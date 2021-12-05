'VAR is here to stay' they say. So we all have to accept that there's no stopping this train.Except that if there was a train VAR would totally stop its momentum, even derail it if necessary, to hold it up for just long enough to ruin every passenger's experience, before starting up again with a lurch and trundling inexorably to the end of the line. And Stuart Attwell would be checking everyone's tickets every 2 minutes.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------