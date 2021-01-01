Interested in peoples thoughts here



Hamass attack was well planned and organised, they targeted security infrastructure first to get into Israel and knew exactly what they were doing and the impact it was going to have and I would assume they anticipate what Israel will do next (regardless of whether you agree with it or not) including the likelihood of a full scale invasion of Gaza. Could this be a trap of some kind? Have they acquired more advanced weapons such that they could actually give the IDF a very bloody nose once they get into Gaza? Just feels to me like Hamas might have more up their sleeve, and I wouldnt write off the theory that not only Iran but Russia are lurking somewhere in the background here.



I think that's a good question.Did Hamas expect this response from Israel?They must have planned this attack for months at least, stockpiled rockets, picked their targets, deliberately committed atrocities they knew would be seen as evil. taking children as hostages. is it about revenge or creating so much hate it would make peace impossible. so what response did Hamas expect from Israel, it definitely must have been a consideration they gave thought too when they planned this attack.Israel say Hamas are still in Gaza hiding behind human shields. I don't think Hamas expected this reaction from Israel, they must have thought they would go after some of these targets but not on the scale we are seeing so it was a good strategic move, Israel will find it hard to respond without looking bad..Hamas are so f... up they never actually put themselves in Israel's position, not only did they go too far their actions prove they would have done far worse than Israel if they had the means to do it.This hasn't just been a horrendous unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas, it's taken the situation to a different level. Israel know Hamas would be overjoyed if they ever found the capability to wipe out Israel. no warnings, no calls for a peaceful solution. it would just happen.Israel response is brutal, would this have been their response if they believed Hamas fled Gaza..