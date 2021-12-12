« previous next »
Picked up a Rolex Wimbledon 36mm for our daughters 21st
She loves it and was wrapped in a Wimbledon towel and tshirt
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  9, 2021, 08:57:52 am
A year later what I have to say is it's nice enough to look at but the time keeping is hopeless. It seems to lose about a minute per day, every day of the week which is pretty annoying.
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on May  9, 2021, 11:22:16 am
It's capable of much better than that. Take it to your local watchmaker and ask them to regulate it. They will probably need a week to keep hold of it and make minor adjustments until it's keeping perfect time.
OK, here is an update.

I got myself a Fitbit watch and put the Seiko in a drawer and forgot about it for a while.  A week ago it came across my mind so took it out the drawer, put it on the correct time, wound it up then put it on. Next morning, exactly 24 hours later I noticed it was 5 minutes slow so now losing 5 minutes per day so next day went to the Metrocentre and took the watch to 2 different places, 1st The Watch Lab where I was told it needs to go in to be regulated and also a service, I said "how much?" and he said £195 . . . . I said "erm, the fucking watch didn't cost that much" and declined his offer.  As I was walking past TIMPSONS a bit later on I seen a sign in the window that read "Watch repairs" so went in and had a chat with the bloke who informed me that they send the watch away somewhere for repairs and I then explained what the problem was and handed him my watch, he looked at it and said to me "it might just need a new battery" . . . . this told me everything I needed to know about the dopey c*nt.  I said "take a look at the writing on the dial, it says SEIKO Automatic, there's ney battery in it"  He said, "o'hh, well it would have to go away for a service"  I said "how much?"  he said I don't know exactly but it will be from £150, that's the cheapest we would charge, it could be more but won't know till we get it in there". I said, thanks, I'll think about it.

I got home and went on youtube, typed in "how to regulate a seiko automatic" and then watched about half a dozen video's including this one.  Very quick and very easy and since then the watch has been running perfect with the time spot on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui_QnDKciBU

Ohh and something else, I purchased this so getting the back off the watch was a doddle.  https://www.amazon.co.uk/Vastar-Opening-Battery-Replacement-Storage/dp/B087DY31PN/ref=psdc_199486031_t3_B09B4R1G33
Received a lovely F1 Tag for my birthday last year. Unfortunately scuffed the bezel a few days ago and really want it sorted. Not taken it in yet for a quote but expect it to be quite high.

Came across this one online - anyone ever bought from them and know if the parts are definitely genuine as they say? Seems much cheaper than I expected to be honest. Also didn't think Tag allowed their parts to be sold separately.

https://watchparts24.com/Genuine-TAG-Heuer-Bezel-with-Gasket-for-Formula-1-CAZ1014
Upcoming big birthday so I am now going through of all the fun of trying to find myself a nice watch, a very expensive hobby, just as well I only do it once every 10 years ;)
New Rolex GMT

Not sure about the crown on the left hand side. Apparently back to original
Currently the Batman is going for $20k above retail on the grey market  :-X



Father in law has a watch to sell which cost a couple of hundred quid when originally bought. Where's best to sell it (once it has batteries in it).
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 30, 2022, 03:12:30 pm
Father in law has a watch to sell which cost a couple of hundred quid when originally bought. Where's best to sell it (once it has batteries in it).

See what they are going for on chrono24

Then youll have a good idea on price.
Or a local jeweler.
Youll get battered on what you think you can sell it for and what youll get
anyone pick up a moon swatch? I have to say I'm tempted if they restock or go online
Quote from: nuts100 on March 30, 2022, 03:54:48 pm
See what they are going for on chrono24

Then youll have a good idea on price.
Or a local jeweler.
Youll get battered on what you think you can sell it for and what youll get

Jewellers buy watches second hand (though never worn?) Not been used and only a Tissot watch.
Quote from: nuts100 on March 30, 2022, 03:09:51 pm
New Rolex GMT

Not sure about the crown on the left hand side. Apparently back to original
Currently the Batman is going for $20k above retail on the grey market  :-X





Grey prices in the Rolex market are just insane at present.

