Watched Highlander again recently so thought I'd take a wee break from doing VARMAN and try some photoshops (warning: I can't do Photoshop at all)
The theme is 'James Milner through time'
Early shuttle program circa 1980
The famous 'Face on Mars', Cydonia region, Mars
Preparing for mustard gas attack - WW1 trenches. Interesting fact: Did you know that the French Army refused to use the Colman's mustard provided for them by the British. Instead they used Dijon mustard to make their gas, which backfired as it turned out the Germans loved the Dijon taste on their Bratwursts
mount Rushmore (crap)