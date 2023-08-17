« previous next »
Offline TheKid.

August 17, 2023, 03:32:33 pm
Not in the same league as most here, but got some Moonswatches for me and the missus today
Offline hixxstar

August 17, 2023, 11:10:36 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on August 17, 2023, 03:32:33 pm
Not in the same league as most here, but got some Moonswatches for me and the missus today
I like the look of them.. which 2 did you buy ?.. i like the 'Mission to Saturn' .. brown/biege colour.
i had a Breitling years ago and i found hard to tell the time, mainly at night..  ;D ..too many little dials and dark face.

https://wristreview.com/introducing-the-omega-x-swatch-moonswatch-collection/
Offline TheKid.

August 18, 2023, 08:53:56 am
I think Saturn is my favourite too. But they had none in the swatch shop in Amsterdam we were in

I got Pluto, and my missus got Venus
Offline Millie

August 21, 2023, 12:46:38 pm
After some help/advice.  I have inherited my Dad's Omega Constallation watch and it needs a battery and a pin replacing in the strap.  Can anyone recommend somewhere in Liverpool City Centre who will do this for a reasonable price.

Thanks.
Offline Baby Huey

August 21, 2023, 01:01:54 pm
Quote from: Millie on August 21, 2023, 12:46:38 pm
After some help/advice.  I have inherited my Dad's Omega Constallation watch and it needs a battery and a pin replacing in the strap.  Can anyone recommend somewhere in Liverpool City Centre who will do this for a reasonable price.

Thanks.
Phoenix Watch Repairs in Richmond Street. The lad knows his watches.

Offline Millie

August 21, 2023, 01:02:52 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 21, 2023, 01:01:54 pm
Phoenix Watch Repairs in Richmond Street. The lad knows his watches.



Thanks
Offline Millie

August 29, 2023, 06:56:28 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 21, 2023, 01:01:54 pm
Phoenix Watch Repairs in Richmond Street. The lad knows his watches.



Went there today.  Watch is now fully working.  They were really good, and very reasonable.

Thank you very much for the recommendation.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

September 9, 2023, 04:50:19 pm
Got a second Apple Watch at the start of the year and like the one I had before within months Ive got fed up with it. I dont need the extra distractions and have kept it just for exercise tracking.

Ive fancied a new proper watch for a while, have an old Tag F1 and a 2009 Seamaster that I could use daily but was an engagement present so like to keep it for special occasions.

Ive been reading / watching loads about various new watches and had narrowed it down to a handful including the new Longines Hydroconquest and a couple of Tudors.

A store near us happened to have them all in the window and I end up buying the Tudor Black Bay 54. It ticks all the boxes for me as a perfect all round day to day watch. Looks quite small when you pick it up (only 37mm) but wears bigger than that Id say. Just a really well put together thing that you could dress up or down easily.

Also had the Swatch Big Bold Irony in teal arrive in the post this morning that I bought for a bit of fun after a few beers a week or so back. Its massive but looks good and is ideal for a sunny day out and about, only water resistant so not ideal for the beach / pool but the Tudor is good for 200m so I should be fine with that!
Offline Ray K

November 19, 2023, 08:56:08 pm
Jumping back in here again.

I'm looking for a watch for the missus for Xmas. She'd like a gold colour, and a watch brand rather than a fashion brand like Boss or Michael Kors or whoever.
Anyone got any suggestions for around the £300 mark?
Offline .adam

November 20, 2023, 11:30:13 am
Offline the oxonian

November 20, 2023, 04:26:37 pm
Offline BarryCrocker

December 10, 2023, 11:26:56 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 29, 2023, 09:08:16 am
Anybody had a go on this?

Heaven knows how genuine it is. Tickets range from £15-60 per ticket depending on the watch.

https://www.luxurywatchsupply.com/

Landed my first Rolex on Friday and not really by chance.

Had a go at this lottery a few times but without any luck. Unbeknowingly to me, my boss actually gave a shit about what I do for him and the company and he kindly showed it to me by gifting me a Date Adjust. Besides being a remarkable gift he took the effort to work out what I would probably like based on a lot of my personal choices. Colour, style, size, bezel, bracelet, material were all perfect.

To stay I was (and am still) stunned would be an understatement. Never thought I'd work for somebody who'd gift me something I'd never be able to go out and get myself.

