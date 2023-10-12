Us Mods are really, really getting fed up with shit like this. So, what you're saying is if you go on Reddit, Twitter or anywhere else you won't be disgruntled by other posters opinions?

I've challenged two people recently about two different subjects when they've moaned "RAWK has become ....xyz" but they can't show me a pattern when its occurred when I ask them.

Basically some of you like to use RAWK aa an outlet to have your own moans and then moan about the forum you're moaning in. Unbelievable.



We're already at odds about whether we should even have a news section.

Other Mods simply want to say to some posters if you don't like the place fuck off and start your own forum.



Thanks, that's helpful. One of the reasons I post in this forum is the fact that, in general, it is free from the sorts of idiots that exist in most other places that discuss important issues. We have a well moderated forum full of intelligent and aware posters who come here to engage in discussion and football and many other things, free from the concern that it may be full of the types of people that pop up in twitter or on the bus. When it does get like that in here it is noticable and this thread has had it's share of that type of thing, partly because of the passions involved but also this is a subject where people takes sides at a time when (and this may be personal to them as well) emotions are running high.It would be a shame to lose the ability to discuss issues that are wider than football with other reds and I would support anything you do to keep the dignity and focus of threads like this, either by warnings, bans or deletions.The last few years with Syria, Ukraine and now Israel and the politics creeping into football have made it hard to focus just on LFC because we operate in a global system now which we need to educate ourselves about and be aware of (Unlike some Newcastle fans), news is important but civility and reflection before posting helps with the way we take on and better understand the issues involved.