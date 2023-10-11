« previous next »
I would suggest that the issues being discussed on here are too grave and deep for these types of squabbles (and I'm not taking sides). No-one wants to come to this forum and see the debate dominated by this sort of stuff.
Mods?
 
Twitter is one of the few places (maybe Facebook) to find news from the Palestinians because there are no mainstream media in Gaza.

Who else is bombing Gaza? Israel has killed also at least 7 journalists in Gaza who were wearing press vests. I guess their deaths were also mistakes like Shireen Abu Akleh.

Yes I would agree that unbiased reporting from Gaza is difficult but I would suggest that the likes of BBC, Sky, ITV will be attempting to verify some of the news and yes this is almost impossible to do.

Twitter and Facebook are not reliable sources. Twitter is full of garbage which makes it impossible for us to know what is true and what is made up or manipulated.

We, in the West, get our news from one side of most conflicts with the main culprit being USA.

So Im not saying that the report you posted is true or false but rather I have no trust in the platform (Twitter).

That doesnt mean that I dont think it was possible that an Israeli air strike to kill innocent people..in fact I think its inevitable and horrific.
https://twitter.com/AhmedNehadKh/status/1712117772291866673

To clarify what happened today. israel gave permission to the Red Crescent medical teams to enter the bombarded areas to rescue the wounded. As soon as they entered, they were directly targeted, and the paramedics were killed.

Twitter is a shite news source and has worsened since it changed to X. Saying that, there was a woman from the MSF Charity on BBC News very briefly earlier this evening who pretty much confirmed the same. The charity workers dont feel safe even in clearly defined healthcare settings within Gaza at the moment.
It makes uncomfortable viewing and its something we see used as an execution method in some cultures and not others. I have my own view as to why some cultures are more comfortable with that approach to execution but that would stray the topic off into other areas at a time when we shouldn't. It does create more fear than other killings but then beheading with a sword, shooting, crushed under rubble, suffocating, poison gas, burning, hanging, stabbing, evisceration, being run over by tanks, none are really good are they.
That said, the killing of a child in this manner takes a particulalry special absence of humanity.

as a quick aside, mexican cartels (by their own admittance) took up beheading victims after seeing the impact of its use in the middle east to invoke fear and apparently also copied the use of videoing it etc

i recall in studying the assyrians they would flay (ie skin) their captured enemies alive and leave them pegged in the sun outside of forts/citadels etc to strike fear into their enemies under seige (i've seen this pictured on assyrian artefacts in the British Museum), and they also used decapitation for similar shock tactics

i've no doubt its use in this recent attack was used for similar reasons, it's a length you dont have to go to, it's to send a certain kind of message

With regard to news services with feet on the ground, i'd add al jazeera to Stockdam's news outlets list - its the only place i have heard a reporter giving what he called 'a sense of the feelings of those he spoke to' (this is in gaza) that they were not in agreement with the hamas attacks. That is the only place, that single instance, where i have heard that sentiment. It gave me a tiny bit of hope.
On Egypt not opening its borders, unfortunately there is another reason for it. Lebanon and Jordan are full of Palestinians for the same reasons, if they leave, theres no coming back. Israel will take Gaza , its jewish land so their biblical right after all . Only the west bank left and thats getting smaller by the day.
For Egypt, they cant make the ethnic cleansing of Gaza easy, in the future arabs will accuse them of being complicit in exterminating Palestine.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:04:41 am
On Egypt not opening its borders, unfortunately there is another reason for it. Lebanon and Jordan are full of Palestinians for the same reasons, if they leave, theres no coming back. Israel will take Gaza , its jewish land so their biblical right after all . Only the west bank left and thats getting smaller by the day.
For Egypt, they cant make the ethnic cleansing of Gaza easy, in the future arabs will accuse them of being complicit in exterminating Palestine.
I think we were talking about Egypt allowing aid into Gaza.
I think we were talking about Egypt allowing aid into Gaza.

No doubt thats getting organised. They just need safe passage and some sort of lull in the bombings. Theres some absolute heroes there, organisations like doctors without borders. Weve seen the worst of humanity in the last few days, these are the best of it.
I meant to ask this in here (posted it in the wrong thread).

Can I ask a question of people more knowledgeable than me on this. And bear with me / go easy, as Im (clearly) no expert on the Middle East.

