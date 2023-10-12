Apologies if that came across confrontational I didnt mean to.
Listen, in the 70s , when the munich massacre happened. Israel went after the terroists involved, sometimes it took years, they got the intelligence, identified targets, went all over the world, and in the end, got them all. Thats how you show you are powerful and not to messed with, and get respect for it.
At the moment israel look like they have completely lost the plot.
No worries mate.
I get what you are saying but for me this isn't Munich or some collected group, it is thousands of them, the majority of which are hiding out in Gaza.
Israel I agree need to act more carefully here but, and non of it justified at all, the situation that just happened was years of build up and now the entire thing is completely fucked.
The position both are in now is also unusual, as for Hamas at least, no peace is possible. Even with a fucked up situation like Ukraine you can always hope Russia will buckle to some agreement to leave. That ain't ever happening with Hamas, ever.
So I think the only long term solution has to be removing Hamas but that doesn't look like the Palestinians can realistically do that alone.
That leaves few options to remove Hamas from power.
I think Israel need to go about removing Hamas in the most humane way possible, as ridiculous as that sounds, such as not cutting off supplies etc, etc, that way when it is over it is not scorched earth for both sides come talks further down the line, but we are a long way off that.
As most say it's just fucking atrocious the whole thing and hopefully it can come to an end with Hamas gone and with as little more civilians affected as possible.