Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)

Offline MBL?

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 12:14:35 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:09:10 am
If you come on here and straight off the bat call people right wing they won't want to engage with you. I'd just assume it's a pointless waste of time.
Don't post right wing comments and we should be okay then.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 12:17:57 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:14:35 am
Don't post right wing comments and we should be okay then.

I would ask what right wing comments but I'm not sure there's any point.
Offline MBL?

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 12:19:42 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:17:57 am
I would ask what right wing comments but I'm not sure there's any point.
There's not really. You might understand it one day. Or maybe you're a drunk like me?
Offline stockdam

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 12:21:21 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm
It was well documented on Sunday that Israel has created safe spaces within Gaza and instructed civilians to go to them (in the past they have been prevented from doing so by Hamas). Whether they still exist I am not sure, but Israeli news reports suggest they still are.

The idea of a humanitarian corridor at the Egyptian border crossing seems like the most viable. The Egyptians of course are dead against having Hamas animals entering their territory.

Could you point out the reports please?

Are you saying that Save The Children, UK are wrong?


"Our teams and their families on the ground in Gaza are terrified; there are no safe places to go," James Denselow, head of conflict and humanitarian advocacy at Save the Children UK, told Anadolu after several days of Israeli airstrikes on the enclave.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/there-are-no-safe-places-to-go-in-gaza-uk-childrens-charity/3015967
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 12:22:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:38:36 pm
If you've ever seen a video of a beheading (I was sent a video once without knowing what it was and couldn't sleep properly for days after seeing it), its a fucking horrible evil way to kill someone - I'd much rather find out the kids were shot and died instantly, knowing nothing, rather than to be killed in such a slow and brutal manner.
It makes uncomfortable viewing and its something we see used as an execution method in some cultures and not others. I have my own view as to why some cultures are more comfortable with that approach to execution but that would stray the topic off into other areas at a time when we shouldn't. It does create more fear than other killings but then beheading with a sword, shooting, crushed under rubble, suffocating, poison gas, burning, hanging, stabbing, evisceration, being run over by tanks, none are really good are they.
That said, the killing of a child in this manner takes a particulalry special absence of humanity.
Offline MBL?

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 12:24:02 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:06:57 am

stop digging. and drop whatever incoherent point you mistakenly think you're making and go to bed (or grow up, if in fact Yorky's generous interpretation of your state isn't correct)
You have no moral ground to stand on and you know it. You can gang up on me all yous like. I'm well used to it. It won't change any of the facts that I have posted in this thread.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 12:27:02 am »
I would suggest that the issues being discussed on here are too grave and deep for these types of squabbles (and I'm not taking sides). No-one wants to come to this forum and see the debate dominated by this sort of stuff.
Mods?
 
Offline stockdam

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 12:35:28 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
Twitter is one of the few places (maybe Facebook) to find news from the Palestinians because there are no mainstream media in Gaza.

Who else is bombing Gaza? Israel has killed also at least 7 journalists in Gaza who were wearing press vests. I guess their deaths were also mistakes like Shireen Abu Akleh.

Yes I would agree that unbiased reporting from Gaza is difficult but I would suggest that the likes of BBC, Sky, ITV will be attempting to verify some of the news and yes this is almost impossible to do.

Twitter and Facebook are not reliable sources. Twitter is full of garbage which makes it impossible for us to know what is true and what is made up or manipulated.

We, in the West, get our news from one side of most conflicts with the main culprit being USA.

So Im not saying that the report you posted is true or false but rather I have no trust in the platform (Twitter).

That doesnt mean that I dont think it was possible that an Israeli air strike to kill innocent people..in fact I think its inevitable and horrific.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 12:36:41 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm
https://twitter.com/AhmedNehadKh/status/1712117772291866673

To clarify what happened today. israel gave permission to the Red Crescent medical teams to enter the bombarded areas to rescue the wounded. As soon as they entered, they were directly targeted, and the paramedics were killed.

Twitter is a shite news source and has worsened since it changed to X. Saying that, there was a woman from the MSF Charity on BBC News very briefly earlier this evening who pretty much confirmed the same. The charity workers dont feel safe even in clearly defined healthcare settings within Gaza at the moment.
Offline Armand9

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 12:47:32 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:22:54 am
It makes uncomfortable viewing and its something we see used as an execution method in some cultures and not others. I have my own view as to why some cultures are more comfortable with that approach to execution but that would stray the topic off into other areas at a time when we shouldn't. It does create more fear than other killings but then beheading with a sword, shooting, crushed under rubble, suffocating, poison gas, burning, hanging, stabbing, evisceration, being run over by tanks, none are really good are they.
That said, the killing of a child in this manner takes a particulalry special absence of humanity.

as a quick aside, mexican cartels (by their own admittance) took up beheading victims after seeing the impact of its use in the middle east to invoke fear and apparently also copied the use of videoing it etc

i recall in studying the assyrians they would flay (ie skin) their captured enemies alive and leave them pegged in the sun outside of forts/citadels etc to strike fear into their enemies under seige (i've seen this pictured on assyrian artefacts in the British Museum), and they also used decapitation for similar shock tactics

i've no doubt its use in this recent attack was used for similar reasons, it's a length you dont have to go to, it's to send a certain kind of message

With regard to news services with feet on the ground, i'd add al jazeera to Stockdam's news outlets list - its the only place i have heard a reporter giving what he called 'a sense of the feelings of those he spoke to' (this is in gaza) that they were not in agreement with the hamas attacks. That is the only place, that single instance, where i have heard that sentiment. It gave me a tiny bit of hope.
Online The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 01:04:41 am »
On Egypt not opening its borders, unfortunately there is another reason for it. Lebanon and Jordan are full of Palestinians for the same reasons, if they leave, theres no coming back. Israel will take Gaza , its jewish land so their biblical right after all . Only the west bank left and thats getting smaller by the day.
For Egypt, they cant make the ethnic cleansing of Gaza easy, in the future arabs will accuse them of being complicit in exterminating Palestine.
Online oldfordie

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 01:45:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:04:41 am
On Egypt not opening its borders, unfortunately there is another reason for it. Lebanon and Jordan are full of Palestinians for the same reasons, if they leave, theres no coming back. Israel will take Gaza , its jewish land so their biblical right after all . Only the west bank left and thats getting smaller by the day.
For Egypt, they cant make the ethnic cleansing of Gaza easy, in the future arabs will accuse them of being complicit in exterminating Palestine.
I think we were talking about Egypt allowing aid into Gaza.
Online The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 02:35:51 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:45:28 am
I think we were talking about Egypt allowing aid into Gaza.

No doubt thats getting organised. They just need safe passage and some sort of lull in the bombings. Theres some absolute heroes there, organisations like doctors without borders. Weve seen the worst of humanity in the last few days, these are the best of it.
