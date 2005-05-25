Bryan Ferry improves Its a hard rain gonna fall immeasurably.





and he fucking nails dylan's 'make you feel my love' - i'd even say it's better than adele's version



Totally agree with both of you. Ferry's done loads of brilliant covers over the years, he's an expert at it even when covering his own songs. As a kid in the 70s and massive Roxy fan he introduced me to loads of great songs I'd never heard before ( I heard his Hard Rain before I'd heard the original, the same with the likes of Its Only Love, The In Crowd, Piece Of My Heart and many more - his Irene Goodnight is great and his Carrickfergus was my favourite version too til I came across a Van Morrison/Chieftans live version) His reworkings of old Roxy songs on his Jazz Age album are mostly brilliant, as were his swing style versions of Bitter Sweet and Bitters End that were used in the tv series Babylon Berlin. They wouldn't have been out of place in Cabaret. (It's such a shame he's a tory twat, mind, tsssk)