Author Topic: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!  (Read 9226290 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39920 on: December 5, 2021, 12:33:02 pm »
Offline 12C

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39921 on: December 5, 2021, 12:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 25, 2021, 11:37:23 pm
Just seen these Capon, bloody marvellous
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39922 on: December 5, 2021, 01:06:40 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December  5, 2021, 12:55:33 pm
Just seen these Capon, bloody marvellous
Thanks Chuffer  :)
Offline zadoktBeast

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39923 on: December 13, 2021, 11:40:48 pm »
The plot congeals......

(btw I know I can't draw/caricature Scott Parker v well - basically as a man with no real discernible features, he's very difficult to draw)


-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39924 on: December 14, 2021, 01:44:49 pm »
Is anyone able to knock together an image of a ticket for the Everton game in April that I could print off and put in a card?
I'm taking my brother over as his Christmas present. Would like to hand him what looks like a ticket rather than just hand him a card with printed seat details.
Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39925 on: December 22, 2021, 04:18:40 pm »
Shorter ep this time round:


----------------------

----------------------

----------------------

----------------------

----------------------

----------------------

----------------------

----------------------
Offline BoRed

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39926 on: December 22, 2021, 04:42:33 pm »
Make peace, not VAR :lmao

Keep them coming!
Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39927 on: December 24, 2021, 07:23:13 pm »
Watched Highlander again recently so thought I'd take a wee break from doing VARMAN and try some photoshops (warning: I can't do Photoshop at all)

The theme is 'James Milner through time'

Early shuttle program circa 1980




The famous 'Face on Mars', Cydonia region, Mars


Preparing for mustard gas attack - WW1 trenches. Interesting fact: Did you know that the French Army refused to use the Colman's mustard provided for them by the British. Instead they used Dijon mustard to make their gas, which backfired as it turned out the Germans loved the Dijon taste on their Bratwursts


mount Rushmore (crap)

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39928 on: December 24, 2021, 07:31:13 pm »
Facial reconstruction: the skull of a slave, found in a Roman villa dig site near York (eboracum). Circumstances of the burial indicate the slave was thought of as highly reliable, and held the position of 'Ribena carrier' in his master's house

the finished reconstruction:
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39929 on: January 4, 2022, 06:52:40 pm »
Online afc tukrish

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39930 on: January 4, 2022, 07:12:04 pm »
Chrissakes, Capon's got a bit of free time again... :lmao
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39931 on: January 4, 2022, 07:27:04 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January  4, 2022, 07:12:04 pm
Chrissakes, Capon's got a bit of free time again... :lmao
hahaha its all the ones from that everton thread mainly. Youve seen them havnt ya? Jus thought id put em all together an Fish's in there ;D
Online afc tukrish

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39932 on: January 4, 2022, 08:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  4, 2022, 07:27:04 pm
hahaha its all the ones from that everton thread mainly. Youve seen them havnt ya? Jus thought id put em all together an Fish's in there ;D

Several of them looked familiar.

That's probably an indictment of the amount of time I spend on these boards, though...  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39933 on: January 4, 2022, 09:23:49 pm »
Capone, you should be Caponighted! In Italy, you should be Caponero del lavoro. In France - Caponier de Legion of Honour. ;D
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39934 on: January 4, 2022, 09:46:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January  4, 2022, 08:30:41 pm
Several of them looked familiar.

That's probably an indictment of the amount of time I spend on these boards, though...  ;D
;D
Quote from: farawayred on January  4, 2022, 09:23:49 pm
Capone, you should be Caponighted! In Italy, you should be Caponero del lavoro. In France - Caponier de Legion of Honour. ;D
;D
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39935 on: January 6, 2022, 03:47:51 pm »
You're a funny c*nt mate
Offline dimwit

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39936 on: January 6, 2022, 09:34:24 pm »
For fucks sake Capon  :lmao :wellin
Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39937 on: January 12, 2022, 09:07:02 am »
'VAR is here to stay' they say. So we all have to accept that there's no stopping this train.

