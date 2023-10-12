The media is so biased is untrue, they host pro israeli experts, who tell them this a fight between good against evil, that hamas is responsible for all deaths so far and they dont challenge anything, nod in approval. A Palestinian comes on and he gets grilled as if hes a terrorist. Its a fucking joke at times.
The only thing worse than the media is the politicians, james rent a pic cleverly, going to a kibbutz where families were butchered, at the same as hundreds are getting massacred in Gaza, and heres james cleverly running to the shelter because the sirens went off, another attention seeking prick that israel has to protect because they dont have enough to deal. Apparently now he knows how they feel because he ran to the shelter. Fuck off mate.