Hamas say they want to destroy Israel. But in an all out war between the two sides (if were not already at that point), is that aim anything other than pure fantasy on their part? Hamas have proved theyre vicious and depraved, and capable of acts of terror that make you feel physically sick. How any moderate Palestinian could support them is beyond comprehension (except that its probably life shortening to speak out against them). Butcompared to a well drilled Israeli army, with modern equipment, fighter jets, etc etc, arent they essentially a rag tag band of opportunistic murderers and terrorists? The rockets they fire, whilst dangerous, dont seem in the same league as the armaments the Israelis can (and of course do) unleash on Gaza. A journalist on the ground in Israel on the news found the site of a Hamas rocket strike, and there was a small amount of rubble on the ground. Whilst Israel can destroy entire apartment blocks.

Let me be clear. My point isnt to say its an unfair fight. Like most (hopefully all) in this thread, my sympathies lie with the innocent victims on both sides and I find it impossible to take sides, except against the extremists on all sides. My question is simply, who are Hamas trying to kid??? Destroy Israel? How? With what? The gun battle that followed the horrible events of the incursion seemed to rage on for a while. But it was only a matter of time before the border was secured. And I dont think there will be any more incursions that arent pure suicide missions.

I guess a follow up question could be asked about the wider Middle East. And perhaps this is where the answer to my question lies. Sadly for Israel, Hamas is not their only enemy of course. I think Im right in saying most dont recognise it as a state. Then theres other militant/terrorist organisations like Hezbollah to worry about. For all Israel gets wrong, its difficult (impossible) not to feel sympathetic towards their plight of having so many sworn enemies close by. But my question stems from wanting to know (hoping) that they will always be able to defend themselves. Even if all their enemies joined forces, surely Israel would still prevail? Or am I way off the mark? Ive always thought of them as safe (clearly now tragically a relative word) despite the evil that wants to destroy them.
On Egypt not opening its borders, unfortunately there is another reason for it. Lebanon and Jordan are full of Palestinians for the same reasons, if they leave, theres no coming back. Israel will take Gaza , its jewish land so their biblical right after all . Only the west bank left and thats getting smaller by the day.
For Egypt, they cant make the ethnic cleansing of Gaza easy, in the future arabs will accuse them of being complicit in exterminating Palestine.

What absolute fucking nonsense you spew. I don't imagine there is a single Jew in the world who ever wants to set foot in Gaza again.
Lays out the role that Hamas has played with the tacit approval of the Israeli government.

https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/where-the-palestinian-political-project-goes-from-here

 Isaac Chotiner at The New Yorker:

Quote
Last weekend, Hamas fighters stormed into Israel, killing more than a thousand Israelis and taking some hundred and fifty hostages. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israels Prime Minister, announced that his country was at war, and his cabinet called up hundreds of thousands of reservists and ordered the bombing of the Gaza Strip, where, in the past few days, as many as eleven hundred Palestinians have already been killed. To talk about the conflict, I called Tareq Baconi, the president of the board of the think tank Al-Shabaka, the Palestinian Policy Network. He has also worked with the International Crisis Group in Ramallah, and is the author of the 2018 book Hamas Contained. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed what Hamas hoped to accomplish, how Israeli government policy toward Hamas has changed over the years, and how to understand the sheer scale of the violence and cruelty we have seen in recent days.

How do you make sense of the timing of this attack?

What happened in the past weekend has really shifted the paradigm of how we understand the dynamic between Hamas and Israel, specifically, but more broadly between Israel and the Palestinians. Under the old paradigm, there were several factors that might have precipitated this attack, such as the increasing violence that the Israelis are using in the West Bank, through their settlers and through annexation; the provocation around the Temple Mount and, of course, around the Gaza Strip; and the growing restrictions that are part of Israels blockade of Gaza. Any of these in the past would have compelled Hamas to initiate some kind of missile launch or offensive that would demonstrate that its acting on behalf of the Palestinian people and looking to protect Palestinians, or change the reality in Gaza.

