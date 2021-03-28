Poll

Who will win the World Championships

Ronnie
54 (42.9%)
Selby
32 (25.4%)
Murphy
4 (3.2%)
Robertson
27 (21.4%)
Allen
9 (7.1%)

Total Members Voted: 126

Author Topic: The Snooker thread  (Read 426931 times)

Offline mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10040 on: March 28, 2021, 08:42:12 pm »
Can't see any sort of comeback for Ronnie tonight, 10-4 looks more likely. Totally one sided affair at the moment.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10041 on: March 28, 2021, 09:09:01 pm »
Robbo's bossing it

Must be that new Vidal Sassoon deal
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10042 on: March 28, 2021, 09:11:59 pm »
Yup...10-4.

Ronnie didn't get a sniff from 4-4, he looked tired and out of sorts.


Offline Robinred

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10043 on: March 28, 2021, 09:12:07 pm »
Comprehensive that, and I dont begrudge him at all. At his best hes incredibly good, and a good egg to boot.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10044 on: Yesterday at 09:39:32 pm »
Hendry currently 2-1 up against Jimmy, first to 6.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10045 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm »
standard has been about as bad as expected.
Online Fordy

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10046 on: Yesterday at 11:45:18 pm »
That was painful to watch. White v Hendry are just dreadful.

For White to lose though against Hendry who has played what one match in how many years I think White should pack it in now.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The Snooker thread
« Reply #10047 on: Yesterday at 11:51:48 pm »
they'd probably have done better against other people
