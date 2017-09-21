« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Really Good Singers  (Read 33256 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,060
  • Truthiness
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #320 on: September 21, 2017, 02:29:39 pm »
Quote from: S on September 21, 2017, 02:07:08 pm
Oh yeah, not disputing that at all. Objectively he's not a good singer.

I think that was Corky's intention in this thread, to highlight the objectively good ones (in an inherently subjective medium). 
Unlike him I love Nick Cave, but I realise that his vocal isn't the best instrument possible. But fuck it if he doesn't make it work for his songs. So he doesn't make it in here.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,079
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #321 on: September 21, 2017, 04:18:41 pm »
Corey Taylor of Slipknot (seriously), has an incredible voice and an amazing range. Here he is signing Through Glass by Stone Sour. Honestly, really worth the listen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIzDsGyxsQM

And the lead singer of The Cranberries, goes without saying.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ejga4kJUts
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,152
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #322 on: September 21, 2017, 04:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on September 21, 2017, 04:18:41 pm
And the lead singer of The Cranberries, goes without saying.

I'm glad you said it all the same, so I can disagree with you.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,885
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #323 on: September 21, 2017, 10:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on September 21, 2017, 04:37:31 pm
I'm glad you said it all the same, so I can disagree with you.

Did you have to let it linger Corky?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,680
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #324 on: September 21, 2017, 10:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on September 21, 2017, 04:18:41 pm
Corey Taylor of Slipknot (seriously), has an incredible voice and an amazing range. Here he is signing Through Glass by Stone Sour. Honestly, really worth the listen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIzDsGyxsQM

And the lead singer of The Cranberries, goes without saying.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ejga4kJUts

Great shout for Corey Taylor. First time I heard Stone Sour was Through Glass and I would never have guessed it was the same singer from Slipknot. Sounded more like himself on Say You'll Haunt me.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,413
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #325 on: September 21, 2017, 11:08:29 pm »
Just scrolled down from the start and cannot believe I've never actually posted in this thread till now


 ;D


Mind you got to say an awful lot of ground has already been covered so doesn't leave a lot of room for singers not mentioned


Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #326 on: September 22, 2017, 08:46:32 am »
Ditto.

Mind you, ten years later and we're still arguing about nick cave...

Diamanda Galas been mentioned yet?
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,079
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #327 on: September 22, 2017, 10:50:02 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on September 21, 2017, 04:37:31 pm
I'm glad you said it all the same, so I can disagree with you.
Why's that? The raw emotion that she holds in her voice is tangible.
Logged

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • RAWK Remembers
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #328 on: September 22, 2017, 11:04:30 am »
At the risk of sounding snobbish, I have a slight problem with some of these choices as being really good singers.

There's many a person who can blow out  "Dixie" on a harmonica, but that doesn't make them a Larry Adler.

And the singing voice is very much an instrument, and there are some who only possess a kazoo and there are others who have a full orchestra down their throat and at their disposal.

That doesn't mean to say that I would never listen to a kazoo or think it was rubbish, in the right place and at the right time it can be fun, but it's undoubtedly somewhat limited in its range and restricted in what it can convey.



Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,152
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #329 on: September 22, 2017, 11:12:41 am »
Top ten great singers who can't sing

They are celebrated as great vocalists, but can the likes of Bob Dylan and Tom Waits really sing?

Bob Dylan: A voice like sand and glue in Bowies memorable phrase. Contrary to what many of his critics would assert, Dylan actually sings in tune but his harsh, barbed-wire timbre & attacking delivery has been inspiration for every tone deaf poet with a guitar. But with songs like these, who cares whether he can really sing or not?

Lou Reed: His half talking, half singing drawl with the Velvet Underground created a new rock template

Tom Waits: Started out gruff and soulful but deliberately ravaged his vocal chords with whiskey & cigarettes to sound older & more lived in. In the history of vocals, I am not sure anyone has ever done more with less.

Johnny Cash: Even as a youngster, his voice was shaky & low, but he sang in time and in tune and like he had lived every word.

John Lydon: His ranting style, high and tuneless, led the attack of the Sex Pistols then took us on dub metal journeys with PIL

Ian Dury: Unrepentantly cockney speak-singing, frequently completely flat but utterly alive in the playful lyrics.

