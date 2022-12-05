« previous next »
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1320 on: December 5, 2022, 05:20:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  5, 2022, 12:31:41 pm

For the same speed I pay £33pm with unlimited any time calls (TT).
Fucking thieving bunch of c*nts
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1321 on: December 5, 2022, 05:36:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  5, 2022, 05:20:31 pm
Fucking thieving bunch of c*nts

When I switched I gave BT the chance to better their offer & they flat out called me a liar,was £25pm with a free mobile sim which I didn't tell BT about.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1322 on: March 25, 2023, 10:00:36 am »
So as it turned out for me, private road in York, BT have no plans to update me at all until at least 2027 :/ and being with Plusnet who are basically BT i was stuck at 27mbps

Finally got Cityfibre activated in my area and got shot of Plusnet for 1gig line next month.

The only downside is that I'm now finding out that fewer and fewer ISPs are giving email accounts out :/ you have to use webmail crap!!! Plusnet will no longer retain old email addresses so now have to go through every website I use and alter emails......fun!
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1323 on: March 25, 2023, 09:15:34 pm »
People still use ISP email in the 21st century? 
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1324 on: March 25, 2023, 09:17:06 pm »
Says BenRAWK83@aol.com
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1325 on: March 26, 2023, 07:48:27 pm »
FFS, now I'm going to get loads of spam  ;D .
  Only FTTC available here although syncs at 80Mbit so not terrible. Not sure I need any more, though the temptation to bond my connection with a 5G sim for downloads is tempting. 
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1326 on: April 4, 2023, 10:01:11 am »
Not tried this myself, but it looks like Virgin Media will send you up to 2 mesh 'pods' if you get less than 20MB/s at places in your house.

https://www.virginmedia.com/help/booster-and-wi-fi-pods
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1327 on: April 4, 2023, 11:43:19 am »

I'm with Vodafone for broadband and contract period is ending soon . They've already said they're increasing the prices , so just checked what deals they're offering ( not much as it goes ).

This has been tagged on at the bottom of the page the deals are on :

*Each April, your monthly plan charge will increase by an amount equal to the Consumer Price Index rate published by the Office for National Statistics in January (CPI rate) plus an additional 3.9% on top of the CPI rate. We will apply that CPI rate plus 3.9% adjustment from your April bill. In the event that the CPI rate is negative, this will be ignored but the additional 3.9% will still apply.

The bolded bit pissed me off - smacks of arrogance big time .

Anyway , looking at the various deals offered at the moment , Virgin has a decent offer at the moment - 264Mb for £ 32.50 a month !
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1328 on: April 4, 2023, 01:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on April  4, 2023, 11:43:19 am
I'm with Vodafone for broadband and contract period is ending soon . They've already said they're increasing the prices , so just checked what deals they're offering ( not much as it goes ).

This has been tagged on at the bottom of the page the deals are on :

*Each April, your monthly plan charge will increase by an amount equal to the Consumer Price Index rate published by the Office for National Statistics in January (CPI rate) plus an additional 3.9% on top of the CPI rate. We will apply that CPI rate plus 3.9% adjustment from your April bill. In the event that the CPI rate is negative, this will be ignored but the additional 3.9% will still apply.

The bolded bit pissed me off - smacks of arrogance big time .

Anyway , looking at the various deals offered at the moment , Virgin has a decent offer at the moment - 264Mb for £ 32.50 a month !

That's capitalism for you.  Profit, profit, profit, but we wont return the favour, if costs reduce  ;)
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1329 on: April 5, 2023, 01:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  4, 2023, 01:41:55 pm
That's capitalism for you.  Profit, profit, profit, but we wont return the favour, if costs reduce  ;)

Aye , it seems like everyone is jumping on it !
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1330 on: April 5, 2023, 01:46:02 pm »
 
Anyone using 3 broadband ?

Offering good deals at the moment but don't know much about them or how reliable it is - £ 20.00/month for 150MB average speed .
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1331 on: May 11, 2023, 10:50:17 am »
Does anyone know of any good providers of 4g/5g broadband for home use?
I'm moving soon to a place that doesn't have a landline and will need broadband. Don't want to be tied in to a long term contract as only likely to be there for 9 months or so.
Doesn't need to be anything super fancy, just enough to work from home/teams meetings etc... and regular tv streaming.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1332 on: July 1, 2023, 08:29:45 am »
(Hopefully) moving soon to a slightly more rural place that has approx. 30mb broadband max. Is that enough for two of us to video conference, stream HD etc.? Seems OK but I'm used to 55mb so thought I'd ask.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1333 on: July 1, 2023, 10:19:51 am »
Yeah its fine. MS Teams uses about 1.5Mb for 1080p video

Netflix I think recommends 5Mb for HD and 15Mb for 4K
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1334 on: July 1, 2023, 12:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on July  1, 2023, 10:19:51 am
Yeah its fine. MS Teams uses about 1.5Mb for 1080p video

Netflix I think recommends 5Mb for HD and 15Mb for 4K
Thanks mate, I'm just a bit paranoid as I work from home a lot and need to stream the cricket at the same time  ;D
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1335 on: July 1, 2023, 03:27:33 pm »
You looked into Starlink?
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1336 on: July 1, 2023, 05:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on July  1, 2023, 03:27:33 pm
You looked into Starlink?
No, but thanks for the tip. That's an interesting (if expensive) option if things are getting bottle necked. Never heard of it before.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1337 on: July 2, 2023, 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on July  1, 2023, 05:23:32 pm
No, but thanks for the tip. That's an interesting (if expensive) option if things are getting bottle necked. Never heard of it before.

