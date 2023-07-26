« previous next »
Author Topic: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest  (Read 163910 times)

Offline Ben S

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1360 on: July 26, 2023, 06:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on July 26, 2023, 05:27:13 pm
Only issue I have had so far, I could not get a UPnP device (my cctv) to work through the eero. But, I think this is actually to do with Skys hub, as it doesn't have a proper bridging mode. I have had to do a double NAT config and go direct into the sky hub with the UPnP device.


Ahhh ISP supplied crippled hardware should be consigned to the bin. I've still got my old Openreach VDSL modem that used to be supplied with FTTC before they built them into routers.

The problem comes when BT want their shitty "smart" hub back and you have no idea where it is.

Must remember where I put the shitty now/sky router in case they ever want that back...m
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1361 on: July 26, 2023, 08:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on July 26, 2023, 04:56:20 pm
Not defending them but theres limited ways to proactively monitor several million devices, many of which will be switched off at the mains by customers when not in use.

It seems there is an outage in the L18 area, they text me saying the engineer booking is cancelled as it's a network problem and they're apparently fixing it as we speak. Fingers crossed I can go back to watching mind numbing television soon.
Offline Craig S

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1362 on: July 27, 2023, 09:33:52 am »
Quote from: Ben S on July 26, 2023, 06:30:31 pm
Ahhh ISP supplied crippled hardware should be consigned to the bin. I've still got my old Openreach VDSL modem that used to be supplied with FTTC before they built them into routers.

The problem comes when BT want their shitty "smart" hub back and you have no idea where it is.

Must remember where I put the shitty now/sky router in case they ever want that back...m

I have been meaning to replace it, but think it needs one that can auth to sky with DHCP 61. One of the things on the list to do since moving house, that I have not got round to yet. Not even researched which ones are compatible yet.

I had the same a while ago with Virgin and their set top box. Couldn't find where the tv box was, as I was using a *ahem* modified set top box.
Offline Ben S

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1363 on: July 27, 2023, 10:09:55 am »
Yep, Sky use DHCP option 61. Can highly recommended Mikrotik. Cheap as chips and every feature you could ever want in a router.
Offline Claire.

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1364 on: July 28, 2023, 01:25:24 pm »
Offline Ben S

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1365 on: July 28, 2023, 02:04:49 pm »
Do they do WiFi 6? If not I'd probably skip them. Happy with WiFi 6 performance on my X50's.

Not sure I'd trust TP Link with their dubious privacy but probably safe enough using them as access point only.
Offline Claire.

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1366 on: July 28, 2023, 02:48:47 pm »
Alright show off ;D no wifi 6 on this, that's on the next gen models. I've had the M9 plus for a few years now, just access points and I can't think of the last time I've had issues, it was constant before and I went through all kinds trying to extend the network for the Ring to work properly.

I was looking for a single pack to solve another issue I've given myself but think I can sort it with a switch and not being a lazy c*nt.
Offline Ben S

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1367 on: July 28, 2023, 02:58:46 pm »
Wifi 6 is stupidly fast and the X50 is at the budget end of the Deco range but I'm more than happy with its performance.  I think this local speed test is limited by the gigabit port on my server...
Shame I can only get FTTC...
Offline Claire.

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1368 on: July 29, 2023, 09:37:38 am »
Very nice! I still only have virgin as a viable option but Ive seen work going on in streets not far from mine doing work for fibre so hopefully theyll finally have some competition soon.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1369 on: July 31, 2023, 09:19:56 am »
Quote from: Claire. on July 21, 2023, 11:32:15 am
If you get good service from Virgin but hate their customer services and only want to keep broadband - have a look at their business service, absolute night and day.

I'm not self employed but they were happy enough that it's business use as I'm perm WFH.

I just can't deal with them. Spent about 30 minutes on the phone with them this morning explaining that I can't be bothered with them anymore.

I was offered more discounts blah blah blah.

Three's 5g is delivering more than they promised, more than Virgin and at a lower cost.

Best of all I think it just needs a power socket so I can move it round the house and I think it would work if we go away from the house.
Online stockdam

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 02:27:31 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July 31, 2023, 09:19:56 am
I just can't deal with them. Spent about 30 minutes on the phone with them this morning explaining that I can't be bothered with them anymore.

I was offered more discounts blah blah blah.

Three's 5g is delivering more than they promised, more than Virgin and at a lower cost.

Best of all I think it just needs a power socket so I can move it round the house and I think it would work if we go away from the house.


Anybody have any experience of Three 5G for the home?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 10:14:47 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:27:31 pm
Anybody have any experience of Three 5G for the home?

That's what I'm on. £24 a month, it's even cheaper if you sign up to a two year contract.

Speeds sometimes close to 500Mbps
Online stockdam

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:14:47 am
That's what I'm on. £24 a month, it's even cheaper if you sign up to a two year contract.

Speeds sometimes close to 500Mbps

So youd recommend it versus a fixed line providing 5G coverage is good.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:26:28 am
So youd recommend it versus a fixed line providing 5G coverage is good.

It works for me. Granted it's been about two weeks but I've noticed no difference from my Virgin Media connection.

TV's, phone, WFH three or four days a week.

Neither of us are gamers so can't comment on that I'm afraid. The speeds are much higher than what three promised or displayed on their coverage checker.

We live quite close to Birmingham and my 5g on my phone when I'm out and about has been excellent.... obviously if you're in an area where it's not as good then you may run into speed issues I suppose
Online Henry Gale

Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 10:33:59 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:27:31 pm
Anybody have any experience of Three 5G for the home?

I've had it for about 2 weeks and it's been dreadful. Their coverage thingy said I had good 5G service but it never flashes blue for 5G. Gave them a call and the said my local transmitter is a bit fucked and they are doing maintenance. I've got 2 weeks left to decide if I keep it so hopefully they fix the transmitter so I can test it properly.
