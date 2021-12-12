A year later what I have to say is it's nice enough to look at but the time keeping is hopeless. It seems to lose about a minute per day, every day of the week which is pretty annoying.
It's capable of much better than that. Take it to your local watchmaker and ask them to regulate it. They will probably need a week to keep hold of it and make minor adjustments until it's keeping perfect time.
OK, here is an update.
I got myself a Fitbit watch and put the Seiko in a drawer and forgot about it for a while. A week ago it came across my mind so took it out the drawer, put it on the correct time, wound it up then put it on. Next morning, exactly 24 hours later I noticed it was 5 minutes slow so now losing 5 minutes per day so next day went to the Metrocentre and took the watch to 2 different places, 1st The Watch Lab where I was told it needs to go in to be regulated and also a service, I said "how much?" and he said £195 . . . . I said "erm, the fucking watch didn't cost that much" and declined his offer. As I was walking past TIMPSONS a bit later on I seen a sign in the window that read "Watch repairs" so went in and had a chat with the bloke who informed me that they send the watch away somewhere for repairs and I then explained what the problem was and handed him my watch, he looked at it and said to me "it might just need a new battery" . . . . this told me everything I needed to know about the dopey c*nt. I said "take a look at the writing on the dial, it says SEIKO Automatic, there's ney battery in it" He said, "o'hh, well it would have to go away for a service" I said "how much?" he said I don't know exactly but it will be from £150, that's the cheapest we would charge, it could be more but won't know till we get it in there". I said, thanks, I'll think about it.
I got home and went on youtube, typed in "how to regulate a seiko automatic" and then watched about half a dozen video's including this one. Very quick and very easy and since then the watch has been running perfect with the time spot on.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui_QnDKciBU
Ohh and something else, I purchased this so getting the back off the watch was a doddle. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Vastar-Opening-Battery-Replacement-Storage/dp/B087DY31PN/ref=psdc_199486031_t3_B09B4R1G33