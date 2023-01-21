« previous next »
To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1520
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:30:28 am
The drip feed of “beheaded babies and mass rapes” isnt emotional or accidental, it’s strategical, expect more of that everytime gaza babies and women are pulled out of rubble. Followed by a biden speech of   “i stand , right to defend”
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:37:24 am
Anti-Israeli = anti-semite?

thank goodness you're on hand to lend your support. The North Bank's lament (that Hamas's murderous crimes are still being reported) needed your defence. Oh the humanity!

won't someone please think about the Brits online who are facing such a tough time. it's just so tough being them, especially when people do something so upsetting as being critical of them for suggesting that Israel/Israeli's 'aren't reacting emotionally to mass rape and beheading', merely being calculating and methodical as part of a wider strategic conspiracy.

Woe is you two. My heart bleeds for you both at this extremely tough time
Last Edit: Today at 09:49:53 am by classycarra
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1521
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm
Yeah pal, I take loads of joy from innocents getting killed. Always have. Just like when some of my family were. We laugh about it till this day.

I am sorry for your loss
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1522
Emily Thornberry, human rights lawyer and Shadow Attorney General, tying herself in moral knots as she stumbles about finding ways to avoid condemning Israel for it's slaughtering of hundreds of Palestinians in the past few days, and the war crimes of cutting off supplies of water, food and medicine to 2 million people, half of whom are children.

But then, as Grace Blakeley put it...

Quote
Who had Elon Musk takes a stronger stance against war crimes than Sir Keir Starmer in 2023 bingo
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1523
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:28:43 am
. Can't even rely on the words coming from a POTUS.

Thank you, this thread needed some comic relief.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1524
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:49:00 am
Emily Thornberry, human rights lawyer and Shadow Attorney General, tying herself in moral knots as she stumbles about finding ways to avoid condemning Israel for it's slaughtering of hundreds of Palestinians in the past few days, and the war crimes of cutting off supplies of water, food and medicine to 2 million people, half of whom are children.

But then, as Grace Blakeley put it...

Just what this thread needs. factional labour crap dragged into it, and the views of Blakely - a regular Novara media contributor [the same Novara whose commissioning editor cheered on the events of Saturday] - shared too.

can't you keep this kind of shit quarantined in the labour thread Nobby?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1525
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:44:43 am
What a disgusting thing to say. Abhorrent.

Perhaps it was.

But the statement you made right above that was equally as disgusting and abhorrent, if not more.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1526
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:34:58 am
Are many Arsenal supporters anti-semites? Asking for a friend.

Are you? Asking for a friend
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1527
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:02:22 am
Are you? Asking for a friend

You can confidently tell you friend that I'm not an Arsenal supporter.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1528
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:52:57 am
Just what this thread needs. factional labour crap dragged into it, and the views of Blakely - a regular Novara media contributor [the same Novara whose commissioning editor cheered on the events of Saturday] - shared too.

can't you keep this kind of shit quarantined in the labour thread Nobby?


It belongs in here because it's a further illustration of the rank double-standards of so many western politicians.

Murder of hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians, including many children = outrage

Murder of hundreds of innocent Palestinian civilians, including many children = an awkward shrug of the shoulders and mumbled "Israel has the right to defend itself"


They're both atrocities that should be equally and unambiguously condemned.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1529
Gaza hospitals overwhelmed by casualties and sheltering families

Rushdi Abu Alouf

BBC News, Gaza City

I passed by a hospital in Gaza this morning. There was a long queue of ambulances waiting to deliver casualties to the emergency room.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says 5,339 people have been injured since Saturday. Hospitals are overwhelmed, appealing for people to donate blood, and are running out of essential medical equipment and fuel.

Israel cut the electricity on Saturday - and the only power station here has stopped due to the fuel shortages.

I went to another hospital yesterday to speak to a doctor. I was surprised by the number of displaced people using the hospital as a shelter.

In every corner, you can find a family sleeping on the ground. They believe the hospital is safe.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1530
BBC just saying that a Palestinian father and son have been killed by Israeli settlers today in the West Bank, they were attending the funeral of 4 Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers yesterday in a Palestinian village.

Im sure the Israeli authorities will be sparing no effort to track down these terrorists and bring them to justice
