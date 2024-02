Seems to be £90 cashback via quidco which would make it about £13.50 / month. Bargain. Mines gone live today.



Have you got Now Broadband wasnt 100% sure from this post. Just interested to hear how it’s going?Edit: Also I’ve seen they use old Sky Q hubs with only 2 Ethernet ports.Does anyone know if I’d be able to use some kind of switch/splitter to increase the number of ports and would that have any effect on speed etc?I also have a Sky WiFi booster currently, does anyone know whether this would work with the Now hub. I would presume not usually but as they’re more or less the same company and the Now hub is just a Sky Q hub rebranded I wondered if it might?In fact would I be able to use both the current Sky hub and WiFi booster on Now?