The scale of the offensive and its success, from Hamass perspective, mean that were actually in a new paradigm, in which Hamass attacks are not restricted to renegotiating a new reality in the Gaza Strip, but, rather, are capable of fundamentally undermining Israels belief that it can maintain a regime of apartheid against Palestinians, interminably, with no cost to its population. And so, in that new paradigm, the reasons that Hamas would have attacked are quite clear. I think that Israel is in possibly the weakest position its been in in a very long time. There are major cracks within the Israeli polity and society around the nature of what this Zionist project has produced. I think the Army is at its weakest because many reservists were protesting, because this is the most fascist government in the countrys history. And so, even internationally, theres a recognition that this actually isnt the Jewish democratic state that everyone believed it to be, but, rather, something far more troubling.

When you say that weve arrived at a new paradigm, are you implying that Hamas set out, with the scale and brutality of this attack, to create a new paradigm?

I dont think Hamas set out to create a new paradigm. But Western policymakers and, more generally, the international community have been changing their understanding of this reality. That change has been happening for a few years. It is now pretty much consensus among Palestinians and Israelis in the human-rights world, and other international members of that field, that this is a regime of apartheid. In 2021, Palestinians emerged in demonstrations and protests throughout the land of historic Palestine, in a unity intifada meant to overcome this idea that theres a partition between, lets say, the interior of Israel and the occupied territories. That was, in some ways, the beginning of this shift, to move away from this Oslo design of partitioning Palestinians and into really understanding the Palestinian struggle as a struggle of a single people against a single regime of oppression. But what Hamas has done nowand Im not entirely sure that Hamas thought its offensive could be as major as it ultimately wasreally shattered the idea that Israel can maintain a regime of apartheid, or, rather, that Israel can still pretend to be a Jewish and democratic state while its oppressing another people interminably.

But, to go back to my earlier question: It doesnt quite make sense why, if Hamas didnt set out specifically to change the paradigm, it undertook an attack of this magnitude.

Hamas was already operating within the paradigm of understanding Israel as a colonial apartheid state. Whats shifted is its ability to demonstrate the myth of invincibility that Israel holds on to and to really shatter the illusion that policymakers have that they can maintain this regime indefinitely, and that there will be Palestinian acquiescence to that. With this offensive, I think its much harder to go back to a world where we think of this as just terrorism thats unprovoked, which is what the New York Times editorial claimed today. [The editorial said that the attack happened without warning or any immediate provocation.]

Since 2007, Hamas was effectively contained in the Gaza Strip. There was this idea that Israel could rely on Hamas to govern the Gaza Strip and stabilize two million Palestinians who are imprisoned there. And there was a very violent equilibrium between the two. But effectively Hamas was contained in the Gaza Strip and almost severed from the rest of Palestine. There were, historically, demographic reasons that Israel needed to do this, to remove two million Palestinians from under its control, to secure a Jewish majority while it continued to hold on to the West Bank. With this offensive, that notion of containment can now be understood for what it was: Hamas was biding its time. It always articulated that it was gathering its forces and strengthening itself to push forward the Palestinian political project, with an Islamist ideology.

You said that Israel is increasingly being seen as a colonial state that violates human rights. But it seems that the response to this has been a complete embrace of Israel to a degree that I have found a little bit surprising. The American embrace was perhaps to be expected, but there has been a full-on European embrace and green light for Israel to go and pretty much do whatever it wants in Gaza. Could the progress youve identified be reversed?

Absolutely. In some ways, thats very much possible, and I completely agree with you. I think the rhetoric that has emerged since this attack has partly been a continuation of the fundamental misreading of what causes violence. The important thing is to end the war and to end civilian death. Unless the political drivers of Palestinians are really contended with, this isnt going to go away. If Hamas is decimated, the Palestinian anti-colonial struggle will continue in another guise and with another ideology. What I find frightening is that the Western powers and the Americans who are so bent on supporting Israel despite its apartheid somehow think that they can maintain this project cost-free.

If we assume that Hamass actions are rational in the sense that its doing something with a goal in mind, that doesnt necessarily mean its actions make strategic sense.

Thats absolutely right, and I think this is a situation thats still in flux. No one can understand where this will lead. I do think that Hamas was surprised by how far it was able to go. Israel could decimate the Gaza Strip, and Hamas could cease to exist as the organization that we understand it to be today. Regardless, what the past seventy-two hours have shown, and I think this is in some ways irreversible, is that theres a myth about Israels invincibility as an apartheid regime. And so, even if the kind of overwhelming military power that Israel can now unleash with the full support of its Western patrons completely decimates Gaza, or Palestinians more broadly, in the Palestinian political imagination this will be very profound. Thats why I believe were in a new reality now.

