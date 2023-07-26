If you get good service from Virgin but hate their customer services and only want to keep broadband - have a look at their business service, absolute night and day.
I'm not self employed but they were happy enough that it's business use as I'm perm WFH.
I just can't deal with them. Spent about 30 minutes on the phone with them this morning explaining that I can't be bothered with them anymore.
I was offered more discounts blah blah blah.
Three's 5g is delivering more than they promised, more than Virgin and at a lower cost.
Best of all I think it just needs a power socket so I can move it round the house and I think it would work if we go away from the house.