Online TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 90,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1440 on: Today at 10:28:05 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:25:35 pm
Israeli's seem to be using white phosphorus now which is not a shock given their track record. Hospitals in Gaza reporting burn victims are over whelming them. Cruel beyond belief really.
Evidence of this?  It may be there, please post it.

Worth noting that a BBC outed a fake news story on this a couple of days ago.

https://twitter.com/shayan86/status/1711907779269537813?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:25:35 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:25:35 pm
W

Offline Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,590
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1441 on: Today at 10:28:43 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:25:35 pm
Israeli's seem to be using white phosphorus now which is not a shock given their track record. Hospitals in Gaza reporting burn victims are over whelming them. Cruel beyond belief really.

Saw that on the news.  They were unconfirmed reports.
Offline Jebediah

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,378
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1442 on: Today at 10:29:45 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:14:34 pm
Yes the problem with taking sides is you have to jump through mental hoops justifying atrocities. UN are there to try to help innocent people and everyone should respect their right to be there. The news today said that a third of the casualties have been children (I assume ITV do not make up rumours and have checked this). Hamas killed kids; Israels actions are killing kidsneither can be condoned. Kids are not Hamas.

UNWRA is not UNICEF and they are not necessarily the good guys. This analysis is old but still worth a read: https://www.jewishpolicycenter.org/2007/08/31/how-unrwa-supports-hamas/

Further, Hamas routinely uses UNWRA facilities to store weapons, dig tunnels, and launch attacks against Israel.

It is worth noting that 5 days on, UNWRA has still not condemned Hamas for slaughtering over 1000 people on Saturday.

An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Offline Jebediah

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,378
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1443 on: Today at 10:39:09 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:25:57 pm
Cant believe what Ehud Olmert said..(non-involved people) may have to understand that if they dont separate from Hamas then they are going to suffer.

So how are these innocent people going to separate from Hamas when they are penned in with nowhere to go, with no water, no electricity etc. There has been no attempt to try to remove/protect innocent people who will continue to be slaughtered? This is where I have a problem with Israels response. They have not done anything to minimise innocent people being killed and it does look like they really dont care.

It was well documented on Sunday that Israel has created safe spaces within Gaza and instructed civilians to go to them (in the past they have been prevented from doing so by Hamas). Whether they still exist I am not sure, but Israeli news reports suggest they still are.

The idea of a humanitarian corridor at the Egyptian border crossing seems like the most viable. The Egyptians of course are dead against having Hamas animals entering their territory.
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,159
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1444 on: Today at 10:39:23 pm
NYT
By Ronen Bergman and Patrick Kingsley

The reporters spoke to current and former Israeli security officials to build an understanding of how Israel failed to foresee and confront the Hamas attack.

Published Oct. 10, 2023
Updated Oct. 11, 2023, 9:32 a.m. ET

Shortly before attackers from Gaza poured into Israel at dawn on Saturday, Israeli intelligence detected a surge in activity on some of the Gazan militant networks it monitors. Realizing something unusual was happening, they sent an alert to the Israeli soldiers guarding the Gazan border, according to two senior Israeli security officials.

But the warning wasnt acted upon, either because the soldiers didnt get it or the soldiers didnt read it.

Shortly afterward, Hamas, the group that controls Gaza, sent drones to disable some of the Israeli militarys cellular communications stations and surveillance towers along the border, preventing the duty officers from monitoring the area remotely with video cameras. The drones also destroyed remote-controlled machine guns that Israel had installed on its border fortifications, removing a key means of combating a ground attack.

That made it easier for Hamas assailants to approach and blow up parts of the border fence and bulldoze it in several places with surprising ease, allowing thousands of Palestinians to walk through the gaps.

These operational failures and weaknesses were among a wide array of logistical and intelligence lapses by the Israeli security services that paved the way for the Gazan incursion into southern Israel, according to four senior Israeli security officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss a sensitive matter and their early assessment of what went wrong.

The brazen infiltration of more than 20 Israeli towns and army bases in that raid was the worst breach of Israels defenses in 50 years and shattered the nations sense of security. For hours, the strongest military in the Middle East was rendered powerless to fight back against a far weaker enemy, leaving villages defenseless for most of the day against squads of terrorists who killed more than 1,000 Israelis, including soldiers in their underwear; abducted at least 150 people; overran at least four military camps; and spread out across more than 30 square miles of Israeli territory.

