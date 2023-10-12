« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)  (Read 45735 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 03:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:23:44 pm
Thankless task for you. Opinions in this thread probably show why its an impossible situation for anyone to attempt to deal with or mediate. Im reading this regularly but have nothing of value to add really. But want to keep reading to stay aware of the counts on and to educate myself (ha) on whats going on.

But fully understand why any of you need the hassle to try and keep things civil.
I send a poem to John every Monday to brighten up his week. I recommend you all pick a mod and do the same.
Logged
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 03:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:05:37 pm
The "but did they BEHEAD the babies?" discourse may be some of the worst I've ever seen online. Just boggles the mind, it really does.

If I didn't know any better, I'd think some people are more hellbent on whitewashing Hamas atrocities and looking for any way to delegitimize Israelis, the IDF and/or Jews and the horrors they've suffered.

It just isn't normal is it.

I have gone to ask on a few occasions if some have some direct connections to Palestine, just to get a better idea of why this line of discourse must be constant for some, and understand it more.

Could be mistaken to think there is a lot of passionate anti-israel anything for some. You can read the subtext a mile off and feel some are chomping at the bit to say more. Where I think most of us are trying to look at both sides, but understandably more on the terrorist attack at this point in time, at another point in time I'm sure it would be the other way.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 03:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:16:08 pm
I send a poem to John every Monday to brighten up his week. I recommend you all pick a mod and do the same.

They'll need something a bit stronger with this thread.



Offline I've been a good boy

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 03:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:34:53 pm
Why is Israel pushing the ISIS involvement so hard? The propaganda they are doing is some cases so demonic (the beheading of babies) and sometimes so weird (ISIS = Hamas). I can only think that the ISIS thing is for Americans.

https://twitter.com/Israel/status/1712084643653079312

Its also fucking weird that IDF is providing direct debriefs to CNN and probably to all other mainstream sources. Happened to catch parts of Kaitlyn Collins yesterday - breaking news she said about an update from the IDF. This is precisely why mainstream reporting of the IDF has to be viewed with suspicion. How can journalists report objectively when they are so beholden to the IDF?

Dont bitch at me about Twitter - its full of shit, I am aware. But its still the best news source about this conflict by a long shot. The massacres being committed by Jewish settlers in the West Bank are not being reported in mainstream media yet, but they are on Twitter.
It'll be a freezing day in hell before I ever turn to the likes of BBC and Sky for news on subjects like this. Their reports are absolute bullshit, and they'll only feed the public what they want to hear. Saw that Metro newspaper printing the story about babies being beheaded when of course it turned out to be false. But damage is done, thousands of commuters will have seen that front page and thought oh yeah I better support Israel here, they're the good guys.

Twitter is generally a cesspool but if you follow the right people, they will provide the best news sources from eyewitnesses and residents of Israel/Gaza and their families who are in constant contact with them.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 03:26:06 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 03:24:29 pm
It'll be a freezing day in hell before I ever turn to the likes of BBC and Sky for news on subjects like this. Their reports are absolute bullshit, and they'll only feed the public what they want to hear. Saw that Metro newspaper printing the story about babies being beheaded when of course it turned out to be false. But damage is done, thousands of commuters will have seen that front page and thought oh yeah I better support Israel here, they're the good guys.

Twitter is generally a cesspool but if you follow the right people, they will provide the best news sources from eyewitnesses and residents of Israel/Gaza and their families who are in constant contact with them.

The point is the babies are still dead which is perhaps the main point.
Online PhilV

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 03:24:29 pm
It'll be a freezing day in hell before I ever turn to the likes of BBC and Sky for news on subjects like this. Their reports are absolute bullshit, and they'll only feed the public what they want to hear. Saw that Metro newspaper printing the story about babies being beheaded when of course it turned out to be false. But damage is done, thousands of commuters will have seen that front page and thought oh yeah I better support Israel here, they're the good guys.

Twitter is generally a cesspool but if you follow the right people, they will provide the best news sources from eyewitnesses and residents of Israel/Gaza and their families who are in constant contact with them.

Children/Toddlers were killed though, just because they weren't beheaded as initially reported, that's your sticking point?

I know people will reply that children died to Israeli bombs too, and since the beginning I have said innocent deaths from both Palestinians and Israeli's is horrid... but there is something darker about walking into a family home and shooting or burning whole families, including little children, face to face.