I actually quite like the Tudor Pelagos LHD when I have seen photos of it, but not so keen on the new Rolex GMT, I think it is the date moving to the left that is throwing me off.

Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 30, 2022, 04:58:32 pm
anyone pick up a moon swatch? I have to say I'm tempted if they restock or go online

Is the band easily changeable on the Moonswatch, its the only element I really don't like, even for the price!
Quote from: filopastry on March 31, 2022, 05:31:26 pm


Is the band easily changeable on the Moonswatch, its the only element I really don't like, even for the price!
I dont think its designed to be changed but have seen online that people have done it. to be honest it just looks like a regular pin so I dont see the issue unless its a weird size
poco watch on the way
Picked up a fake moonswatch for like 30 quid. Having seen a real one I could never ever justify paying even the asking price for it. Its a toy.
Aiming to pick up a dan henry maverick watch instead. Im in love
https://danhenrywatches.com/products/1972-maverick-chronograph
So I haven't worn a watch since I was about 12 and not really fussed about them, but my employer gives employees a watch for their 10 year service award. They used to give everyone a Rolex Submariner but now there is a huge waiting list for them so they just give the local jeweller a budget and you go down and pick out a watch you want if you don't wawnt to wait for the Rolex. I completed 10 years in November so just got mine.

Went down today, and walked out with a Omega Constellation - this one specifically: https://www.omegawatches.com/en-gb/watch-omega-constellation-co-axial-master-chronometer-41-mm-13123412106001



I'm curious what those actually into watches think and if I made a good choice....
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2023, 08:10:55 pm
So I haven't worn a watch since I was about 12 and not really fussed about them, but my employer gives employees a watch for their 10 year service award. They used to give everyone a Rolex Submariner but now there is a huge waiting list for them so they just give the local jeweller a budget and you go down and pick out a watch you want if you don't wawnt to wait for the Rolex. I completed 10 years in November so just got mine.

Went down today, and walked out with a Omega Constellation - this one specifically: https://www.omegawatches.com/en-gb/watch-omega-constellation-co-axial-master-chronometer-41-mm-13123412106001



I'm curious what those actually into watches think and if I made a good choice....

Jesus, a £9k gift for only doing 10 years? That's some gig you've got going there. Most good companies I've worked for give you a decent pen or a gift voucher for a department store.

Stunning looking watch all the same even though.

Personally, I'd go for a Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe gray ceramic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ym61_lUnFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ym61_lUnFE</a>
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 24, 2023, 10:38:40 pm
Jesus, a £9k gift for only doing 10 years? That's some gig you've got going there. Most good companies I've worked for give you a decent pen or a gift voucher for a department store.

Stunning looking watch all the same even though.

Personally, I'd go for a Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe gray ceramic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7ym61_lUnFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7ym61_lUnFE</a>

Ha! They make up for the relatively poor pay with good service awards. It's a bit of a tradition for the company and probably goes a long way to getting the staff retention they have. It does amaze everyone when they hear we get that for 10 years.

That's a stunning looking watch there, would have been tempted by that if it was an option.

The Constellation was the most expensive one I could get, but genuinely was my favourite and didn't just get it for the resell value.  ;D
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2023, 08:10:55 pm
So I haven't worn a watch since I was about 12 and not really fussed about them, but my employer gives employees a watch for their 10 year service award. They used to give everyone a Rolex Submariner but now there is a huge waiting list for them so they just give the local jeweller a budget and you go down and pick out a watch you want if you don't wawnt to wait for the Rolex. I completed 10 years in November so just got mine.

Went down today, and walked out with a Omega Constellation - this one specifically: https://www.omegawatches.com/en-gb/watch-omega-constellation-co-axial-master-chronometer-41-mm-13123412106001



I'm curious what those actually into watches think and if I made a good choice....
Stunning looking watch, great choice.
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2023, 08:10:55 pm
So I haven't worn a watch since I was about 12 and not really fussed about them, but my employer gives employees a watch for their 10 year service award. They used to give everyone a Rolex Submariner but now there is a huge waiting list for them so they just give the local jeweller a budget and you go down and pick out a watch you want if you don't wawnt to wait for the Rolex. I completed 10 years in November so just got mine.

