« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)  (Read 46612 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,073
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 07:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 05:02:23 pm
On the massacre, butchering children (particularly babies) is abhorrent. I must admit though I've found the fascination in the media (and subsequently on here as a result of the media attention) around whether they were or weren't beheaded really odd and distasteful. I appreciate there's a shock factor involved with a particular method of killing, but we're not hearing continuous first hand accounts from Gaza where fathers are pulling their infants from the rubble of a destroyed apartment block, who died from asphyxiation due to a collapsed lung and whose final hour on earth became more and more painful as their lungs filled with blood with each breath. We shouldn't have to continuously go over the barbaric details to reinforce the shock factor.
I've also found discussions on this [outside of RAWK] extremely distasteful and dehumanised. thankfully and unsurprisingly that has not been the case on RAWK (though I have to be honest and say I've found a couple of posters sounding glib, hopefully this is unintentional and just a misread of tone from reading text].

starting with your point about why this thread is not filled with first hand accounts from gaza of parents with infants and destroyed blocks - i agree with you that we've not. my view is that it's not because, as you consider possible, it is 'less shocking' - I think it's because the truth of this is absolutely undeniable. and yes, there may be contributing factors based on the limited number of journalists in gaza [a topic which had some detailed discussion around about four pages ago] that limits the potential for these moments to be captured and reported on by journalists. likewise there will be less opportunity for medical attention (including investigations and registrations of deaths). but i don't think it's because of the lower quantity of journalists, their reports, and other investigations that lead to this not having been discussed and shared as extensively - nor the level of 'shockingness' - i think it's that this reality cannot be (and has not been, to my knowledge) contested here. it's the truth (and there are many social media verifications showing this, that i'd never watch nor share here (but have been verified by reporters and investigators)

Jumping back to the initial part of my reply, I've engaged in brief discussion on RAWK with some posters who confidently claimed it was propaganda, and provided good sources (that are independent, have transparency and shared methodological detail about journalistic processes, and have been screened by me to ensure no pictures or videos are included) that called into question their certainty. I can state clearly that I've not been attempting "to reinforce the shock factor" (to be clear, I am not saying that you're accusing me or others of this - it's just worth explaining) - I have engaged because I think that establishing good sources so we can enhance our understanding of the truth is something that is always valuable.

on that note, there are now lots of sources and verifications coming through with regards to the burning and beheading of infacts. for the last time I'll share journalist and OSINT investigation sources that demonstrate the reports were valid (and same caveats as above apply - I'd not share anything that's providing photo and video, i am sharing high integrity journalistic confirmation)

threads start at these posts
https://twitter.com/Nrg8000/status/1712471740222496781?s=20
https://twitter.com/OzKaterji/status/1712469477445771445
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:30:28 am
The drip feed of “beheaded babies and mass rapes” isnt emotional or accidental, it’s strategical, expect more of that everytime gaza babies and women are pulled out of rubble. Followed by a biden speech of   “i stand , right to defend”
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:52:10 pm
Well, well.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/12/middleeast/israel-hamas-beheading-claims-intl/index.html?utm_term=link&utm_content=2023-10-12T10%3A37%3A38&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twCNNi

Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack

The horse is bolted on this anyway. It’s why propaganda works.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:20:57 pm
Obviously, death of babies is terrible, but beheading sounds much worse, and paints an even darker picture. Was there any need to try to make it sound worse then it already was?

The beheading stuff was all over the front pages.

They'll be propaganda on both sides, there always is.  There was a video clip going around last night, of missiles hitting Gaza.  It was in fact, a clip of Russian missiles, hitting Ukraine.
This news is now very clearly confirmed and verified. There's no longer any hint of validity to the three of yous confident conclusions (earlier, to be completely clear, I'm not saying you're sticking to them after this new information) that these reports were propaganda.

Separately and more broadly, and explicitly not addressing you three above, I sincerely hope not to encounter suggestions/conspiracies this is made up from now on.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,439
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 07:16:20 pm »
As someone whos always seen this conflict on the news my whole life Im finding it quite hard to get my head around the scale of this escalation. Death tolls already close to years worth of intifadas from years gone by. Hard not to worry how it will pan out from here.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 07:17:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:40:36 pm
Is this really necessary?

We surely need to be trying to defuse things somewhat?

