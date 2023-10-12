Us Mods are really, really getting fed up with shit like this. So, what you're saying is if you go on Reddit, Twitter or anywhere else you won't be disgruntled by other posters opinions?

I've challenged two people recently about two different subjects when they've moaned "RAWK has become ....xyz" but they can't show me a pattern when its occurred when I ask them.

Basically some of you like to use RAWK aa an outlet to have your own moans and then moan about the forum you're moaning in. Unbelievable.



We're already at odds about whether we should even have a news section.

Other Mods simply want to say to some posters if you don't like the place fuck off and start your own forum.



I love RAWK. I've been posting on here since about 2005 or 2006. I'm only in my early 30s. I should probably get a life. Got my first child on the way so I'll probably have less time to get annoyed reading this section of the forum anyway. Nothing against the mods. Just somewhere along the way the place has massively changed and it's obviously more about the members than the mods. Just feel there used to be lots to learn on here, and it was miles above the other places you mentioned. Some got their education from the kop. Some of us didn't get that luxury but we did get our education from RAWK. Proper Liverpool values. Now it's 3 or 4 people who post 300 times a day in every thread ensuring their views are the only ones accepted and that every dissenting voice is sneered at. Some good people have basically been bullied out of this section or off the forum altogether by that crowd. I think it's a shame, that's all.