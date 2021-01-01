It makes uncomfortable viewing and its something we see used as an execution method in some cultures and not others. I have my own view as to why some cultures are more comfortable with that approach to execution but that would stray the topic off into other areas at a time when we shouldn't. It does create more fear than other killings but then beheading with a sword, shooting, crushed under rubble, suffocating, poison gas, burning, hanging, stabbing, evisceration, being run over by tanks, none are really good are they.

That said, the killing of a child in this manner takes a particulalry special absence of humanity.



as a quick aside, mexican cartels (by their own admittance) took up beheading victims after seeing the impact of its use in the middle east to invoke fear and apparently also copied the use of videoing it etci recall in studying the assyrians they would flay (ie skin) their captured enemies alive and leave them pegged in the sun outside of forts/citadels etc to strike fear into their enemies under seige (i've seen this pictured on assyrian artefacts in the British Museum), and they also used decapitation for similar shock tacticsi've no doubt its use in this recent attack was used for similar reasons, it's a length you dont have to go to, it's to send a certain kind of messageWith regard to news services with feet on the ground, i'd add al jazeera to Stockdam's news outlets list - its the only place i have heard a reporter giving what he called 'a sense of the feelings of those he spoke to' (this is in gaza) that they were not in agreement with the hamas attacks. That is the only place, that single instance, where i have heard that sentiment. It gave me a tiny bit of hope.