Went down today, and walked out with a Omega Constellation - this one specifically: https://www.omegawatches.com/en-gb/watch-omega-constellation-co-axial-master-chronometer-41-mm-13123412106001



I'm curious what those actually into watches think and if I made a good choice....

Lovely watch and like others have said. Nice company ;D
 I've been thinking of treating myself to a decent watch for a while now, but before I do, I was wondering on how would be the best way to insure such a item (in the UK)?

I have often read this thread and wondered how easy this is to do?

Are there any reputable UK companies that some of you may use or do you add to home insurance? Although many watches would most probably be worth too much to add to a home insurance. Also, I guess some may have separate jewellery insurance policies?

As I say, this is just something I'm considering at the moment, so any thoughts or companies to recommend on this would be appreciated.
Quote from: gravy red on Yesterday at 10:28:36 am
I've been thinking of treating myself to a decent watch for a while now, but before I do, I was wondering on how would be the best way to insure such a item (in the UK)?

I have often read this thread and wondered how easy this is to do?

Are there any reputable UK companies that some of you may use or do you add to home insurance? Although many watches would most probably be worth too much to add to a home insurance. Also, I guess some may have separate jewellery insurance policies?

As I say, this is just something I'm considering at the moment, so any thoughts or companies to recommend on this would be appreciated.

My watch is insured on my home insurance policy as an "exceptional item".

You can call your existing insurance company to add it on and then in future, list it when using a comparison site for your next policy.

Don't think it makes for a huge increase to the insurance policy. I just took out a new home and building insurance this weekend and it was £200 for the year including my watch and wife's engagement ring.
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2023, 10:52:11 pm
Ha! They make up for the relatively poor pay with good service awards. It's a bit of a tradition for the company and probably goes a long way to getting the staff retention they have. It does amaze everyone when they hear we get that for 10 years.

That's a stunning looking watch there, would have been tempted by that if it was an option.

The Constellation was the most expensive one I could get, but genuinely was my favourite and didn't just get it for the resell value.  ;D

interesting gift. I guess they have a $9K write off against profit. You have a fully 9K watch that if it had been in wages then employee pays taxes and I am sure the employer pays some tax or insurance on also.

Would you have preferred 5K in cash ?.
Tesco are downgrading their clubcard from triple points to double soon

Have about 115 quid I could convert to 345 so thinking of using it for a watch
Quote from: gravy red on Yesterday at 10:28:36 am
I've been thinking of treating myself to a decent watch for a while now, but before I do, I was wondering on how would be the best way to insure such a item (in the UK)?

I have often read this thread and wondered how easy this is to do?

Are there any reputable UK companies that some of you may use or do you add to home insurance? Although many watches would most probably be worth too much to add to a home insurance. Also, I guess some may have separate jewellery insurance policies?

As I say, this is just something I'm considering at the moment, so any thoughts or companies to recommend on this would be appreciated.

It cost me about £60 to add my watch (see above) as an exceptional item on my home insurance for the remaining 10 months of my policy. That covers accidental damage and loss as well.
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:33:34 am
interesting gift. I guess they have a $9K write off against profit. You have a fully 9K watch that if it had been in wages then employee pays taxes and I am sure the employer pays some tax or insurance on also.

Would you have preferred 5K in cash ?.

£5k would have been nice! I have no idea on the tax implications, not my area of expertise.

It's nice to have whereas if I got a cash lump sum it probably would have just gone on paying down the mortgage which is a bit boring!
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2023, 08:10:55 pm
So I haven't worn a watch since I was about 12 and not really fussed about them, but my employer gives employees a watch for their 10 year service award. They used to give everyone a Rolex Submariner but now there is a huge waiting list for them so they just give the local jeweller a budget and you go down and pick out a watch you want if you don't wawnt to wait for the Rolex. I completed 10 years in November so just got mine.

Went down today, and walked out with a Omega Constellation - this one specifically: https://www.omegawatches.com/en-gb/watch-omega-constellation-co-axial-master-chronometer-41-mm-13123412106001



I'm curious what those actually into watches think and if I made a good choice....


Fucking 15 years service next month and I wont get so much as a thank you never mind a £10k watch you jammy git!  ;D
