Did they seek permission or compensate you for your work?



Is it defo his? Loads of people have coloured it in over the years. Did he seek the photographer/rights holder’s permission to manipulate their image?



No they didn't)) Anyways, it's not that I would asked for compensation or anything))It's deffo mine, don't worry. I didn't just add colour to photo, I traced over original lines and then painted it in photoshop by brush, so I can tell from brushstrokes. I posted here some other fanart-wallpapers too, just to shareHelped with banner for lfchistory.net as well. Lucas Leiva even posted my drawing of him on his twitter if I remember correctly )) Never heard anyone asking for permission for doing fanart, unless they gain profit from it.