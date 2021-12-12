I've been thinking of treating myself to a decent watch for a while now, but before I do, I was wondering on how would be the best way to insure such a item (in the UK)?



I have often read this thread and wondered how easy this is to do?



Are there any reputable UK companies that some of you may use or do you add to home insurance? Although many watches would most probably be worth too much to add to a home insurance. Also, I guess some may have separate jewellery insurance policies?



As I say, this is just something I'm considering at the moment, so any thoughts or companies to recommend on this would be appreciated.