Do you think this attack was in part about the relationship between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority?

Look, theres obviously an institutional and political divide between the P.A. and Hamas, and this goes back decades. Hamas has been a governing entity in the Gaza Strip for sixteen years now. In some ways, that has served it well. But there was always a degree of ambivalence that Hamas held on towanting to be less of a governing authority and more of an armed resistance movement. What weve seen with this offensive, and for a few years leading up to it, is a greater degree of confidence from Hamas in asserting its role as speaking on behalf of Palestinians not just in the Gaza Strip but across Palestine, and even in the diaspora and refugee communities.

At the same time, the P.A. has been increasingly irrelevant in that project, in the sense that its been seen as inextricably linked with Israeli apartheid. Hamas defines itself as very actively against that, and against the notion of security coördination. Hamas is much more capable as an actor when theres Israeli aggression against Palestinians, regardless of whether Palestinians buy into Hamass Islamist ideology or even its tactics. Its the only major political and military party now that is speaking the language of defiance. And I think this offensive shows more than ever before how irrelevant the P.A. actually is in this constellation.

But, in some fundamental sense, you dont believe that this action was about an intra-Palestinian struggle? And you dont believe it was about sending a message to Arab states regarding peace treaties with Israel?

I do think all of those factors were in there, but I think that, fundamentally, an attack of this scale is not an attack which was planned in the past month or two, and that it was definitely an attack which, at its heart, was about pushing back against Israeli impunity.

What has been this Israeli governments policy toward Hamas, specifically? There were reports in the Israeli press about Netanyahu expressing the belief that strengthening Hamas would weaken the Palestinian Authority, and thereby prevent a Palestinian state. How has that manifested itself on the ground in Gaza?

Israel has always had an ideology or policy or position toward the Islamic movements in Palestine, which ultimately became Hamas, which sees those movements as a counterweight to secular nationalism, if one can even call the P.A. that, given what it has become. That policy of divide and rule is intrinsic to dealing with Palestinians. And, in the case of Hamas specifically, when it came into office in 2006, part of Israels idea was to enforce a blockade, which had existed in several iterations before Hamas took power.

It quickly became clear that Hamas was actually a good partner for Israel in the sense that it was able to stabilize the Gaza Strip and it provided the perfect fig leaf for the Israelis to justify their blockade. No one could really question why Israel had such an inhumane blockade. And so Hamas became a very good interlocutor. It was a violent equilibrium. Each party accepted the position of the other.

Whenever an Israeli domestic issue needed to be deflected, or Hamas needed to deflect challenges in the Gaza Strip, there could be a configuration or some kind of escalation between them. But it would always come back to a ceasefire. And, from the Israeli perspective, in a way similar to how it deals with the rest of the Palestinians, there was no strategy. There was really just a decision to manage the occupation, to manage the status quo. And so it never really had to deal with Hamas or Hamass political drivers. Israel thought that it could contain Hamas in the Gaza Strip and allow it to stabilize the area, and then it was out of sight, out of mind.

Is there tension between what you just said and the other idea that you put forward, that the Palestinian Authority was seen as too closely coöperating with Israel and has been politically marginalized in part because of that? It seems like what youre saying is that, in fact, Israel in some ways prefers Hamas and has tacit coöperation of a sort with it.

Thats an important question, and its one that I have really tried to engage with. Israels acceptance of Hamas as a governing authority in the Gaza Strip raised a lot of questions around the fact that Hamas was engaging with the state that it was refusing to recognize, and in some ways achieving a level of security coördinationthe same kind of security coördination that it condemns the P.A. for doing. It is entering into negotiations with Israel, and sometimes pulling back fighters or firing rockets to insure calm. So, in some ways, the reality of Hamas as a governing authority implicated its resistance project and forced it into engagement with Israel.

At the same time, the main difference between Hamas and the P.A. is that Hamas never conceded on its ideology. It has never conceded the right of Palestinians to return, or its refusal to recognize the state of Israel, or to give up on armed struggle. The Palestine Liberation Organization, which was then subsumed into the P.A., did, and it conceded on the major drivers of Palestinian nationalism and the belief that it could get a state.

