Virgin are among the worst company to deal with. Advisor after advisor doesn't know what they are talking about and I think my bill has been correct less than half the time in the last 12 months.



Come contract expiry they offered me a £28.75 discount each month and there lies the problem.



That was supposed to go on as a recurring discount and it's barely been correct.



I'm now arguing with them over a insignificant amount but the principle is they've messed up and I'm not giving up.



I've looked into other providers and I'm amazed that someone living 1.5 miles from "the second city" Virgin are the only company offering anything over a snails speed.



I'm not a gamer but when I've been on slow speeds before my work has struggled.



So, WhatsApp conversation with Virgin have said "you're not on a contract", I've looked at three and they are now offering some impressive speeds in my area on a 30 day basis cheaper than I'm paying these inept mo fos.



I can see someone else asked about three a few months back. I've asked my circle of friends but no one uses them. May just take the plunge for a month to see how it goes and bin Virgin off.