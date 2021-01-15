personally I thought Sky were awful but it has been probably ten years since I was with them now so maybe they have improved



I'm talking at least 5 years ago myself, been with Plusnet ever since (contemplating signing up for Vodafone/CityFibre as can get up to 900mbps but its a bit pricy and 70 is enough for me really).It all depends on location and a bit of luck when dealing with ADSL. Some ISPs will squeeze more customers onto each exchange so while your theoretical speed might be 24mbps (pre FTTC days), you won't get it in peak hours because you have 2 many customers on the exchange all trying to watch Netflix at the same time. If you get lucky you might have no contention on your exchange so get your peak rate all the time.I don't think this is really an issue with FTTC though.