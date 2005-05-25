« previous next »
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #960 on: August 15, 2021, 09:56:03 pm »
How to ruin a song

Slow it down, distort the melody and top with atonal vocals devoid of emotion.

See Lloyds bank adverts for details.

Sorry, I really hate that one.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #961 on: August 15, 2021, 10:05:33 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on February 26, 2021, 09:52:57 am
Heroes - Scala and Kolacny Brothers

okay maybe it's not better than the original (possibly my favourite song of all time) but it's a fantastic haunting cover - make sure to check out some of their other stuff too

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HA2_xN9VxXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HA2_xN9VxXw</a>

Opinions and all that and each to their own etc etc - but dear god imo that is fckin horrific, quite possibly the worst cover I've ever heard - all the uplifting heroics stripped from the original and it's reduced to some pathetic maudlin dirge, like something off a cheesy John Lewis christmas ad but 10 times worse.   :missus
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #962 on: August 15, 2021, 10:15:35 pm »
Every time I see this thread I think I should post Primal Screams cover of Slip Inside This House.... finally checked and it was posted in here back in 2013.  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/StskEnmH9l8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/StskEnmH9l8</a>
« Last Edit: August 15, 2021, 11:00:20 pm by Just Elmo? »
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #963 on: August 15, 2021, 10:42:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 15, 2021, 09:56:03 pm
How to ruin a song

Slow it down, distort the melody and top with atonal vocals devoid of emotion.

See Lloyds bank adverts for details.

Sorry, I really hate that one.

Get Brian Eno to remix a 4 minute song into 20 minutes of meh.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #964 on: August 15, 2021, 10:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 15, 2021, 10:42:01 pm
Get Brian Eno to remix a 4 minute song into 20 minutes of meh.
Theres a trend to remix songs to dirge right now.  And they all seem to end up on Lloyds bank adverts.  It triggers me ! ;D
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #965 on: August 15, 2021, 10:49:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 15, 2021, 10:44:42 pm
Theres a trend to remix songs to dirge right now.  And they all seem to end up on Lloyds bank adverts.  It triggers me ! ;D

With you on this one. They manage to take songs from all different genres and eras and turn them into the exact same song.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #966 on: August 15, 2021, 10:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August 15, 2021, 10:49:55 pm
With you on this one. They manage to take songs from all different genres and eras and turn them into the exact same song.
I heard a version of Creep . They made it sound exactly the same as a version of unbelievable 
Quite an incredible talent

Some people love lyrics, some love bass etc, but Im all about the melody  and these shite hawks rip them out an d Chuck them away like acorns to swine.

Its become a running joke in our house one comes on and my wife starts counting down until I comment on it
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #967 on: August 15, 2021, 10:52:59 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on March  2, 2021, 09:59:26 pm
Bryan Ferry improves Its a hard rain gonna fall immeasurably.

,

Quote from: liverbloke on March  3, 2021, 06:24:26 pm
and he fucking nails dylan's 'make you feel my love' - i'd even say it's better than adele's version

Totally agree with both of you. Ferry's done loads of brilliant covers over the years, he's an expert at it even when covering his own songs. As a kid in the 70s and  massive Roxy fan he introduced me to loads of great songs I'd never heard before ( I heard his Hard Rain before I'd heard the original, the same with the likes of Its Only Love, The In Crowd, Piece Of My Heart and many more - his Irene Goodnight is great and his Carrickfergus was my favourite version too til I came across a Van Morrison/Chieftans live version) His reworkings of old Roxy songs on his Jazz Age album are mostly brilliant, as were his swing style versions of Bitter Sweet and Bitters End that were used in the tv series Babylon Berlin. They wouldn't have been out of place in Cabaret. (It's such a shame he's a tory twat, mind,  tsssk)





Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #968 on: August 15, 2021, 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 15, 2021, 10:05:33 pm
Opinions and all that and each to their own etc etc - but dear god imo that is fckin horrific, quite possibly the worst cover I've ever heard - all the uplifting heroics stripped from the original and it's reduced to some pathetic maudlin dirge, like something off a cheesy John Lewis christmas ad but 10 times worse.   :missus

It's not better than the original. In fact it's not even a very poor copy of the original.

