Gaza hospitals overwhelmed by casualties and sheltering families
Rushdi Abu Alouf
BBC News, Gaza City
I passed by a hospital in Gaza this morning. There was a long queue of ambulances waiting to deliver casualties to the emergency room.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health says 5,339 people have been injured since Saturday. Hospitals are overwhelmed, appealing for people to donate blood, and are running out of essential medical equipment and fuel.
Israel cut the electricity on Saturday - and the only power station here has stopped due to the fuel shortages.
I went to another hospital yesterday to speak to a doctor. I was surprised by the number of displaced people using the hospital as a shelter.
In every corner, you can find a family sleeping on the ground. They believe the hospital is safe.