Leonard Cohen: A low, shaky monotone that has, somehow, grown in authority even as it reduces in range

Nick Cave: A stiff baritone beset by tuning problems, Cave invests his apocalyptic blues with spine chilling conviction

Siouxsie Sioux: A lone female entrant on our chart of errant singing stars, Siouxsies limited range and gravelly tone only added to her lustre as the grand dame of punk & goth

Jarvis Cocker: OK when he keeps it to a whisper but as soon as he sings out he turns into some tuneless geek in a karaoke bar. Which perfectly suits his vignettes of ordinary life.

source
Logged

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • RAWK Remembers
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #330 on: September 22, 2017, 11:22:11 am »
I think there's a distinction to be made between singers I like and really good singers.

Perhaps it's too hard to do, but sometimes you have to step back from the music the artist has released, which you may not even like, but then recognise that the vocal talent is unquestionable.

For example, I rate Lulu very highly indeed though probably wouldn't go near her pop releases that she was once famous for.

Same with Tom Jones, I'd never buy any of his stuff, but his singing voice is recognisably something pretty special.

And Streisand vocally I'd put on a pedestal though I rarely listen to any of her stuff.


Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #331 on: September 22, 2017, 02:32:47 pm »
There are a lot of really nice female voices around the British/ Irish folk scene - the late great Sandy Denny of course, but Kate Rusby, Chris While, Emily Portman, Linda Thompson, Cara Dillon and Karine Polwart are excellent singers. Sticking with females, of different genres, I like Emmylou Harris, Paloma Faith and Floor Jansen (of Nightwish).
 I don't think Graham Nash and David Crosby have been mentioned in this thread yet either.
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #332 on: September 22, 2017, 02:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on September 22, 2017, 02:32:47 pm
There are a lot of really nice female voices around the British/ Irish folk scene - the late great Sandy Denny of course, but Kate Rusby, Chris While, Emily Portman, Linda Thompson, Cara Dillon and Karine Polwart are excellent singers. Sticking with females, of different genres, I like Emmylou Harris, Paloma Faith and Floor Jansen (of Nightwish).
 I don't think Graham Nash and David Crosby have been mentioned in this thread yet either.

Some great shouts there. Emmylou  8)
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,041
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #333 on: September 22, 2017, 02:51:01 pm »
I never thought I'd see someone who likes Cara Dillon on here.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #334 on: September 22, 2017, 03:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 22, 2017, 02:51:01 pm
I never thought I'd see someone who likes Cara Dillon on here.

Is that good or bad?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,041
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #335 on: September 22, 2017, 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on September 22, 2017, 03:09:15 pm
Is that good or bad?

Definitely good :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rodh58yHotE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rodh58yHotE</a>
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #336 on: September 23, 2017, 05:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 22, 2017, 03:50:58 pm
Definitely good :)



She's got a beautiful voice - I was lucky enough to see her at Crosby Civic Hall a few years ago - wonderful performance.
Logged

Offline Ron

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #337 on: September 23, 2017, 06:46:29 pm »
Rob Halford from Walsall used to be a fantastic singer.
Such a range and such power, every bootleg he's on is a joy to listen to.
It's like he does it a little bit different every night.
But you can hear age becomes a thing in his voice now.
Some high notes should not be tried anymore.
Logged

Offline Newman96

  • Look into his eyes. Pure evil.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #338 on: September 23, 2017, 08:54:39 pm »
Love them or loathe them Matt Bellamy from Muse's voice is fantastic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9qSx5MfGk8w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9qSx5MfGk8w</a>
Logged

Offline CrasherKid79

  • Crashedandburnedkid2017
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #339 on: September 24, 2017, 09:55:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 21, 2017, 10:17:53 pm
Did you have to let it linger Corky?

Exactly, he's 'Free to Decide' but he's having 'Ridiculous Thoughts'
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,934
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #340 on: September 24, 2017, 11:05:58 am »
Quote from: Zeppelin on September 22, 2017, 02:32:47 pm
There are a lot of really nice female voices around the British/ Irish folk scene - the late great Sandy Denny of course, but Kate Rusby, Chris While, Emily Portman, Linda Thompson, Cara Dillon and Karine Polwart are excellent singers. Sticking with females, of different genres, I like Emmylou Harris, Paloma Faith and Floor Jansen (of Nightwish).
 I don't think Graham Nash and David Crosby have been mentioned in this thread yet either.