Jeez -those East German border guards would have been well within their rights getting the authorrs of this monstrosity within their sights.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #969 on: August 15, 2021, 11:48:11 pm »
love this cover

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72ZJgVcaW-U

get similar vibes from Springsteen's I'm on Fire from the live 75-85 album

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tc6rMoyKks
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #970 on: September 16, 2021, 12:23:41 am »
Maybe not better, but...

The original, by The Equals: Baby Come Back

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EmsZhBqICEk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EmsZhBqICEk</a>


The cover, by UB40 and Pato Banton

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pSywtiAirKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pSywtiAirKE</a>

I can take or leave the UB40 bits. But the Pato Banton bits are hilarious.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #971 on: September 16, 2021, 08:51:46 am »
I have an awful lot of time for Richard Hawleys cover of Some Candy Talking:



Original, by The Jesus and Mary Chain

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIIdLAQ3nvc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIIdLAQ3nvc</a>




Cover version, by Richard Hawley

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4M6ix9bbw0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4M6ix9bbw0</a>


Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #972 on: September 16, 2021, 10:14:35 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8</a>

It doesn't have Johnny Marr. But it does have Rick Astley instead of a massive racist, so it's obviously better.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #973 on: September 16, 2021, 03:06:58 pm »
Slowdive cover of Syd Barrett's Golden Hair.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTZhG9YSY_c
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #974 on: September 16, 2021, 03:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September 16, 2021, 10:14:35 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8</a>

It doesn't have Johnny Marr. But it does have Rick Astley instead of a massive racist, so it's obviously better.

And to be fair Rick Astley can actually sing and as you said it's a huge bonus that he isn't an inbred racist fascist twatloop.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #975 on: September 16, 2021, 08:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September 16, 2021, 10:14:35 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8</a>

It doesn't have Johnny Marr. But it does have Rick Astley instead of a massive racist, so it's obviously better.

Thats great that
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #976 on: September 16, 2021, 09:10:05 pm »
Can't agree there. Decent enough cover but can't beat the Morrissey vocals. I don't really think you can separate the lyrics from him, way he adds that character. Just made me want to listen to the original.  ;D Opinions ey
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #977 on: September 16, 2021, 09:42:28 pm »
Black Steel by Tricky. Just a brilliant reworking of a Public Enemy track. Incredible intro and vocals.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #978 on: September 16, 2021, 10:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September 16, 2021, 10:14:35 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8</a>

It doesn't have Johnny Marr. But it does have Rick Astley instead of a massive racist, so it's obviously better.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2RoK6eMVvdw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2RoK6eMVvdw</a>

I like this version of Under the Bridge. It doesn't have a soul but Tony Hadley has a better voice and probably isn't a statutory rapist.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #979 on: September 17, 2021, 01:29:01 am »
He's a bad, bad Tory though.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #980 on: September 19, 2021, 01:51:47 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/89Oc1UE7SS4&amp;ab_channel=LiveandBreathing" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/89Oc1UE7SS4&amp;ab_channel=LiveandBreathing</a>
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #981 on: September 19, 2021, 09:13:44 pm »
Cracking version of this 80s film classic: https://youtu.be/mDqJIBvcuUw
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #982 on: September 20, 2021, 08:27:31 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mnhy2DLah_k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mnhy2DLah_k</a>

Love this version of the Bill Withers classic.
MJ did a boss version here.
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #983 on: September 20, 2021, 08:34:18 pm »
Had to make sure I didn't post the X rated version of the video. Metallica covering Bob Segers Turn the Page

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qPOTEs_yTJo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qPOTEs_yTJo</a>
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #984 on: November 24, 2021, 10:49:24 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/76SUltGxIas" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/76SUltGxIas</a>
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #985 on: December 4, 2021, 09:42:47 am »
Cover of Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful" by grime-punk band Riskee & the Ridicule.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/v5v1XVgUs0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/v5v1XVgUs0A</a>
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #986 on: Today at 03:31:29 am »
Havent looked back - but I really enjoy Foo Fighters cover of Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty)