Again, comes across as some point scoring "oh everyone falling for the media, they only killed the children, didn't behead them, told ya media bad brrr" which is honestly, weird.
Online damomad

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 03:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:18:27 pm
It just isn't normal is it.

I have gone to ask on a few occasions if some have some direct connections to Palestine, just to get a better idea of why this line of discourse must be constant for some, and understand it more.

Could be mistaken to think there is a lot of passionate anti-israel anything for some. You can read the subtext a mile off and feel some are chomping at the bit to say more. Where I think most of us are trying to look at both sides, but understandably more on the terrorist attack at this point in time, at another point in time I'm sure it would be the other way.

I'm just a passing observer and also doing my best to learn from both sides. I do worry about propaganda though, anything released by either side that turns out not to be legitimate will only fuel the flames of the conspiracy theorists on either side. Biden mis-speaking (I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt here) about what he "seen" is an unnecessary distraction. The media and politicians need to be more watertight.

Let me finish with, any targeted murder of children in any way is abhorrent and deserves directed punishment in all situations. Hamas have murdered children, there can be no ifs or buts about that.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 03:33:05 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:26:06 pm
The point is the babies are still dead which is perhaps the main point.
Yes from both sides, but media is only reporting the casualties of one side.
Online PhilV

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 03:33:05 pm
Yes from both sides, but media is only reporting the casualties of one side.

That is literally untrue, again, what is with this "western media only reports on Israeli deaths, Palestinians are not human to them" narrative spin I keep seeing?

The BBC often updates on the death toll, from both sides and with sources. Their coverage seems neutral and when it is unconfirmed reports, they literally say "The BBC have not been able to verify independently yet"



Offline afc tukrish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 03:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:16:08 pm
I send a poem to John every Monday to brighten up his week. I recommend you all pick a mod and do the same.

Haiku, no doubt...
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 03:38:12 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 03:33:05 pm
Yes from both sides, but media is only reporting the casualties of one side.

Absolute nonsense the papers and TV reports are full of stories about the suffering in Gaza and rightly so. People need to stop making petty remarks about incidents like this. In war chaos always reigns. Getting accurate information on every incident is impossible.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 03:39:52 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 03:29:12 pm
there is something darker about walking into a family home and shooting or burning whole families, including little children, face to face.


Same result, though


(just like the same result if the babies/children were beheaded or shot or had their throats slit - and I've stayed out of that 'debate' because like others, I don't think it matters - scumbags murdered babies/children and if I believed in any sort of afterlife, I'd want the murderers to spent eternity in perpetual pain in the most hellish of hells)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:22 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Online Lone Star Red

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 03:40:10 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 03:33:05 pm
Yes from both sides, but media is only reporting the casualties of one side.

I just checked the front pages of CNN and BBC and both have front page stories about the horrors and death occurring in Gaza.

Which begs the question, what media do you consume that's only showing one side of this conflict? And perhaps you should start expanding where you get your news from?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 03:44:27 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:37:56 pm
Haiku, no doubt...


Rawk moderators
Such a tricky balancing act
Be like wrangling cats
Online downtown

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 03:49:57 pm »
Very worried about tomorrow. former Hamas leader has called for "Global Day of Jihad" and of course storming of Al-Aqsa mosque.

and it's Friday the 13th tomorrow. So was in November 13th, 2015 in Paris.

Everything can get a lot worse tomorrow :(
Online Schmidt

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 03:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:18:27 pm
It just isn't normal is it.

I have gone to ask on a few occasions if some have some direct connections to Palestine, just to get a better idea of why this line of discourse must be constant for some, and understand it more.

Could be mistaken to think there is a lot of passionate anti-israel anything for some. You can read the subtext a mile off and feel some are chomping at the bit to say more. Where I think most of us are trying to look at both sides, but understandably more on the terrorist attack at this point in time, at another point in time I'm sure it would be the other way.

