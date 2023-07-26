Alright show offno wifi 6 on this, that's on the next gen models. I've had the M9 plus for a few years now, just access points and I can't think of the last time I've had issues, it was constant before and I went through all kinds trying to extend the network for the Ring to work properly.I was looking for a single pack to solve another issue I've given myself but think I can sort it with a switch and not being a lazy c*nt.