It's this time of the year where you can go out and pick your sloe berries to make Sloe Gin.Is anyone out there a fan of it? It's really easy to make....Roughly equal measure by volume of sloes, sugar and gin (eg 1lb sloes to 1lb sugar to 1.3 litre gin)Pick the berries, then either score / prick skin, add to bottle, add sugar, then add gin. Shake twice a day until the sugar dissolves and put in the back of a dark cupboard and forget about it for at least a year!Enjoy!