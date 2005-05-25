Heroes - Scala and Kolacny Brothersokay maybe it's not better than the original (possibly my favourite song of all time) but it's a fantastic haunting cover - make sure to check out some of their other stuff too<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HA2_xN9VxXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HA2_xN9VxXw</a>
How to ruin a song
Slow it down, distort the melody and top with atonal vocals devoid of emotion.See Lloyds bank adverts for details.Sorry, I really hate that one.
Get Brian Eno to remix a 4 minute song into 20 minutes of meh.
Theres a trend to remix songs to dirge right now. And they all seem to end up on Lloyds bank adverts. It triggers me
!
With you on this one. They manage to take songs from all different genres and eras and turn them into the exact same song.
Bryan Ferry improves Its a hard rain gonna fall immeasurably.
and he fucking nails dylan's 'make you feel my love' - i'd even say it's better than adele's version
Opinions and all that and each to their own etc etc - but dear god imo that is fckin horrific, quite possibly the worst cover I've ever heard - all the uplifting heroics stripped from the original and it's reduced to some pathetic maudlin dirge, like something off a cheesy John Lewis christmas ad but 10 times worse.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XluAp8yEhZ8</a>It doesn't have Johnny Marr. But it does have Rick Astley instead of a massive racist, so it's obviously better.
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
Page created in 0.061 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.88]