Some are desperate to go against the grain too, I've seen a fair bit of Russian propaganda passed off as fact/opinion in the Ukraine invasion thread by apparently pro-Ukrainian posters, who will either ignore anything said to the contrary or label it as biased.
Online oldfordie

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 03:53:25 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 03:24:29 pm
It'll be a freezing day in hell before I ever turn to the likes of BBC and Sky for news on subjects like this. Their reports are absolute bullshit, and they'll only feed the public what they want to hear. Saw that Metro newspaper printing the story about babies being beheaded when of course it turned out to be false. But damage is done, thousands of commuters will have seen that front page and thought oh yeah I better support Israel here, they're the good guys.

Twitter is generally a cesspool but if you follow the right people, they will provide the best news sources from eyewitnesses and residents of Israel/Gaza and their families who are in constant contact with them.
Sky news has been one of the few reliable tv news sources over the last 6yrs or so. any other UK TV news stations better?
Sky News reporters Stuart Ramsay+Alex Crawford series Hotspots is probably the most reliable informed programme on the planet.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 04:00:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:53:25 pm
Sky news has been one of the few reliable tv news sources over the last 6yrs or so. any other UK TV news stations better?
Sky News reporters Stuart Ramsay+Alex Crawford series Hotspots is probably the most reliable informed programme on the planet.


I find Channel 4 pretty unbiased.

And BBC's Newsnight is miles better than their other news offerings
Online thaddeus

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm »
BBC are imperfect but they'd have to go some before I took my news from social media ahead of them.

Maybe I'm so used to the bias now that I can't even see it but I've just clicked onto the headline and in the summary are these two points which seem pretty factual and balanced:
Quote
- At least 150 hostages were taken into Gaza during Hamas's deadly attacks on Israel at the weekend that killed 1,300 people
- More than 1,300 have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, with 338,000 displaced
They also had an update from Rushdi Abu Alouf (reporting from Gaza City) in the past hour on the dire straits facing the al-Shifa hospital.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 04:02:40 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 03:33:05 pm
Yes from both sides, but media is only reporting the casualties of one side.

About 450 children killed in Gaza

More detail on that death toll provided a short time ago by the health ministry in Gaza.

Palestinian officials say 447 children and 248 women are among the 1,417 people killed during Israeli bombardment since Saturday.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-middle-east-67073970
Online PhilV

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:01:26 pm
BBC are imperfect but they'd have to go some before I took my news from social media ahead of them.

Maybe I'm so used to the bias now that I can't even see it but I've just clicked onto the headline and in the summary are these two points which seem pretty factual and balanced:They also had an update from Rushdi Abu Alouf (reporting from Gaza City) in the past hour on the dire straits facing the al-Shifa hospital.

and they have just updated with this info:

Quote
More detail on that death toll provided a short time ago by the health ministry in Gaza.

Palestinian officials say 447 children and 248 women are among the 1,417 people killed during Israeli bombardment since Saturday.
Online The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
The media is so biased is untrue, they host pro israeli experts, who tell them this a fight between good against evil, that hamas is responsible for all deaths so far and they dont challenge anything, nod in approval. A Palestinian comes on and he gets grilled as if hes a terrorist. Its a fucking joke at times.

The only thing worse than the media is the politicians, james rent a pic cleverly, going to a kibbutz where families were butchered, at the same as hundreds are getting massacred in Gaza, and heres james cleverly running to the shelter because the sirens went off, another attention seeking prick that israel has to protect because they dont have enough to deal. Apparently now he knows how they feel because he ran to the shelter. Fuck off mate.
Online west_london_red

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 04:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:52:10 pm
Well, well.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/12/middleeast/israel-hamas-beheading-claims-intl/index.html?utm_term=link&utm_content=2023-10-12T10%3A37%3A38&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twCNNi

Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack

The horse is bolted on this anyway. Its why propaganda works.



I was listening to Nehtenyahu (sp?) when he was there with Blinken and he was stating some of the awful thing Hamas have done and I was specifically listening for him to say something about beheading babies but Im 99% sure he didnt mention it either.
Online Libertine

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 04:10:57 pm »
@Jerusalem_Post
The Jerusalem Post can now confirm based on verified photos of the bodies that the reports of babies being burnt and decapitated in Hamas's assault on Kfar Aza are correct.

May their memory be a blessing.

https://twitter.com/Jerusalem_Post/status/1712460425529372821
Online downtown

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 04:12:32 pm »
Israel's official X account has posted photo of one of the murdered babies to put an end to the rumours that it's fake news.... It's insane we're debating if a baby was decapitated or stabbed to death or shot in the head as it makes it any less savage. But yes, the pic is out now ....check at your own discretion.

