On the massacre, butchering children (particularly babies) is abhorrent. I must admit though I've found the fascination in the media (and subsequently on here as a result of the media attention) around whether they were or weren't beheaded really odd and distasteful. I appreciate there's a shock factor involved with a particular method of killing, but we're not hearing continuous first hand accounts from Gaza where fathers are pulling their infants from the rubble of a destroyed apartment block, who died from asphyxiation due to a collapsed lung and whose final hour on earth became more and more painful as their lungs filled with blood with each breath. We shouldn't have to continuously go over the barbaric details to reinforce the shock factor.

The drip feed of “beheaded babies and mass rapes” isnt emotional or accidental, it’s strategical, expect more of that everytime gaza babies and women are pulled out of rubble. Followed by a biden speech of “i stand , right to defend”

Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack



The horse is bolted on this anyway. It’s why propaganda works.

Obviously, death of babies is terrible, but beheading sounds much worse, and paints an even darker picture. Was there any need to try to make it sound worse then it already was?



The beheading stuff was all over the front pages.



They'll be propaganda on both sides, there always is. There was a video clip going around last night, of missiles hitting Gaza. It was in fact, a clip of Russian missiles, hitting Ukraine.

I've also found discussions on this [outside of RAWK] extremely distasteful and dehumanised. thankfully and unsurprisingly that has not been the case on RAWK (though I have to be honest and say I've found a couple of posters sounding glib, hopefully this is unintentional and just a misread of tone from reading text].starting with your point about why this thread is not filled with first hand accounts from gaza of parents with infants and destroyed blocks - i agree with you that we've not. my view is that it's not because, as you consider possible, it is 'less shocking' - I think it's because the truth of this is absolutely undeniable. and yes, there may be contributing factors based on the limited number of journalists in gaza [a topic which had some detailed discussion around about four pages ago] that limits the potential for these moments to be captured and reported on by journalists. likewise there will be less opportunity for medical attention (including investigations and registrations of deaths). but i don't think it's because of the lower quantity of journalists, their reports, and other investigations that lead to this not having been discussed and shared as extensively - nor the level of 'shockingness' - i think it's that this reality cannot be (and has not been, to my knowledge) contested here. it's the truth (and there are many social media verifications showing this, that i'd never watch nor share here (but have been verified by reporters and investigators)Jumping back to the initial part of my reply, I've engaged in brief discussion on RAWK with some posters who confidently claimed it was propaganda, and provided good sources (that are independent, have transparency and shared methodological detail about journalistic processes, and have been screened by me to ensure no pictures or videos are included) that called into question their certainty. I can state clearly that I've not been attempting "to reinforce the shock factor" (to be clear, I am not saying that you're accusing me or others of this - it's just worth explaining) - I have engaged because I think that establishing good sources so we can enhance our understanding of the truth is something that is always valuable.on that note, there are now lots of sources and verifications coming through with regards to the burning and beheading of infacts. for the last time I'll share journalist and OSINT investigation sources that demonstrate the reports were valid (and same caveats as above apply - I'd not share anything that's providing photo and video, i am sharing high integrity journalistic confirmation)threads start at these postsThis news is now very clearly confirmed and verified. There's no longer any hint of validity to the three of yous confident conclusions (earlier, to be completely clear, I'm not saying you're sticking to them after this new information) that these reports were propaganda.Separately and more broadly, and explicitly not addressing you three above, I sincerely hope not to encounter suggestions/conspiracies this is made up from now on.