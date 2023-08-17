Got a second Apple Watch at the start of the year and like the one I had before within months Ive got fed up with it. I dont need the extra distractions and have kept it just for exercise tracking.



Ive fancied a new proper watch for a while, have an old Tag F1 and a 2009 Seamaster that I could use daily but was an engagement present so like to keep it for special occasions.



Ive been reading / watching loads about various new watches and had narrowed it down to a handful including the new Longines Hydroconquest and a couple of Tudors.



A store near us happened to have them all in the window and I end up buying the Tudor Black Bay 54. It ticks all the boxes for me as a perfect all round day to day watch. Looks quite small when you pick it up (only 37mm) but wears bigger than that Id say. Just a really well put together thing that you could dress up or down easily.



Also had the Swatch Big Bold Irony in teal arrive in the post this morning that I bought for a bit of fun after a few beers a week or so back. Its massive but looks good and is ideal for a sunny day out and about, only water resistant so not ideal for the beach / pool but the Tudor is good for 200m so I should be fine with that!