Israel also has different modes of engagement with each of the governing entities under its sovereignty, but also beyond its sovereignty. So its relationship with Hezbollah was actually closer to its relationship with Hamas, which is a relationship of violent exchanges that in some ways also worked in its favor, and thats just fundamentally different from how it deals with the P.A.

How would you say it deals with the P.A.?

I dont think theres any confrontation. The P.A. has acquiesced to Israeli sovereignty. I think the P.A. now, its raison dêtre, is security coördination. It has accepted that it is ruling a Bantustan.

Id always heard that there was a lot of Israeli counterintelligence activity within Hamas, which I assume is still the case. Why do you think this plan did not get revealed?

Different people within Hamas or commenting around Hamas have talked about this being a very tightly held secret within a very small group of military men and others within the organization. What I can say is that, historically, Hamas has always maintained a degree of separation between its military wing and its political bureau. The political bureau would put forward a strategy. And that strategy would then provide the direction for the military wing to carry out its tactics without actually informing the political bureau. So the political bureau gives a vague direction, and it has no information or insight about when or how a certain operation is going to take place. It strikes me that this is something that probably happened herethat there was a general sense of watching Israeli weakness and discombobulation in the past six months and the sense of giving some kind of direction for an attack, but not actually knowing when or how the attack would happen.

Many of the anti-colonial or revolutionary figures we revereNelson Mandela and the African National Congress come to minddid use violence to achieve their ends. And I think theres a naïveté today about how often groups throughout history have used violence. At the same time, when I hear Israelis say things like, People in Palestine are animals who will be treated as such, or when I hear the reports about dead children in Israeli towns, I sometimes have trouble thinking of this as military strategy, or some part of a coherent political struggle with clear ends in mind. It often seems like sadism. And I dont know how we should think about these acts in the context of larger struggles, even larger struggles we support. How do you wrestle with that?

Its a really important question and, I think, a very, very difficult one. I grapple with it every day. What youre saying is absolutely right. There was no anti-colonial struggle or struggle for decolonization without violence. Part of the issue here is that its really important for us to go back to centering the primary cause in any anti-colonial struggle, which is colonial violence. Its crucial to ground the discussion in that context because Hamass violence isnt coming out of the blue. And part of the issue around, as you say, sadism, is that Palestinians have, day in, day out, been living with death and violence.

This is the first time I have been interviewed by The New Yorker, and its happening because Israelis were killed. What happened when Palestinians were killed in the thousands, just in the fifteen years that Ive been covering Hamas? And so, when we really want to think about what this driver of violence isand the pictures that have been coming out are sickeningwe need to understand that colonial violence instills dehumanization both in the oppressor and in the oppressed. And its completely out of mind. Its mind-boggling to me that Israeli protesters go out to protest for democracy in an apartheid regime. The only way they can hold that contradiction is if they accept that Palestinian lives are absent or expendable. And so we have to understand this violence, which, again, is heart-wrenching, in that context.

But if we want to think about Hamas and its political project, the group still doesnt speak on behalf of all Palestinians. Palestinians are not all Islamists. The bigger issue here is that the Palestinian political project, which was the P.L.O., which was actually more in line with anti-colonial movements in the seventies and the eighties, was equally treated as a terrorist organization by the West until it was decimated both institutionally and through the assassination and imprisonment of Palestinian political leaders. This was the decimation of the political project of the anti-colonial movement. And, in the Palestinian case, it worked, or worked temporarily. But the political project right now is reconstituting itself, and so far Hamas is the loudest manifestation of that project.

What you say about the colonial situation causing this amount of violence is true in the macro sense. But people also commit violence in all sorts of circumstances: Israelis who are not victims of colonialism; Islamist groups who want to kill Jews for being Jews. Some violence may not necessarily be intimately connected to the colonial struggle, but maybe thats always the case throughout history.

I think its vital for political leaders and for Palestinians to be able to see the suffering and the tragedy and the loss of human life and the violence, and to be able to still maintain the ethical value in seeing the justice of their own struggle, while also grieving over sadistic violence. We need to be able to hold both. We need to recognize that anti-colonial struggles are violent. But not all of that violence is in pursuit of a political project. As you say, violence occurs for all different sorts of reasons. We need to be able to hold that truth while also recognizing the ethical purpose of ending apartheid. And I think its really hard to do that when the media tries to portray this in black and white. Its very complex, and we need to be able to hold that complexity. ♦

Just having a look at ITV News and theyve pretty much answered the question I asked above.