The four officials said the success of the attack, based on their early assessment, was rooted in a slew of security failures by Israels intelligence community and military, including:

Failure by intelligence officers to monitor key communication channels used by Palestinian attackers;

Overreliance on border surveillance equipment that was easily shut down by attackers, allowing them to raid military bases and slay soldiers in their beds;

Clustering of commanders in a single border base that was overrun in the opening phase of the incursion, preventing communication with the rest of the armed forces;

And a willingness to accept at face value assertions by Gazan military leaders, made on private channels that the Palestinians knew were being monitored by Israel, that they were not preparing for battle.

We spend billions and billions on gathering intelligence on Hamas, said Yoel Guzansky, a former senior official at Israels National Security Council. Then, in a second, he added, everything collapsed like dominoes.

The first failure took root months before the attack, as Israeli security chiefs made incorrect assumptions about the extent of the threat that Hamas posed to Israel from Gaza.

Hamas stayed out of two fights in the past year, allowing Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a smaller armed group in Gaza, to take on Israel alone. Last month, Hamas leadership also ended a period of rioting along the border, in an agreement brokered by Qatar, giving the impression that it was not looking for an escalation.

Hamas is very, very restrained and understands the implications of further defiance, said Tzachi Hanegbi, Israels national security adviser, in a radio interview six days before the assault.

When Israeli intelligence officials briefed senior security chiefs last week about the most urgent threats to the countrys defenses, they focused on the dangers posed by Lebanese militants along Israels northern border.

The challenge posed by Hamas was barely mentioned.

Hamas is deterred, the briefers said, according to one of the security officials.

In calls, Hamas operatives, who talked to one another when tapped by Israeli intelligence agents, also gave the sense that they sought to avoid another war with Israel so soon after a damaging two-week conflict in May 2021, according to two of the Israeli officials. Israeli intelligence, they said, is now looking into whether those calls were real or staged.

The next failure was operational.

Two of the officials said that the Israeli border surveillance system was almost entirely reliant on cameras, sensors and machine guns that are operated remotely.

Israeli commanders had grown overly confident in the systems impregnability. They thought that the combination of remote surveillance and arms, barriers above ground and a subterranean wall to block Hamas from digging tunnels into Israel made mass infiltration unlikely, reducing the need for significant numbers of soldiers to be physically stationed along the border line itself.

Heres why the scale of the hostage situation in Gaza has no recent precedent.
Egypt refuses to allow Palestinians to seek refuge in the Sinai Peninsula.
The family of a missing American has pieced together that he is likely gravely injured and held by Hamas.
With the system in place, the military started reducing the number of troops there, moving them to other areas of concern, including the West Bank, according to Israel Ziv, a retired major general who commanded ground forces in the south for many years, served as the head of the Israel Defense Forces Operations Division from 2003 to 2005 and was recently recruited into the reserves again because of the war.

The thinning of the forces seemed reasonable because of the construction of the fence and the aura they created around it, as if it were invincible, that nothing would be able to pass it, he said.

But the remote-control system had a vulnerability: It could also be destroyed remotely.

Hamas took advantage of that weakness by sending aerial drones to attack the cellular towers that transmitted signals to and from the surveillance system, according to the officials and also drone footage circulated by Hamas on Saturday and analyzed by The New York Times.

Without cellular signals, the system was useless. Soldiers stationed in control rooms behind the front lines did not receive alarms that the fence separating Gaza and Israel had been breached, and could not watch video showing them where the Hamas attackers were bulldozing the barricades. In addition, the barrier turned out to be easier to break through than Israeli officials had expected.

That allowed more than 1,500 Gazan fighters to surge through nearly 30 points along the border, some of them in hang-gliders that flew over the top of the barricades, and reach at least four Israeli military bases without being intercepted.

Photos shared by one of the Israeli officials showed that scores of Israeli soldiers were then shot as they slept in their dorms. Some were still wearing their underclothes.

The second operational failure was the clustering of leaders from the armys Gaza division in a single location along the border. Once the base was overrun, most of the senior officers were killed, injured or taken hostage, according to two of the Israeli officials.