 
Online oldfordie

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 04:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:00:17 pm

I find Channel 4 pretty unbiased.

And BBC's Newsnight is miles better than their other news offerings
Yeah, C4 news decent but it's only on for a hour so not great for following live. BBC Newsnight good as well.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 04:16:20 pm »
Quote from: downtown on Today at 04:12:32 pm
Israel's official X account has posted photo of one of the murdered babies to put an end to the rumours that it's fake news.... It's insane we're debating if a baby was decapitated or stabbed to death or shot in the head as it makes it any less savage. But yes, the pic is out now ....check at your own discretion.

Thanks for the confirmation downtown just don't know what to say anymore.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 04:16:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:59:37 pm
Us Mods are really, really getting fed up with shit like this. So, what you're saying is if you go on Reddit, Twitter or anywhere else you won't be disgruntled by other posters opinions?
I've challenged two people recently about two different subjects when they've moaned "RAWK has become ....xyz" but they can't show me a pattern when its occurred when I ask them.
Basically some of you like to use RAWK aa an outlet to have your own moans and then moan about the forum you're moaning in. Unbelievable.

We're already at odds about whether we should even have a news section.
Other Mods simply want to say to some posters if you don't like the place fuck off and start your own forum.
I love RAWK. I've been posting on here since about 2005 or 2006. I'm only in my early 30s. I should probably get a life. Got my first child on the way so I'll probably have less time to get annoyed reading this section of the forum anyway. Nothing against the mods. Just somewhere along the way the place has massively changed and it's obviously more about the members than the mods. Just feel there used to be lots to learn on here, and it was miles above the other places you mentioned. Some got their education from the kop. Some of us didn't get that luxury but we did get our education from RAWK. Proper Liverpool values. Now it's 3 or 4 people who post 300 times a day in every thread ensuring their views are the only ones accepted and that every dissenting voice is sneered at. Some good people have basically been bullied out of this section or off the forum altogether by that crowd. I think it's a shame, that's all.   
Online west_london_red

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 04:16:48 pm »
Quote from: downtown on Today at 04:12:32 pm
Israel's official X account has posted photo of one of the murdered babies to put an end to the rumours that it's fake news.... It's insane we're debating if a baby was decapitated or stabbed to death or shot in the head or blown to pieces by an F16 as it makes it any less savage. But yes, the pic is out now ....check at your own discretion.

 

Fixed it for you.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 04:20:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:26:06 pm
The point is the babies are still dead which is perhaps the main point.

Obviously, death of babies is terrible, but beheading sounds much worse, and paints an even darker picture. Was there any need to try to make it sound worse then it already was?

The beheading stuff was all over the front pages.

They'll be propaganda on both sides, there always is.  There was a video clip going around last night, of missiles hitting Gaza.  It was in fact, a clip of Russian missiles, hitting Ukraine.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:13 pm by Red-Soldier »
Online PhilV

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 04:23:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:16:48 pm
Fixed it for you.

Fuck me, some of you.

The post downtown made was specifically about the claims surrounding those babies and that argument everyones been going back and forth on.

Posters on here has shown compassion towards both sides, read the posts above and people are talking about the high numbers of deaths in Gaza and also how many are sadly children. But some always try to insert some short of rhetoric that we are biased to one side, that the media is biased to one side, when people post proof that that isn't the case, silence until the next post like this.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 04:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:20:57 pm
Obviously, death of babies is terrible, but beheading sounds much worse, and paints an even darker picture. Was there any need to try to make it sound worse then it already was?

The beheading stuff was all over the front pages.

They'll be propaganda on both sides, there always is.  There was a video clip going around last night, of missiles hitting Gaza.  It was in fact, a clip of Russian missiles, hitting Ukraine.

According to downtown they have printed one of the babies to disprove the rumour that it's fake news. I haven't checked it hardly matters how they die, a death is a death.
Online downtown

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 04:32:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:27:30 pm
According to downtown they have printed one of the babies to disprove the rumour that it's fake news. I haven't checked it hardly matters how they die, a death is a death.

Not only the beheaded baby, but also I saw photos of completely burnt toddlers ... . I'm completely thrown off work now.