Emmylou Harris's version of Here, There and Everywhere was stunning. I remember my sister having a copy of the record.

Also if you're going on about female's then Adele needs a mention, she has an amazing vocal range, though I would not buy any of her stuff.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • RAWK Remembers
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #341 on: October 1, 2017, 11:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on September 18, 2017, 12:12:55 am
There is a touch of KC there.

This has been getting a fair bit of airplay recently and just finally appeared on youtube...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GmicoMMQOH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GmicoMMQOH8</a>

That delayed vibrato she can do on her voice and her control of dynamics, she's seriously talented.

The production is just slightly too busy and as usual for these days a tad too compressed for the usual streaming outputs, but it's still pretty sweet, and that major/minor piano chord vamping sequence is really nice.

It's vocal molasses and not to everyones taste or appreciation, and it sounds easy to do, but it's not, it's really quite exquisite and takes a lot of skill to do.
Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,152
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #342 on: October 1, 2017, 11:29:05 pm »
It's not a great song, and there's way too much strings, or whatever the fuck that background wash is (you're right, over produced) but she has the same turn in her voice at a certain pitch as KC. It's uncanny.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,934
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #343 on: October 1, 2017, 11:29:51 pm »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on October  1, 2017, 11:02:39 pm
This has been getting a fair bit of airplay recently and just finally appeared on youtube...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GmicoMMQOH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GmicoMMQOH8</a>

That delayed vibrato she can do on her voice and her control of dynamics, she's seriously talented.

The production is just slightly too busy and as usual for these days a tad too compressed for the usual streaming outputs, but it's still pretty sweet, and that major/minor piano chord vamping sequence is really nice.

It's vocal molasses and not to everyones taste or appreciation, and it sounds easy to do, but it's not, it's really quite exquisite and takes a lot of skill to do.

Her voice reminds me of Karen Carpenter, who I always liked. Will listen to more of that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,322
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #344 on: October 2, 2017, 12:15:04 am »
I take it Eva Cassidy has been mentioned?

Whenever one of her songs comes on I have to stop what I'm doing and just enjoy it.
Logged

Offline Rysoph76

  • 43yo GCSE student. Hello, Hoodie Hater!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • Dangerous lurker
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #345 on: October 24, 2017, 03:41:56 pm »
Classic George:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VfPSNKb0Ahc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VfPSNKb0Ahc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QbWJO8RMg1A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QbWJO8RMg1A</a>
« Last Edit: October 24, 2017, 03:47:51 pm by Rysoph76 »
Logged
Stay young and invincible. Come what may we're unstoppable.

Offline Anywhichwayicant

  • Clique member #2,367, #FakeNews. Banned Closet Bluenose. "Captain, I am sensing the bleeding obvious!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,606
  • I'm too moist and tender to retire.
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #346 on: October 24, 2017, 04:44:17 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JugUQJv9YlY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JugUQJv9YlY</a>

The production is hideous but she still bangs the brains out of the performance.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,152
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #347 on: March 10, 2023, 11:17:56 pm »
Lately listening to some Ella Fitzgerald. She is utterly flawless. You get exactly what she wants you to get, as if it were her explaining what notes are.
Logged

Offline androulla

  • aka little monkey
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 595
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #348 on: March 10, 2023, 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Rysoph76 on October 24, 2017, 03:41:56 pm
Classic George:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VfPSNKb0Ahc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VfPSNKb0Ahc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QbWJO8RMg1A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QbWJO8RMg1A</a>





Brilliant!
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,387
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #349 on: March 13, 2023, 12:03:17 am »
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered-Ella Fitzgerald
It's over 7 minutes but seriously, make yourself a drink and just listen this all the way through, the voice, the unique lyrics (thank god I can be oversexed again), the arrangements, the key changes, the shift towards the end
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1fzZ4l2H5-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1fzZ4l2H5-w</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,866
Re: Really Good Singers
« Reply #350 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm »
Those two George Michael songs are indeed brilliant. And immaculately delivered by the master.
The lyrics need a mention as well though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 