Ive been using it for a couple of years now, since we moved to a more rurual location. Works well, I'm on video calls all day when at home.

Was a bit sketchy initially, but has gotten better over time. Averages about 150Mb down and 15Mb up for us.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1338 on: July 15, 2023, 09:03:07 am »
Currently with Sky Superfast 35 paying £19/month but only getting 15/17mbps as FTTP hasn't been installed here yet.

Internet is ok to stream our Smart TV (YouTube, Netflix), use our mobile phones and both work from home but sometimes it can be really slow (especially upstairs) as our router is downstairs.

Is there anything we can do to get a faster speed? I've tried Antennas in the past which worked well but due to the weather can be very hit and miss, which is why I moved to broadband as it's more reliable.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1339 on: July 15, 2023, 09:10:21 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on July  1, 2023, 05:23:32 pm
No, but thanks for the tip. That's an interesting (if expensive) option if things are getting bottle necked. Never heard of it before.
If you live in the sticks I believe there is a discount to buy the gear needed. Like £100 rather than £400 kinda discount

It also has ridiculous ping so if you game it should be incredible for FPSs.

No idea on download/uploud limits though.

If I do ever get out of the urban sprawl I will 100% be getting it.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1340 on: July 15, 2023, 09:17:43 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 15, 2023, 09:10:21 am
If you live in the sticks I believe there is a discount to buy the gear needed. Like £100 rather than £400 kinda discount

It also has ridiculous ping so if you game it should be incredible for FPSs.

No idea on download/uploud limits though.

If I do ever get out of the urban sprawl I will 100% be getting it.

Ping will typically higher via Starlink, not lower. Think latency is about 50ms. You wont notice this on downloads and video calls but probably would see a slight difference using it for online gaming.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1341 on: July 15, 2023, 09:23:48 am »
Quote from: Graeme on July 15, 2023, 09:17:43 am
Ping will typically higher via Starlink, not lower. Think latency is about 50ms. You wont notice this on downloads and video calls but probably would see a slight difference using it for online gaming.
That's odd, when i looked into it recently, the marketing said speeds as low as 1ms. Maybe i misread it as it definately wasn;t what i was expecting

Edit: I defo read it wrong....they are aiming for 20-40 but real world averages are around 50 which means half are above that...which is a bit shite.

Still probably beats ping in rural areas, depending on your distance from the golden, sorry green, box
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1342 on: July 15, 2023, 09:31:52 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 15, 2023, 09:23:48 am
That's odd, when i looked into it recently, the marketing said speeds as low as 1ms. Maybe i misread it as it definately wasn;t what i was expecting

Edit: I defo read it wrong....they are aiming for 20-40 but real world averages are around 50 which means half are above that...which is a bit shite.

Still probably beats ping in rural areas, depending on your distance from the golden, sorry green, box

We've started using Starlink for our rigs at work, replacing traditional satellite (VSAT).... can confirm ping is around 50ms, down from about 6-700ms. That's where Starlink shines - its a massive improvement for people whose only option before was satellite.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1343 on: July 15, 2023, 10:58:01 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 15, 2023, 09:23:48 am
That's odd, when i looked into it recently, the marketing said speeds as low as 1ms. Maybe i misread it as it definately wasn;t what i was expecting

Edit: I defo read it wrong....they are aiming for 20-40 but real world averages are around 50 which means half are above that...which is a bit shite.

Still probably beats ping in rural areas, depending on your distance from the golden, sorry green, box

Does light travel slower in rural areas?
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1344 on: July 15, 2023, 11:00:05 am »
FTTP not available here yet so stuck on FTTC for at least another year. Now Broadband currently on offer for 80Mbit at just under £16 / month overall via Top cash back. Not a bad savjng for me with BTs rip off price hikes.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1345 on: July 15, 2023, 01:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on July 15, 2023, 10:58:01 am
Does light travel slower in rural areas?
Haha no I meant in comparison to wired internet options in rural areas.....centralised cabinets can cover really large areas...if you are out in the sticks can mean you are a proper ways away and suffer from terrible ping.
Re: The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 06:26:32 am »
Virgin are among the worst company to deal with. Advisor after advisor doesn't know what they are talking about and I think my bill has been correct less than half the time in the last 12 months.

Come contract expiry they offered me a £28.75 discount each month and there lies the problem.

That was supposed to go on as a recurring discount and it's barely been correct.

I'm now arguing with them over a insignificant amount but the principle is they've messed up and I'm not giving up.

I've looked into other providers and I'm amazed that someone living 1.5 miles from "the second city" Virgin are the only company offering anything over a snails speed.

I'm not a gamer but when I've been on slow speeds before my work has struggled.

So, WhatsApp conversation with Virgin have said "you're not on a contract", I've looked at three and they are now offering some impressive speeds in my area on a 30 day basis cheaper than I'm paying these inept mo fos.

I can see someone else asked about three a few months back. I've asked my circle of friends but no one uses them. May just take the plunge for a month to see how it goes and bin Virgin off.