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-10-11/how-do-the-israeli-military-and-hamas-compare-in-size-and-strength

So, as I thought but wasnt sure, theres little comparison between the two forces in terms of overall strength. Things even out when you consider how difficult an operation it would/will be to root them out in a ground war. But essentially Hamas are better set up (thanks to the geography of Gaza) to defend rather than mount any kind of destroy Israel attack beyond rockets and the horrific incursions at the weekend (which are bad enough of course, but dont actually threaten the existence of Israel in terms of being invaded and defeated in a war). Hamas may want to destroy Israel. But that aim is not backed up by military might (thank God).
Including Biden. 17mins in.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-m4BpcK6OSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-m4BpcK6OSM</a>

And then this.

Quote
White House walks back Bidens claims over Hamas baby beheadings

Washington: The White House has been forced to clarify comments by Joe Biden after the US president incorrectly claimed to have seen photos of Hamas terrorists beheading children as he spoke on the atrocities in Israel.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/white-house-walks-back-biden-s-claims-over-hamas-baby-beheadings-20231012-p5ebob.html

Of course most people will only hear the first part and not the walk back. Can't even rely on the words coming from a POTUS.
Including Biden. 17mins in.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-m4BpcK6OSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-m4BpcK6OSM</a>

Fake news, from the American president no less. Who'd have thought it what.
Fake news, from the American president no less. Who'd have thought it what.

Why do I get the feeling you need to see the beheading before you believe it?
Evidence of this?  It may be there, please post it.

Worth noting that a BBC outed a fake news story on this a couple of days ago.

https://twitter.com/shayan86/status/1711907779269537813?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
frankly bizarre
Just having a look at ITV News and theyve pretty much answered the question I asked above.

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-10-11/how-do-the-israeli-military-and-hamas-compare-in-size-and-strength

So, as I thought but wasnt sure, theres little comparison between the two forces in terms of overall strength. Things even out when you consider how difficult an operation it would/will be to root them out in a ground war. But essentially Hamas are better set up (thanks to the geography of Gaza) to defend rather than mount any kind of destroy Israel attack beyond rockets and the horrific incursions at the weekend (which are bad enough of course, but dont actually threaten the existence of Israel in terms of being invaded and defeated in a war). Hamas may want to destroy Israel. But that aim is not backed up by military might (thank God).
Unfortunately Hamas is not alone in their wishes to destroy Israel, which is another reason Israel's reaction is going to be brutal. Some people on here and in europe in general still don't seem to realize what the middle east is like, and what radical Islam is like. You just can't show weakness.
I meant to ask this in here (posted it in the wrong thread).

I agree with you. At the moment Hamass objective of eradicating Israel is not realisable. They lack the military capability, as you say. They can make life miserable for Israelis, and I guess they assume they might make it impossible too in border towns like Sderot or Ashkelon. But fortunately they are still a long way from having the firepower of Israel.

They have time on their side though. Middle Eastern politics are volatile and its not inconceivable, say, that Egyptian politics might change. As weve seen again in the last few days the Arab street contains a lot of support for Hamas even if few present regimes feel sympathetic. If the Muslim Brotherhood ever took power again in Egypt Hamas might find it suddenly able to do more military damage to Israel.

Then of course theres Iran. Irans creature is Hezbollah rather than Hamas, but they have long been able to supply military equipment to Gaza. And Hamass weapons ARE getting better. (They hit Tel Aviv this time I think). I imagine the long term hope is that either they - or more likely Hezbollah - get their hands on a cruise missile, conceivably one armed with nukes. If they ever did that - its a big if - the eradication of Israel might become possible. Moral constraints might prevent them from pressing the button. So might concern over killing hundreds of thousands of Arabs (both Israeli Arabs and their own people in Gaza). But theres also plenty of evidence that Hamas have no moral constraints. Life -  both Arab and Jewish - is very cheap to them. Morality appears to be non-existent.
Why do I get the feeling you need to see the beheading before you believe it?

