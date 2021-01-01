« Reply #1760 on: Today at 09:26:47 am »
Producer Michael shows us some of his "cheap" watches.
Check out some of his expensive ones, you'r eyes will pop out. Probably.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JELvFACEL4
Ive seen a few of his videos, his idea of cheap watches is about $150.000 and most of his watches are blinged out APs, Pateks and Hublots, most of which Mr T and Bet Lynch would say are over the top and vulgar!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING
AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!
Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!