That situation, combined with the communication problems caused by the drone strikes, prevented a coordinated response. This kept anyone along the border from grasping the full breadth of the assault, including the commanders who rushed from elsewhere in Israel to launch a counterattack.

Understanding what the picture was of the different terrorist attacks was very difficult, said Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfuss, an Israeli commander who helped lead the counterattack.

At one point on the ground, the general encountered  by chance  a commander from another brigade. There and then, the two men decided on an ad hoc basis which villages their respective units would try to retake.

We decided just between ourselves, the general said. And thats how we went by, from one village to another.

All of this meant it was hard, especially in the early stages, to communicate the gravity of the situation to the military high command in Tel Aviv.

As a result, no one there sensed the immediate need for a massive, rapid air cover, even as social media emerged with reports of attacks in many communities. It took hours for the air force to arrive over much of the area, even though it has bases just minutes away in flying time, according to two of the Israeli officials and survivors of the attacks.

The fallout has been catastrophic for Israels security, as well as potentially damaging to its reputation in the region as a reliable military partner.

Before Saturday, Israel was an asset to many countries in the region on security issues, Mr. Guzansky said. The image now is that Israel is not an asset.

The Israeli security services do not dispute the scale of their initial failure. But they say that it can be investigated only after the war ends.

Well finish this, said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a military spokesman, as the army attempted to regain control of the communities on Saturday.

But, he said, You know that this will be investigated.
Expect nothing.

Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 40,997
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1445 on: Today at 10:41:02 pm
The crazy thing about this entire tragedy, which largely occurred at a music festival, is that the young people attending it might well have been progressive Israelis' with visions of hope and peace in the future for Palestinians. But all shredded by murderous bastards.

Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:25:57 pm
So how are these innocent people going to separate from Hamas when they are penned in with nowhere to go, with no water, no electricity etc. There has been no attempt to try to remove/protect innocent people who will continue to be slaughtered? This is where I have a problem with Israels response. They have not done anything to minimise innocent people being killed and it does look like they really dont care.
I agree mate, and I was thinking that when Anthony Blinken seemed to give unconditional support to Israel without any caveat of proportionality.
Our horror switches from evil murders at the weekend to evil destruction and death this week.

The world should be focusing on saving and re-building lives from recent natural disasters and earthquakes all over the planet, not this, not these acts of war.
It's all beyond comprehension.
Offline cptrios

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,786
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1446 on: Today at 10:52:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:28:05 pm
Evidence of this?  It may be there, please post it.

Worth noting that a BBC outed a fake news story on this a couple of days ago.

https://twitter.com/shayan86/status/1711907779269537813?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

I personally choose to believe none of the specific atrocities being reported on either side of this conflict without massive confirmation. Hamas' attack was obviously calculated specifically to draw a monstrous response from Israel. They'll have plenty of propaganda ready to go to make said response look as monstrous as possible, as well as who knows what horrors awaiting any potential ground invasion forces. And, of course, there'll be plenty of propaganda coming out of Israel to drum up support for their reaction as well.

Better to just understand that different types of evil are being committed by both sides here, and neither is defensible. Hamas needs to be wiped out and Bibi and his allies need to be gone for good. And it'll all still be irrecoverable.
Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,092
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1447 on: Today at 11:03:26 pm
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 10:39:09 pm
It was well documented on Sunday that Israel has created safe spaces within Gaza and instructed civilians to go to them (in the past they have been prevented from doing so by Hamas). Whether they still exist I am not sure, but Israeli news reports suggest they still are.

Where are they creating the safe spaces? How is it even possible to create a safe space within Gaza?

Why are the Israelis bombing medics who trying to get to injured people?
Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,092
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1448 on: Today at 11:05:31 pm
 https://twitter.com/AhmedNehadKh/status/1712117772291866673

To clarify what happened today. israel gave permission to the Red Crescent medical teams to enter the bombarded areas to rescue the wounded. As soon as they entered, they were directly targeted, and the paramedics were killed.
Online Andy82lfc

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,982
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1449 on: Today at 11:06:57 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:22:35 pm
I think this question has to be asked as this puts things in a different light. Israel shutting off Gaza is being called genocide by some but Gaza also has a border with Egypt, why is the responsibility of caring for Gaza being placed all on Israel when Gaza has a border with Egypt, there should be no humanitarian crisis if  the responsibility of caring for Gaza is placed on Egypt's shoulders.

