacity for the final. A third full before that.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10049 on: April 7, 2021, 09:16:12 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  7, 2021, 01:13:10 pm
Crucible planning on having full capacity for the final. A third full before that.

After playing in total silence for the past few months it'll take some getting used to. Sounds like a Doctors waiting room at times at The Crucible!

Secretly, I wonder if some players prefer how it is now!
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10050 on: April 7, 2021, 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  5, 2021, 11:51:48 pm
they'd probably have done better against other people

Really. Henry getting battered tonight.

4/5 for Henry to lose was the bet of the year so far by a mile.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10051 on: April 7, 2021, 10:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 10:07:51 pm
Really. Henry getting battered tonight.

4/5 for Henry to lose was the bet of the year so far by a mile.

I'm surprised those odds even existed.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10052 on: April 9, 2021, 03:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 10:07:51 pm
Really. Henry getting battered tonight.

4/5 for Henry to lose was the bet of the year so far by a mile.

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10053 on: April 9, 2021, 04:41:25 pm »
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10054 on: April 9, 2021, 04:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April  9, 2021, 04:41:25 pm
I can see you being in to toy trains.

I like the Wizard of Wishaw John Hogan and Rocket Ronnie O'Grady
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10055 on: April 11, 2021, 02:50:05 pm »
jimmy's been given another 2 year tour card.

can't say I agree with that. everyone likes him but he's just not good enough to be there any more. he should stick with the eurosport gig and the seniors games these days.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10056 on: April 11, 2021, 10:06:48 pm »
Dont think I've ever seen a fluke like this

https://twitter.com/WeAreWST/status/1381351520617254912?s=19
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10057 on: April 11, 2021, 11:24:49 pm »
it's magnificent. position on the green too.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10058 on: April 11, 2021, 11:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 11, 2021, 10:06:48 pm
Dont think I've ever seen a fluke like this

https://twitter.com/WeAreWST/status/1381351520617254912?s=19
He didn't even acknowledge it was a fluke.  It kind of goes without saying but, even still, was probably worth a raised palm in the direction of Day  ;D
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10059 on: April 11, 2021, 11:55:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April 11, 2021, 11:37:22 pm
He didn't even acknowledge it was a fluke.  It kind of goes without saying but, even still, was probably worth a raised palm in the direction of Day  ;D

To be fair it was a fantastic escape.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10060 on: April 13, 2021, 11:26:50 am »
Final day of World Championship qualifying today.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10061 on: April 13, 2021, 04:04:40 pm »
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10062 on: April 13, 2021, 04:54:03 pm »
dott getting pummeled, which is good.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10063 on: Today at 11:28:59 am »
2021 Betfred World Championship Draw

1 R O'Sullivan v M Joyce
2 J Trump v L Highfield
3 N Robertson v L Wenbo
4 M Selby v K Maflin
5 J Higgins v T Pangfei
6 K Wilson v G Wilson
7 S Murphy v M Davis
8 S Maguire v J Jones
9 Ding v S Bingham
10 Y Bingtao v M Gould
11 B Hawkins v M Selt
12 M Williams v S Craigie
13 M Allen v L Haotian
14 J Lisowski v A Carter
15 D Gilbert v C Wakelin
16 A McGill v R Walden

Ding vs Bingham looks like the pick there.

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10064 on: Today at 11:34:58 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:28:59 am
2021 Betfred World Championship Draw

1 R O'Sullivan v M Joyce
2 J Trump v L Highfield
3 N Robertson v L Wenbo
4 M Selby v K Maflin
5 J Higgins v T Pangfei
6 K Wilson v G Wilson
7 S Murphy v M Davis
8 S Maguire v J Jones
9 Ding v S Bingham
10 Y Bingtao v M Gould
11 B Hawkins v M Selt
12 M Williams v S Craigie
13 M Allen v L Haotian
14 J Lisowski v A Carter
15 D Gilbert v C Wakelin
16 A McGill v R Walden

Ding vs Bingham looks like the pick there.



M Selby v K Maflin
J Lisowski v A Carter
K Wilson v G Wilson
 S Maguire v J Jones

Tough games for Selby, Lisowski, K.Wilson and Maguire and as you say Ding.
Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10065 on: Today at 11:45:49 am »
ding bing will be worth a watch.

and hopefully lisowski can muller carter.
