« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Watches  (Read 210636 times)

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watches
« Reply #1720 on: December 12, 2021, 01:07:20 am »
Picked up a Rolex Wimbledon 36mm for our daughters 21st
She loves it and was wrapped in a Wimbledon towel and tshirt
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,823
Re: Watches
« Reply #1721 on: January 31, 2022, 01:58:55 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  9, 2021, 08:57:52 am
A year later what I have to say is it's nice enough to look at but the time keeping is hopeless. It seems to lose about a minute per day, every day of the week which is pretty annoying.
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on May  9, 2021, 11:22:16 am
It's capable of much better than that. Take it to your local watchmaker and ask them to regulate it. They will probably need a week to keep hold of it and make minor adjustments until it's keeping perfect time.
OK, here is an update.

I got myself a Fitbit watch and put the Seiko in a drawer and forgot about it for a while.  A week ago it came across my mind so took it out the drawer, put it on the correct time, wound it up then put it on. Next morning, exactly 24 hours later I noticed it was 5 minutes slow so now losing 5 minutes per day so next day went to the Metrocentre and took the watch to 2 different places, 1st The Watch Lab where I was told it needs to go in to be regulated and also a service, I said "how much?" and he said £195 . . . . I said "erm, the fucking watch didn't cost that much" and declined his offer.  As I was walking past TIMPSONS a bit later on I seen a sign in the window that read "Watch repairs" so went in and had a chat with the bloke who informed me that they send the watch away somewhere for repairs and I then explained what the problem was and handed him my watch, he looked at it and said to me "it might just need a new battery" . . . . this told me everything I needed to know about the dopey c*nt.  I said "take a look at the writing on the dial, it says SEIKO Automatic, there's ney battery in it"  He said, "o'hh, well it would have to go away for a service"  I said "how much?"  he said I don't know exactly but it will be from £150, that's the cheapest we would charge, it could be more but won't know till we get it in there". I said, thanks, I'll think about it.

I got home and went on youtube, typed in "how to regulate a seiko automatic" and then watched about half a dozen video's including this one.  Very quick and very easy and since then the watch has been running perfect with the time spot on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui_QnDKciBU

Ohh and something else, I purchased this so getting the back off the watch was a doddle.  https://www.amazon.co.uk/Vastar-Opening-Battery-Replacement-Storage/dp/B087DY31PN/ref=psdc_199486031_t3_B09B4R1G33
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
Re: Watches
« Reply #1722 on: March 14, 2022, 09:59:32 am »
Received a lovely F1 Tag for my birthday last year. Unfortunately scuffed the bezel a few days ago and really want it sorted. Not taken it in yet for a quote but expect it to be quite high.

Came across this one online - anyone ever bought from them and know if the parts are definitely genuine as they say? Seems much cheaper than I expected to be honest. Also didn't think Tag allowed their parts to be sold separately.

https://watchparts24.com/Genuine-TAG-Heuer-Bezel-with-Gasket-for-Formula-1-CAZ1014
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,097
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Watches
« Reply #1723 on: March 22, 2022, 11:25:50 am »
Upcoming big birthday so I am now going through of all the fun of trying to find myself a nice watch, a very expensive hobby, just as well I only do it once every 10 years ;)
« Last Edit: March 22, 2022, 11:49:06 am by filopastry »
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watches
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 03:09:51 pm »
New Rolex GMT

Not sure about the crown on the left hand side. Apparently back to original
Currently the Batman is going for $20k above retail on the grey market  :-X



Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,380
Re: Watches
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm »
Father in law has a watch to sell which cost a couple of hundred quid when originally bought. Where's best to sell it (once it has batteries in it).
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Watches
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 03:54:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:12:30 pm
Father in law has a watch to sell which cost a couple of hundred quid when originally bought. Where's best to sell it (once it has batteries in it).

See what they are going for on chrono24

Then youll have a good idea on price.
Or a local jeweler.
Youll get battered on what you think you can sell it for and what youll get
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Watches
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 04:58:32 pm »
anyone pick up a moon swatch? I have to say I'm tempted if they restock or go online
Logged
YNWA

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,380
Re: Watches
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 09:38:39 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 03:54:48 pm
See what they are going for on chrono24

Then youll have a good idea on price.
Or a local jeweler.
Youll get battered on what you think you can sell it for and what youll get

Jewellers buy watches second hand (though never worn?) Not been used and only a Tissot watch.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 