So about 10 years ago I treated myself to a Tag, I had it serviced after 5 years as it had stopped working, assumed it was the battery but they said it had stopped because of a mechanical issue and it cost about £250 for the service. Now its stopped working again, its still ticking but the hands arent moving and the stop watching second hand isnt moving so will need to get it serviced again now costing £310.
Is that the deal with these bastards ie they work for about 5 years before something goes wrong and you have to fork out a few hundred quid every few years or am I just unlucky?