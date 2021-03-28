Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The Snooker thread
Poll
Who will win the World Championships
Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)
Total Members Voted:
126
Author
Topic: The Snooker thread (Read 426931 times)
mikeb58
The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 9,883
kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10040 on:
March 28, 2021, 08:42:12 pm
Can't see any sort of comeback for Ronnie tonight, 10-4 looks more likely. Totally one sided affair at the moment.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
ToneLa
The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 5,083
Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10041 on:
March 28, 2021, 09:09:01 pm
Robbo's bossing it
Must be that new Vidal Sassoon deal
Logged
mikeb58
The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 9,883
kopite
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10042 on:
March 28, 2021, 09:11:59 pm
Yup...10-4.
Ronnie didn't get a sniff from 4-4, he looked tired and out of sorts.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
Robinred
Wanted for burglary.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 10,488
Red since '64
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10043 on:
March 28, 2021, 09:12:07 pm
Comprehensive that, and I dont begrudge him at all. At his best hes incredibly good, and a good egg to boot.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Nitramdorf
Believer
Posts: 2,590
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10044 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:32 pm »
Hendry currently 2-1 up against Jimmy, first to 6.
Logged
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Believer
Posts: 13,907
feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10045 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:17 pm »
standard has been about as bad as expected.
Logged
Fordy
Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 33,227
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10046 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:18 pm »
That was painful to watch. White v Hendry are just dreadful.
For White to lose though against Hendry who has played what one match in how many years I think White should pack it in now.
Logged
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Believer
Posts: 13,907
feck off
Re: The Snooker thread
«
Reply #10047 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:48 pm »
they'd probably have done better against other people
Logged