Except that if there was a train VAR would totally stop its momentum, even derail it if necessary, to hold it up for just long enough to ruin every passenger's experience, before starting up again with a lurch and trundling inexorably to the end of the line. And Stuart Attwell would be checking everyone's tickets every 2 minutes.


-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------

-----------------
Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39938 on: January 15, 2022, 08:47:41 am »
I've finished giving a makeover to the old Varman series (on the previous page, 998 i think?). Much better colours and presentation
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39939 on: January 17, 2022, 09:39:14 pm »
Offline John C

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39940 on: January 17, 2022, 11:14:17 pm »
Zippy in the back  :lmao :lmao
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39941 on: January 17, 2022, 11:34:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 17, 2022, 11:14:17 pm
Zippy in the back  :lmao :lmao
;D Gone to pot that club eh. Every aspect is a fucking mess haha ;D
Offline zadoktBeast

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39942 on: January 28, 2022, 08:46:08 pm »
young Oliver Twist: 'please Zadok, can we have some more VARMAN?'
                        Me: 'MOOOOOORE? You want MOOOOORE?'
                               'ah go on it's the Winter/International Break and we're bored!'                       
                               'hmmphh, fine then, but only because it's you...'


------------------

------------------

------------------

------------------

------------------

------------------

------------------

------------------

------------------

------------------

------------------

------------------
Offline zadoktBeast

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39943 on: February 24, 2022, 06:07:46 pm »
Hark!
Zadok has finished the last episode of VARMAN - can football survive? Can Scott and Greta carry the day? Find out! ;D


--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39944 on: May 5, 2022, 12:00:13 am »
Online oojason

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39945 on: August 1, 2022, 06:06:23 pm »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39946 on: March 8, 2023, 09:42:29 pm »
Offline John C

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39947 on: March 9, 2023, 10:54:17 am »
 ;D
Welcome back Capon mate.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39948 on: March 9, 2023, 11:03:41 am »
 :D
Online kesey

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39949 on: March 9, 2023, 12:11:53 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January  4, 2022, 07:12:04 pm
Chrissakes, Capon's got a bit of free time again... :lmao

Them ones of the kid have just finished me off .  ;D
Online afc tukrish

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39950 on: March 9, 2023, 12:15:26 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March  9, 2023, 12:11:53 pm
Them ones of the kid have just finished me off .  ;D

He's back, we're all getting preparatory giggly... ;D
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39951 on: March 9, 2023, 07:09:21 pm »
Offline farawayred

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39952 on: March 9, 2023, 07:38:28 pm »
You've been missed, Capone! Welcome back!
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39953 on: March 9, 2023, 07:42:26 pm »
Cant decide between Santasalah or Martinez with the seeing eye dog . Both instant classics.  ;D
Offline 12C

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39954 on: March 9, 2023, 08:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March  8, 2023, 09:42:29 pm
Capon, weve missed your pithy humour.
Welcome home brother
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39955 on: March 9, 2023, 09:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March  8, 2023, 09:42:29 pm
Fucking hell


I mean. Take a fucking bow Capon.. take a fuking bow

Your finest I think (bar the city bus ;D)
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39956 on: March 10, 2023, 12:12:26 am »
Offline blert596

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39957 on: March 10, 2023, 02:18:02 pm »
Online Sevens and Eights

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39958 on: Today at 01:52:41 am »


something i came up with. enjoy!
Online afc tukrish

Re: Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too!
« Reply #39959 on: Today at 02:06:13 am »
Quote from: Sevens and Eights on Today at 01:52:41 am


something i came up with. enjoy!

wait, why cant i post my wall paper?  :(   :-\

heres the link... its legit in promise you...


https://ibb.co/dLB22bR

Baldrick?

Who the fuck is Baldrick?