Yes, exactly.

If nothing else it tells you clear as day what another country thinks of Hamas and the dangers of unblocking their own border to them.
Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,133
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1450 on: Today at 11:07:07 pm
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,768
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1451 on: Today at 11:07:19 pm
Nobody ever wants to talk about the route cause of this stuff. Its taboo.

A lot of this talk on media is the first thing that has happened is this horrible hamas attack on innocent people. That's not true as terrible as that attack is.

I know some of you right wing nutters will take offense to the above. You can paint it anyway you like but the facts are and none of you have disputed that more Palestinians have died.

How can anyone speak like you have when the Palestinian land has been taken away over decades? Has nobody here seen the maps over the years?

Actions speak louder than words. Israeli actions seems to be we want all the land.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 90,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1452 on: Today at 11:10:49 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:07:19 pm
Nobody ever wants to talk about the route cause of this stuff. Its taboo.

A lot of this talk on media is the first thing that has happened is this horrible hamas attack on innocent people. That's not true as terrible as that attack is.

I know some of you right wing nutters will take offense to the above. You can paint it anyway you like but the facts are and none of you have disputed that more Palestinians have died.

How can anyone speak like you have when the Palestinian land has been taken away over decades? Has nobody here seen the maps over the years?

Actions speak louder than words. Israeli actions seems to be we want all the land.

Which right wing nutters are these?

You cant make that claim without being specific.

Name or delete your post.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,133
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1453 on: Today at 11:12:33 pm
I've been on RAWK for almost a decade and that is the first time I think I've ever seen someone accuse a group of RAWKites of being 'right wing nutters'.  ;D
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,633
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1454 on: Today at 11:14:02 pm
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 10:29:45 pm
UNWRA is not UNICEF and they are not necessarily the good guys. This analysis is old but still worth a read: https://www.jewishpolicycenter.org/2007/08/31/how-unrwa-supports-hamas/

Further, Hamas routinely uses UNWRA facilities to store weapons, dig tunnels, and launch attacks against Israel.

It is worth noting that 5 days on, UNWRA has still not condemned Hamas for slaughtering over 1000 people on Saturday.



Theres a lot of mental summersaults in that quote. Hamas using the facilities to store weapons and to dig tunnels does not mean that UNWRA assist or facilitate. Hamas are not going to ask for permission or for support..you know fine well that they will just do it.

The bit about UNWRA providing food, medicine etc to the people of Palestine is correct but this doesnt directly help Hamas to build weapons etc. That is deliberately putting the cause and effect the wrong way round. Hamas dont give one shit about the average person. They will prioritise weapons etc ahead of food and medicine for the people. They are a terrorist organisation that rules by fear. They will use money to facilitate their objectives which do not include running a fair democratic society. The shortfall is where UNWRA have to pickup. The money that they pump in does not go towards Hamas and removing it would have almost zero effect on Hamas.

So you dont agree on their statement about neutrality?

https://www.unrwa.org/neutrality

I do not accept most of what the link you provided is stating and its written from a Jewish point of view. Have you an independent article that states similar.

Stuff like As the West searches for ways to weaken Hamas in Gaza, UNRWA should be an obvious target. UNRWA provides food, medicine, economic aid, jobs, radical education, political opportunities, and even logistical assistance to Hamas and other extremist groups.. Sorry but I do not believe nor support this point of view.

I do, however, believe that Hamas has probably diverted some of the money towards them and will have placed some of their members into key jobs but that occurs in many aid agencies trying to work inside corrupt countries.

Maybe Im totally wrong but the evidence you provided appears to be biased.
#JFT97

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,768
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1455 on: Today at 11:14:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:10:49 pm
Which right wing nutters are these?

You cant make that claim without being specific.

Name or delete your post.
I will delete sorry
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,768
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1456 on: Today at 11:17:09 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:14:50 pm
I will delete sorry
Only messing there obviously. You know I'm talking about you, yorky and ill add the lone star sap as well.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,359
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1457 on: Today at 11:19:53 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:17:09 pm
Only messing there obviously. You know I'm talking about you, yorky and ill add the lone star sap as well.

