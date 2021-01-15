« previous next »
The Broadband Speed Pissing Contest

Reply #1320
Quote from: Just Elmo?
Unless you have Cityfibre (which Vodafone are the resellers for), which I'm guessing you don't based on the 70mbps speeds you are talking about, they are all on Openreach infrastructure so it's mostly going to be down to customer service and price....

I had Sky broadband for quite a long time and didn't have many issues but that was quite a long time ago.
personally I thought Sky were awful but it has been probably ten years since I was with them now so maybe they have improved
Reply #1321
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands
Not sure if correct thread but looking for broadband recommendations please. Out of contract with BT and they're doing their usual BS of not offering the same deal they do for new customers to old ones so thought I'd shop around. Vodfaone, Sky and NOW TV look the most appealing for price vs speed, thought the NOW TV router only having 2 ethernet ports is a deal breaker I think. Can't get Virgin in my area yet, so deals that offer up to 70mbs are what I am after.
have you told BT that you are leaving them, if you do they will put you through to the retentions team and they will in all likelihood give you a better offer than the one you got before.  I've been with BT must be at least 10 years or more now and have threatened to leave on numerous occasions but have always stayed as they always give me a better offer.  It probably depends who you speak to though...
Reply #1322
Quote from: MacAloolah
personally I thought Sky were awful but it has been probably ten years since I was with them now so maybe they have improved

I'm talking at least 5 years ago myself, been with Plusnet ever since (contemplating signing up for Vodafone/CityFibre as can get up to 900mbps but its a bit pricy and 70 is enough for me really).

It all depends on location and a bit of luck when dealing with ADSL. Some ISPs will squeeze more customers onto each exchange so while your theoretical speed might be 24mbps (pre FTTC days), you won't get it in peak hours because you have 2 many customers on the exchange all trying to watch Netflix at the same time. If you get lucky you might have no contention on your exchange so get your peak rate all the time.

I don't think this is really an issue with FTTC though.
Reply #1323
Quote from: MacAloolah
have you told BT that you are leaving them, if you do they will put you through to the retentions team and they will in all likelihood give you a better offer than the one you got before.  I've been with BT must be at least 10 years or more now and have threatened to leave on numerous occasions but have always stayed as they always give me a better offer.  It probably depends who you speak to though...

Yeah Plusnet (owned by BT, though ran separately) did that for me. Told them I was leaving unless they could match what they were offering new customers and they did so, as long as I signed up for new contract.