No thanks. It could have happened it's just Biden is outrightly telling porkies about seeing it here.
there's no shortage of brave and intrepid journalists who would defy expectation and report from within Gaza, however hamas and the palestinian authority have or a long time made it a very difficult place for journalists (and residents) who don't parrot what they want to be said or who dissent. there's no shortage of interest from mainstream media.

this is a little old now, but the fundamentals remain the same.
https://www.amnesty.org/fr/latest/press-release/2017/08/palestine-dangerous-escalation-in-attacks-on-freedom-of-expression/

as an aside, it's definitely not the case that there are no in gazamainstream media being used in what sounds  (and I see Bobsackamano has linked to some)

That amnesty link is going back to 2017

Here is something from their 284 page document released in February last year.

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2017/06/israel-occupation-50-years-of-dispossession/

Unfortunately Hamas is not alone in their wishes to destroy Israel, which is another reason Israel's reaction is going to be brutal. Some people on here and in europe in general still don't seem to realize what the middle east is like, and what radical Islam is like. You just can't show weakness.
Yes mate. I did make that point in my first post. And the ITV article talks about Hezbollah being better equipped as well.

But your last sentence does warrant more analysis I think. Ive not got my thoughts together on it yet, but its around showing restraint from a position of strength (and thereby garnering more support around the world).

The unanswerable question on this thread yesterday was what would be an appropriate response? I think it was Jill (a poster I greatly respect) who said something like one thing they couldnt do is nothing and that set me off on a train of thought that asked myself, what if nothing was exactly the thing to do? I havent answered that yet. I just dont know.

Btw, by nothing I dont mean to not make any attempt to get the hostages back. Thats surely a priority. Im referring to the subsequent bombardment of Gaza. And I dont mean nothing in the long term either. You cant just do nothing, as you say it shows weakness (even if the reality is theyre not weak). But in the immediate/short term, whilst emotions are high, maybe pausing to work out the plan (which may be the ground offensive) was the right approach.
On Egypt not opening its borders, unfortunately there is another reason for it. Lebanon and Jordan are full of Palestinians for the same reasons, if they leave, theres no coming back. Israel will take Gaza , its jewish land so their biblical right after all . Only the west bank left and thats getting smaller by the day.
For Egypt, they cant make the ethnic cleansing of Gaza easy, in the future arabs will accuse them of being complicit in exterminating Palestine.
sorry but it is foolish to think that that is the driving reason Egypt is choosing not to open its border (and even more so to imagine israeli jewish people want to live on the land)

if your reason were actually the case, egypt would be opening the borders to offer palestinians in gaza the opportunity to cross into egypt, if they determine they would prefer to do that rather than stay because they're concerned as you say that there's no coming back (because you are right to say that that worry looms large). there's a multitude of reasons from Egypts perspective

this thread from a political academic sets out both some of the disincentive for palestinians to leave gaza (at least in more peaceful times), but later on gets more specific about Egytpt's perspective:
https://twitter.com/RexBrynen/status/1711763167297052672

the tweets on egypt:
Quote
The Egyptian government—hostile to refugees at the best of times—would view Gazans as a security threat. This is, after all, a deeply repressive military regime that variously considers bloggers, social media influencers, NGOs, and pretty much anyone a security threat. 8/X

It's also very difficult. There is limited infrastructure on the Egyptian side of the border (indeed, portions of Egyptian Rafah were razed to make it make smuggling more difficult). Palestinians would be torn from local resources and support systems, including UNRWA. 9/X
Since it's tweets it isn't too extensive, so doesn't expand on much. But resources wise Egypt is not rich enough to handle hundreds of thousands of refugees (although I would expect the international community would see to that, if they offered to open the border.

also, on the perceived security risk to egypt - specifically their fear of allowing anyone to enter, which would include militants and terrorists - the experiences of war and various forms of conflict and political violence experienced in the late 60s and through the 1970s by Lebanon (which contributed sparks that kicked off the bloody civil war) and Jordan (not unlinked to Lebanon, but culminaing in the Black September plot to overthrow jordans king and the surrounding political violence)
That amnesty link is going back to 2017

Here is something from their 284 page document released in February last year.