Having some fun with all this death?
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,633
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1458 on: Today at 11:22:44 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 11:05:31 pm
https://twitter.com/AhmedNehadKh/status/1712117772291866673

To clarify what happened today. israel gave permission to the Red Crescent medical teams to enter the bombarded areas to rescue the wounded. As soon as they entered, they were directly targeted, and the paramedics were killed.

I dont think anyone should get their news from Twitter as it is full of unverified shit.
To clarify what is claimed.

Four Palestinian paramedics in the Gaza Strip were killed on Wednesday, at least three of them by a direct Israeli airstrikes on their ambulance, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

The aid group said in a statement that Israeli forces "directly targeted an ambulance belonging to it in the Abraj al-Nada area in northern Gaza."

How do we know whether any of this is true and even if partially true, did Israel directly target the ambulance? I really dont know but Twitter is used by a lot of idiots to spread false information.
#JFT97

Online damomad

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,922
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1459 on: Today at 11:26:39 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:06:57 pm
Yes, exactly.

If nothing else it tells you clear as day what another country thinks of Hamas and the dangers of unblocking their own border to them.

Gaza is the legislative responsibility of Israel, it's part of the same nation - the Gaza-Israel border is not a border but in fact a fence guarded by snipers. Why should Egypt have to open up automatically because of Israels mess? Hamas or not.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,768
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1460 on: Today at 11:27:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:13:55 pm
This is literally holding them to higher account.  They should know better.

You could literally say the same about Palestinians. Theyve been oppressed by the Israelis government so they should know better than to mindlessly slaughter innocents. But I wouldnt
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm
Okay we are getting somewhere now. It's the Palestinians you say who committed these atrocities? Saying but I wouldn't doesn't change the fact that you are showing your true colours.

I also said it was the idf and Israeli state who were oppressing. This is factually correct. What you said about the Palestinians is factually wrong and potentially racist..

You've still not responded to that or the other points I made. What a shock.
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,768
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1461 on: Today at 11:30:00 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:19:53 pm
Having some fun with all this death?
Yeah pal, I take loads of joy from innocents getting killed. Always have. Just like when some of my family were. We laugh about it till this day.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,902
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1462 on: Today at 11:34:10 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:17:09 pm
Only messing there obviously. You know I'm talking about you, yorky and ill add the lone star sap as well.

I thought you might be. I think you might be drunk, so I'll let it pass.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,768
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1463 on: Today at 11:39:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:34:10 pm
I thought you might be. I think you might be drunk, so I'll let it pass.
Is it racist or bigoted for you to say that about me? Now I'm guessing this is because I rightly pointed you out as an extremist and that nerve has been hit?
Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,092
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1464 on: Today at 11:42:01 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:22:44 pm
I dont think anyone should get their news from Twitter as it is full of unverified shit.
To clarify what is claimed.

Twitter is one of the few places (maybe Facebook) to find news from the Palestinians because there are no mainstream media in Gaza.

Who else is bombing Gaza? Israel has killed also at least 7 journalists in Gaza who were wearing press vests. I guess their deaths were also mistakes like Shireen Abu Akleh.
Online oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1465 on: Today at 11:42:46 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:06:57 pm
Yes, exactly.

If nothing else it tells you clear as day what another country thinks of Hamas and the dangers of unblocking their own border to them.
It is a obvious question that needs a answer otherwise nobody can claim this is Genocide by Israel.
Israel has every right to totally shut off it's borders as a line was crossed at the weekend,  they can criticise Israel for the suffering it will cause but why no mention of any other options to help those people in Gaza, Egypt.

Ive kept out of this as my opinion is based on one thing only, I understand where Israel is coming from,  forget all the old arguments on Israel and Gaza, none of that comes into it, Israel's response is based on one thing only, Hamas crossed a line at the weekend, they went too far, Israel knows it can never allow them to be in a position to attack them like this again, they have to be dealt with, destroy as many as possible, any Hamas survivors will know they will pay a heavy price if they come at Israel like this again.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,902
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1466 on: Today at 11:43:45 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:39:44 pm
Is it racist or bigoted for you to say that about me? Now I'm guessing this is because I rightly pointed you out as an extremist and that nerve has been hit?

Do I sound like I care? Apologies if I do!

Have a strong coffee. Night night.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,413
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1467 on: Today at 11:44:36
Given how difficult it seems to be to find a consensus, even on here, I can see why western governments are coming out in support of Israel as they're a valued partner.