This seems like the opposite

An invasion is obviously imminent, and by abducting Westerners Hamas have now involved the US, UK etc.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,601
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:06:16 pm


I find your tone extremely patronising and tiresome (I'm sure I'm not the only one). 
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,073
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 07:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:23:32 pm
I find your tone extremely patronising and tiresome (I'm sure I'm not the only one). 
thanks for the feedback. any thoughts on the content, or just keen to play the man not the ball?

i find you sharing dozens of links but rarely contributing your own view, and then ignoring responses from posters about the articles you post, to be quite an interesting approach to discussion. provocative at times too. have also found your hastily concluded dismissal of horrific news as "propaganda" to be distasteful, and your 'joking' about dead UN workers to hint at something even more callous.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:28:30 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,065
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 07:30:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:44:05 am
I cant believe youre asking what should israel do as if genocide is one of the options!!!

Stop bombing, let the aid in, restore water and power, negotiate with the saudis turks and egyptians, get hostages back, go back in at a later date and eliminate hamas leaders in their mansions in Qatar. Theyve got capabilities to do anything.

If i dont know the answer, the default answer cant be genocide.

If israel actually go down that route theyr on now, i dare anyone say they're any better than hamas.

2 days ago Israel said hamas had fired 2500 rockets into israel, hamas denied that report and said it was 'double that' - the press were using the figure of 5000 rockets fired by hamas up to 2 days ago

since this conflict began hamas has not stopped firing rockets, you do realise that, dont you?

are you suggesting Israel dont try to stop those firing rockets into israel?

i think this simple fact may be getting missed by some, hamas hasn't stopped attacking at all, but the sheer superiority of israel's fire power is dominating headlines and perception, which i get as parts of gaza looks apocalyptic but i really dont know how israel is supposed to just 'stop' when they're still being fired upon.

i'm sure we all wish we had a magic wand and just stop people dying but to seemingly put it all on israel as regards the firing of munitions is simply factually ignorant
« Last Edit: Today at 07:36:09 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,138
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 07:36:29 pm »
Would probably be a lot easier to restore water to Gaza had, you know, Hamas not dug up a bunch of Gaza's water pipes to build rockets to send into Israel to try and kill a bunch of Israelites.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,955
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 07:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:36:29 pm
Would probably be a lot easier to restore water to Gaza had, you know, Hamas not dug up a bunch of Gaza's water pipes to build rockets to send into Israel to try and kill a bunch of Israelites.
Source?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,138
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,955
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 07:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:39:28 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/10/10/eu-funded-water-pipelines-hamas-rockets/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/eu-funded-water-pipelines-despite-hamas-boast-it-could-turn-them-into-rockets/ar-AA1i09SX
https://x.com/Natsecjeff/status/1397186381756125184?s=20
Quote
While the Telegraph cannot independently verify the exact weapons used in the mass bombardment, it has raised fears over whether Western-donated building supplies could have been used to manufacture some of the munitions

As yet, it remains just speculation.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:52:49 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,073
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 07:59:36 pm »
The washington post and a team of contributors have scoured streams and documented confirmed minimum numbers of captives Hamas brought to gaza since saturday
it's a long read, and there's some clippings (i believe non graphic, but i wasn't going to chance it) available but loading through threadreader means it won't autoplay
New: Hamas took at least 64 captives into the Gaza Strip during fighting that began Saturday, at least 49 of whom appeared to be civilians, nine of them children, according to a review of visual evidence by The Post. Our latest investigation here: washingtonpost.com/investigations
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1712486292498354374.html

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:51:47 am
Need to dash, the BBC were quoting Reuters so you should be able to find it.
Found further details on this
https://twitter.com/MairavZ/status/1712397208757080091
https://twitter.com/Nrg8000/status/1712405346365677616

Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,001
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 08:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:46:10 pm
It would be a shame to lose the ability to discuss issues that are wider than football with other reds and I would support anything you do to keep the dignity and focus of threads like this, either by warnings, bans or deletions.
Thanks for the reply mate, appreciate it. I agree about the news threads, we all have subject matters that we like to discuss but sometimes self moderation of some posters is absent.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:16:08 pm
I send a poem to John every Monday to brighten up his week. I recommend you all pick a mod and do the same.
This weeks will be a welcome one Capon mate.
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • Member of The Pack
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 08:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:16:08 pm
I send a poem to John every Monday to brighten up his week. I recommend you all pick a mod and do the same.

