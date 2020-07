This is a bittersweet one. The Harry Nilsson version of Without You is in my opinion streets ahead of the original arrangement by Badfinger. But it is a real downer when you read up on what happened to the latter act. Having been completely ripped off by their manager both of the co-writers of the song eventually took their own lives - with one of the deaths being in the direct context of disputes over the royalties for the song after the massive success of the Nilsson version.To counteract the gloom I'll put up what I think is Badfinger's tour-de-force which I don't think has been covered (or at least not covered better). For those of you that have watched it (I haven't yet) I believe that one of their other songs soundtracks the final scene of Breaking Bad.