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2017/06/israel-occupation-50-years-of-dispossession/
Ok here's Amnesty reports from 2020 - if you're looking for more timely/up to date evidence of the systemic difficulties for media to report from gaza as a result of its political leadership.

https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/mde21/2248/2020/en/ State of Palestine: Authorities must end arbitrary detention of critics amid coronavirus outbreak
 (2020) [gaza starts on page 2]

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/press-releases/palestine-critics-hamas-and-palestinian-authority-arrested-during-covid-19-pandemic (2020)

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/press-releases/gaza-hamas-crackdown-peaceful-cost-living-protests-most-severe-decade Gaza: Hamas crackdown on peaceful cost-of-living protests is most severe for a decade  (2019)

I checked the link to the report you sent and unfortunately it doesn't feature anything on "journalists", "media", "press freedom" - so it seems to be a bit of a non sequitur. can you please point me to the part of it that you think makes the point about how journalists face difficulties from political interference in gaza?
I agree with you. At the moment Hamass objective of eradicating Israel is not realisable. They lack the military capability, as you say. They can make life miserable for Israelis, and I guess they assume they might make it impossible too in border towns like Sderot or Ashkelon. But fortunately they are still a long way from having the firepower of Israel.

They have time on their side though. Middle Eastern politics are volatile and its not inconceivable, say, that Egyptian politics might change. As weve seen again in the last few days the Arab street contains a lot of support for Hamas even if few present regimes feel sympathetic. If the Muslim Brotherhood ever took power again in Egypt Hamas might find it suddenly able to do more military damage to Israel.

Then of course theres Iran. Irans creature is Hezbollah rather than Hamas, but they have long been able to supply military equipment to Gaza. And Hamass weapons ARE getting better. (They hit Tel Aviv this time I think). I imagine the long term hope is that either they - or more likely Hezbollah - get their hands on a cruise missile, conceivably one armed with nukes. If they ever did that - its a big if - the eradication of Israel might become possible. Moral constraints might prevent them from pressing the button. So might concern over killing hundreds of thousands of Arabs (both Israeli Arabs and their own people in Gaza). But theres also plenty of evidence that Hamas have no moral constraints. Life -  both Arab and Jewish - is very cheap to them. Morality appears to be non-existent.
Yes, Id been thinking about long term but dont have the background knowledge to get that into focus. So thats helpful analysis of the type I was hoping for, thanks Yorkie.

In all of this (and this is a point that many miss reading the thread) I feel that a fundamental truth is that all Israel desires is to live as a normal state, free from attack. As any state would and does. Yes, its a never ending round of atrocities on both sides. A depressing mess. But the fundamentals are that most people on both sides would prefer to live in peace. Hamas is the issue. Irans leadership is the issue. All those people who refuse to let Israel just be are the issue. Yes Israel doesnt help itself imo. But having to live in fear is no way to live. And the same can and must be said for the Palestinians.
Yes mate. I did make that point in my first post. And the ITV article talks about Hezbollah being better equipped as well.

But your last sentence does warrant more analysis I think. Ive not got my thoughts together on it yet, but its around showing restraint from a position of strength (and thereby garnering more support around the world).

The unanswerable question on this thread yesterday was what would be an appropriate response? I think it was Jill (a poster I greatly respect) who said something like one thing they couldnt do is nothing and that set me off on a train of thought that asked myself, what if nothing was exactly the thing to do? I havent answered that yet. I just dont know.

Btw, by nothing I dont mean to not make any attempt to get the hostages back. Thats surely a priority. Im referring to the subsequent bombardment of Gaza. And I dont mean nothing in the long term either. You cant just do nothing, as you say it shows weakness (even if the reality is theyre not weak). But in the immediate/short term, whilst emotions are high, maybe pausing to work out the plan (which may be the ground offensive) was the right approach.

There was a space between my response and further post. I had responded to you that the link was 6 years old. Whilst looking on Amnesty I found a link to their report about Israel's occupation. I understand this whole thread is not just about the last few days.

Here is another report from the Guardian regarding Amnesty's report.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/01/amnesty-international-calls-israel-actions-against-palestinians-apartheid
There was a space between my response and further post. I had responded to you that the link was 6 years old. Whilst looking on Amnesty I found a link to their report about Israel's occupation. I understand this whole thread is not just about the last few days.

Here is another report from the Guardian regarding Amnesty's report.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/01/amnesty-international-calls-israel-actions-against-palestinians-apartheid
I think you were replying to classycarra there mate, not me?