This is a good idea. Has anyone taken 24/7 ?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,001
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 08:32:22 pm »
Is anyone else concerned about the US unconditional support for Israel on the brink of a human catastrophe?
I was uncomfortable with Bliken standing next to Netanyahu declaring it while people are dying in huge numbers and not demanding a proportional response.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,903
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 08:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:09:45 am
Right wingers, who spent years screaming "no virtue signalling or politics in sport", are now tying themselves in knots demanding the FA light up Wembley in the Israeli flag colours.

Ill be surprised if they manage it. I can still recall the Olympic Committees successful resistance to commemorating the 40th anniversary of the massacre of Jewish athletes by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The anniversary fell of course during the 2012 London Olympics. A minutes silence perhaps to remember those murdered and castrated Jewish and Arab Israeli athletes?

No, it was too much to ask. Some people might get upset by honouring the dead.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,259
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 08:45:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:32:22 pm
Is anyone else concerned about the US unconditional support for Israel on the brink of a human catastrophe?
I was uncomfortable with Bliken standing next to Netanyahu declaring it while people are dying in huge numbers and not demanding a proportional response.

Extremely concerned, even more so now that the UK has decided to get involved by sending ships and aircraft to the eastern med.

I'm predicting a full on ground assault on Gaza, while the USA and UK stand guard.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,196
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 08:46:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:32:22 pm
Is anyone else concerned about the US unconditional support for Israel on the brink of a human catastrophe?
I was uncomfortable with Bliken standing next to Netanyahu declaring it while people are dying in huge numbers and not demanding a proportional response.

The blind spot the US has when it comes to Israel is completely bizarre to me, its like a parent with a favourite child who can just do no wrong in their parents eyes, but in all fairness Blinken did say something towards the end of his comments about sticking to the rules of war or something to that effect.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,196
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 09:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:45:20 pm
Extremely concerned, even more so now that the UK has decided to get involved by sending ships and aircraft to the eastern med.

I'm predicting a full on ground assault on Gaza, while the USA and UK stand guard.

The UK is just brown nosing the Americans, the Israeli Army and Airforce is much larger and better equipped then ours and they are more then capable of looking after themselves
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 09:04:57 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 04:16:40 pm
I love RAWK. I've been posting on here since about 2005 or 2006. I'm only in my early 30s. I should probably get a life. Got my first child on the way so I'll probably have less time to get annoyed reading this section of the forum anyway. Nothing against the mods. Just somewhere along the way the place has massively changed and it's obviously more about the members than the mods. Just feel there used to be lots to learn on here, and it was miles above the other places you mentioned. Some got their education from the kop. Some of us didn't get that luxury but we did get our education from RAWK. Proper Liverpool values. Now it's 3 or 4 people who post 300 times a day in every thread ensuring their views are the only ones accepted and that every dissenting voice is sneered at. Some good people have basically been bullied out of this section or off the forum altogether by that crowd. I think it's a shame, that's all.
Am a Scouser, maybe people have different views of what Liverpool values are but it's a interesting question and definately for another thread so I won't go too deep, for me Liverpool values have always been about defending what's right. defending the downtrodden who can't fight back. fighting fascists, defending Liverpool from people who want to smear us, we had plenty of that over the years. I doubt if you will find any Liverpool poster on here who doesn't hold similar values. I apologise if am wrong but I think others must think Liverpool values are about being far left politically, Liverpool was very militant city in the 70s which can be confusing to people as it implies their political views must be far left as well. I was always a Militant trade unionist, reasonable but Militant when needed but could only be classed as far left in my teens maybe and am certain many Scousers back then were the same. that's not to say they weren't left wing, I will leave it at that, just thought it was important to defend Liverpools reputation again.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:46 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,254
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 11:36:00 am
One thing about RAWK which wasn't the case before is that certain people have a holier-than-thou attitude and have this mentality that their opinion is worth more than others. Not just on here but even on the main forum when it comes to discussing players.

What Hamas did is deplorable, they need to be wiped out. But let's not sit here and act like Israel are the victims, because they have been committing atrocious crimes for much longer, often unprovoked. And now they're cutting off basic needs for children, women and the elderly? Not seen much condemnation for that. All the focus is on "Stand with Israel" because the media has shoved it down our throats that much.
agree with this post 100%. Ripe Hamas out, they deserve it but some Israelis are absolute evil feckers to...they're led by one right now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 