Offline the oxonian

December 10, 2023, 07:16:48 pm
Any jobs going at your place Barry?  ;D
Offline Ray K

December 10, 2023, 07:53:37 pm
Quote from: the oxonian on December 10, 2023, 07:16:48 pm
Any jobs going at your place Barry?  ;D
Just the blow ones that Barry's giving the boss  :P
Online PaulF

December 12, 2023, 06:59:37 pm
That's a lovely story Barry. We are all green with envy.
My boss would never do that. And I'm self employed.
Offline Wigwamdelbert

January 9, 2024, 06:03:04 pm
Tortured myself with this on a recent holiday

Offline the oxonian

January 13, 2024, 06:51:42 am
Bought this the other day, nearly sent it back as the GMT hand wasnt tracking properly,, then realised that it track in 24hrs .. duur
Offline the oxonian

January 17, 2024, 01:39:14 pm
Took me a few years but finally got one of my favourite watches
Offline The G in Gerrard

January 17, 2024, 03:40:06 pm
Quote from: the oxonian on January 17, 2024, 01:39:14 pm
Took me a few years but finally got one of my favourite watches
Smart that!
Offline tray fenny

January 17, 2024, 11:05:34 pm
I inherited my grandads gold Omega Geneve that he recieved for 25 years service at the place he worked. I'd really like to have it restored to prestine condition for important occasions & as a family airloom but I'm struggling to find somewhere to cater for this endeavour, I'm not even getting responses to emails. Anyone got any suggestions?
Offline the oxonian

January 17, 2024, 11:30:06 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 17, 2024, 03:40:06 pm
Smart that!
Thanks , was very fortuitous that the shop gave me 10% and the exchange rate from $ to £ skyrocketed, and hopefully will loose the GST when i leave Aus , making it affordable for me
Love the watch
Offline the oxonian

January 17, 2024, 11:39:41 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on January 17, 2024, 11:05:34 pm
I inherited my grandads gold Omega Geneve that he recieved for 25 years service at the place he worked. I'd really like to have it restored to prestine condition for important occasions & as a family airloom but I'm struggling to find somewhere to cater for this endeavour, I'm not even getting responses to emails. Anyone got any suggestions?
Just googled that, lovely watch.
I have looked at buying a vintage Omega but like you am struggling to find someone i could sent one to to be restored,, even thought about messaging them blokes on youtube to see what the deal would be
Offline Ziltoid

January 19, 2024, 08:50:01 am
Quote from: the oxonian on January 17, 2024, 01:39:14 pm
Took me a few years but finally got one of my favourite watches

Very nice watch you hairy bastard  ;) 

Effing jeffers just seen the price on the old t'interweb
Offline Ziltoid

January 19, 2024, 08:54:45 am
What the actual fuck.....



Some of their designs are a bit out there
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

January 19, 2024, 09:10:17 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 19, 2024, 08:54:45 am
What the actual fuck.....



Some of their designs are a bit out there

Spiders Eyes Watch.
Offline Lusty

January 19, 2024, 04:58:01 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 19, 2024, 08:54:45 am
What the actual fuck.....



Some of their designs are a bit out there
Universal law of watches is the more it costs, the harder it is to tell the time.
Offline The G in Gerrard

January 19, 2024, 05:02:03 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 19, 2024, 08:54:45 am
Some of their designs are a bit shite.
Amended ;D
Offline rob1966

January 19, 2024, 05:03:32 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 19, 2024, 08:54:45 am
What the actual fuck.....



Some of their designs are a bit out there

That is fucking horrible
Offline Only Me

January 19, 2024, 05:25:51 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on January 17, 2024, 11:05:34 pm
I inherited my grandads gold Omega Geneve that he recieved for 25 years service at the place he worked. I'd really like to have it restored to prestine condition for important occasions & as a family airloom but I'm struggling to find somewhere to cater for this endeavour, I'm not even getting responses to emails. Anyone got any suggestions?

As Baby Huey says above, Phoenix repairs are fantastic.

Been going there for donkeys years.

The only time he couldnt sort my watch out (it was a newish TAG), he went to the trouble of recommending a particular fella at one of the jewellers in town, and researched for me how much the repair should cost.

They are boss.
Offline tray fenny

January 20, 2024, 09:37:02 am
Quote from: Only Me on January 19, 2024, 05:25:51 pm
As Baby Huey says above, Phoenix repairs are fantastic.

Been going there for donkeys years.

The only time he couldnt sort my watch out (it was a newish TAG), he went to the trouble of recommending a particular fella at one of the jewellers in town, and researched for me how much the repair should cost.

They are boss.
Thanks, I've just emailed them.
Offline ToneLa

January 20, 2024, 11:46:06 am
picked up another retro Casio

Offline the oxonian

January 21, 2024, 11:34:11 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 19, 2024, 08:50:01 am
Very nice watch you hairy bastard  ;) 

Effing jeffers just seen the price on the old t'interweb
OI!! any Keys jokes and there will be trouble!

Online west_london_red

« Reply #1792 on: Today at 07:38:38 pm »
So about 10 years ago I treated myself to a Tag, I had it serviced after 5 years as it had stopped working, assumed it was the battery but they said it had stopped because of a mechanical issue and it cost about £250 for the service. Now its stopped working again, its still ticking but the hands arent moving and the stop watching second hand isnt moving so will need to get it serviced again now costing £310.

Is that the deal with these bastards ie they work for about 5 years before something goes wrong and you have to fork out a few hundred quid every few years or am I just unlucky?
