On a human level if youre moved by the slaughter of civilians in Israel you must be moved by what is happening in Gaza, the place is being raised to the ground, where can civilians go that is safe, cant imagine what will happen to civilians when the ground invasion starts.
On a human level if youre moved by the slaughter of civilians in Israel you must be moved by what is happening in Gaza, the place is being raised to the ground, where can civilians go that is safe, cant imagine what will happen to civilians when the ground invasion starts.
Absolutely
Interested in peoples thoughts here

Hamass attack was well planned and organised, they targeted security infrastructure first to get into Israel and knew exactly what they were doing and the impact it was going to have and I would assume they anticipate what Israel will do next (regardless of whether you agree with it or not) including the likelihood of a full scale invasion of Gaza. Could this be a trap of some kind? Have they acquired more advanced weapons such that they could actually give the IDF a very bloody nose once they get into Gaza? Just feels to me like Hamas might have more up their sleeve, and I wouldnt write off the theory that not only Iran but Russia are lurking somewhere in the background here.
I think that's a good question.
Did Hamas expect this response from Israel?
They must have planned this attack for months at least, stockpiled rockets, picked their targets, deliberately committed atrocities they knew would be seen as evil. taking children as hostages. is it about revenge or creating so much hate it would make peace impossible. so what response did Hamas expect from Israel, it definitely must have been a consideration they gave thought too when they planned this attack.
Israel say Hamas are still in Gaza hiding behind human shields. I don't think Hamas  expected this reaction from Israel, they must have thought they would go after some of these targets but not on the scale we are seeing so it was a good strategic move, Israel will find it hard to respond without looking bad..
Hamas are so f... up they never actually put themselves in Israel's position, not only did they go too far their actions prove they would have done far worse than Israel if they had the means to do it.
This hasn't just been a horrendous unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas, it's taken the situation to a different level. Israel know Hamas would be overjoyed if they ever found the capability to wipe out Israel. no warnings, no calls for a peaceful solution. it would just happen.
Israel response is brutal, would this have been their response if they believed Hamas fled Gaza..
They also lit it up when many were massacred by terrorists in Paris. Don't think many were arguing against that when it happened.

There is a massive Jewish population in London, like there is French, so I'm not sure why that would be a big problem in commemorating the dead.

Yeah i think that's fair enough, maybe the first half in the Israeli flag and the second in the Palestinian flag to commemorate their dead.
On a human level if youre moved by the slaughter of civilians in Israel you must be moved by what is happening in Gaza, the place is being raised to the ground, where can civilians go that is safe, cant imagine what will happen to civilians when the ground invasion starts.

The whole thing is a horror, and I don't see any obvious realistic way out of the developing tragedy either.
On a human level if youre moved by the slaughter of civilians in Israel you must be moved by what is happening in Gaza, the place is being raised to the ground, where can civilians go that is safe, cant imagine what will happen to civilians when the ground invasion starts.

It's a terrible situation, which isn't going to get any better, at least in the short term.
We have deleted lots of snark and snide comments from this topic. It is a starred topic, please treat other posters with courtesy no matter how much you despise their position on the Middle East. If you want to have a pile on, I can recommend Twitter.
