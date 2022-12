Anyone able to help me figure out how much speed is excessive speed for my needs?



I've got M200 Fibre (plus TV and Phone) with VM at the minute. Current contract price is due to run out and be bumped 40% to £90 a month. I haven't called them yet to see what they offer to keep me because I want my arguments straight before I do. The speed I have now was never wanted as such, they just kept bumping it every time I renewed (been with them for 15-20 years) and obviously I kept saying yes. But it means I've never had chance to figure out how much speed will actually do the job for my house. I'm pretty sure I still can't get better than 70ishdown from any alternative. It sounds like a huge drop. But what would the reality of it actually be?



Would I even notice a difference when the house only has a couple of phones, a running stream and maybe a console going at any one time?



I was on the M100 until the end of this month and was paying £24.50. It was going up to £54 or something. I didnít want to pay more than £24 given electricity is already costing us more this year. I told them I was going to cancel and I would have because I knew I could get 67Mb from Vodafone for £17 a month. They wouldnít go lower than £26 on the M100 so I told them to quote for the M50. They gave me some spiel about how I wouldnít possibly cope with that speed, but I spend loads of time at my Dadís in the middle of nowhere where Iím lucky if I get 20Mbps download speeds and I stream Netflix and footy and all that just fine from my dadís. So anyway. £20/month for the 50Mbps is what I went for just to save the hassle of swapping to a BT line.My brother thinks Iím being cheap not wanting to pay for the M100 but I just donít see the point. Got better things to spend my money on.I always check moneysavingexpert before ringing up to see what the best deal is. Just ignore their ďoh you canít possibly cope without M200 you use more than the average household blah blahĒ shit.I donít do any gaming though so this may be bad advice for whoever in your house is using the console 😂