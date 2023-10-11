I meant to ask this in here (posted it in the wrong thread) .



Can I ask a question of people more knowledgeable than me on this. And bear with me / go easy, as Im (clearly) no expert on the Middle East.



Hamas say they want to destroy Israel. But in an all out war between the two sides (if were not already at that point), is that aim anything other than pure fantasy on their part? Hamas have proved theyre vicious and depraved, and capable of acts of terror that make you feel physically sick. How any moderate Palestinian could support them is beyond comprehension (except that its probably life shortening to speak out against them). But compared to a well drilled Israeli army, with modern equipment, fighter jets, etc etc, arent they essentially a rag tag band of opportunistic murderers and terrorists? The rockets they fire, whilst dangerous, dont seem in the same league as the armaments the Israelis can (and of course do) unleash on Gaza. A journalist on the ground in Israel on the news found the site of a Hamas rocket strike, and there was a small amount of rubble on the ground. Whilst Israel can destroy entire apartment blocks.



Let me be clear. My point isnt to say its an unfair fight. Like most (hopefully all) in this thread, my sympathies lie with the innocent victims on both sides and I find it impossible to take sides, except against the extremists on all sides. My question is simply, who are Hamas trying to kid??? Destroy Israel? How? With what? The gun battle that followed the horrible events of the incursion seemed to rage on for a while. But it was only a matter of time before the border was secured. And I dont think there will be any more incursions that arent pure suicide missions.



I guess a follow up question could be asked about the wider Middle East. And perhaps this is where the answer to my question lies. Sadly for Israel, Hamas is not their only enemy of course. I think Im right in saying most dont recognise it as a state. Then theres other militant/terrorist organisations like Hezbollah to worry about. For all Israel gets wrong, its difficult (impossible) not to feel sympathetic towards their plight of having so many sworn enemies close by. But my question stems from wanting to know (hoping) that they will always be able to defend themselves. Even if all their enemies joined forces, surely Israel would still prevail? Or am I way off the mark? Ive always thought of them as safe (clearly now tragically a relative word) despite the evil that wants to destroy them.