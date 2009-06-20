Glad you liked it! Here's their cover of Motorhead's Orgasmatron
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2RicaUqd9Hg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2RicaUqd9Hg</a>
Crosby Nick never fails.
Love it. John really knackered his voice recording vocals for that I think.
On February 11 1963, The Beatles made their first album, Please Please Me, and theyd spent a most productive 12 hours recording all but the final track: Twist and Shout. John Lennon sang lead, though his voice was shredded from a hard days singing on top of a heavy cold. Chain-smoking, drinking milk and sucking cough sweets to soothe his throat, and stripped to the waist, he had just enough in the tank to roar through the song once, in top gear. They tried a second take, but by then Lennons tank really was empty.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fAcYS-_8L2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fAcYS-_8L2s</a>
That is probably the weirdest thing I have ever seen or heard in my seven decades on this earth.
Weired and North Korea go hand in hand.
What The Fuck?I know the song is about what happened with Rodney King and the riots, but "Fuck You I won't do what you tell me" isn't something you'd say in North Korea at all if you actually want to stay alive.
That's probably because it is fake Rob. Well edited though.
Here's another cover of the same song that definitely isn't fake!<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_LXGja3T4v0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_LXGja3T4v0</a>
Maybe not better, but a worthy rendition.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NrchYnlV2N0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NrchYnlV2N0</a>
The slower version of Toxic in Ep8 of the current series of Fargohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AUGWgBt_EM&ab_channel=ThrillerSoundtrackMusic
