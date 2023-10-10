« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)  (Read 42315 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 07:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:15:37 pm
According to the fella below that tweet - Max Blumenthal - that story is not true. I have no idea if it is or not but my preference would be deleting it until it is 100% confirmed. Most people agree what happened in Israel is an atrocity, but there is also a propaganda war going on in the media as well. Don't know if it is necessary to add the extreme details - especially if they are unknown - in this thread. And if we are then should we should add any atrocities committed by Israel as well as the thread is not just about what happened over the weekend.

Sometimes its actually best to read a post before responding (hey, Im guilty as sin here).

But this is a very bad case.

Max Blumenthal is not responding to the statement, it is an old tweet quoted by someone else.

It is worth pointing out that the source of this story is a statement from the Israeli prime minister. 

So do you believe Max Blumenthal?  Who isnt there.

Or the Israeli prime minister?  Tough one that.

This isnt a propaganda war though. This is the most hideous act of psychotic murder weve seen for decades. Even ISIS didnt sink to these depths.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,241
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 07:28:57 pm »
UN head calls for essential supplies to be allowed into Gaza

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for essential supplies of food, fuel and water to be allowed to reach civilians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and blockade.

"Crucial lifesaving supplies including fuel, food and water must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now," he said.

"I want to thank Egypt for its constructive engagement to facilitate humanitarian access through the Rafah crossing and to make the El Arish airport available for critical assistance."
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 07:29:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:26:41 pm
ugly to show such heinous disregard for them
Do we have a source for this claim? 
Ive seen plenty of dodgy sources for both sides.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 07:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:28:57 pm
UN head calls for essential supplies to be allowed into Gaza

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for essential supplies of food, fuel and water to be allowed to reach civilians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and blockade.

"Crucial lifesaving supplies including fuel, food and water must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now," he said.

"I want to thank Egypt for its constructive engagement to facilitate humanitarian access through the Rafah crossing and to make the El Arish airport available for critical assistance."
Totally  agree. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 07:39:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:28:29 pm
Sometimes its actually best to read a post before responding (hey, Im guilty as sin here).

But this is a very bad case.

Max Blumenthal is not responding to the statement, it is an old tweet quoted by someone else.

It is worth pointing out that the source of this story is a statement from the Israeli prime minister. 

So do you believe Max Blumenthal?  Who isnt there.

Or the Israeli prime minister?  Tough one that.

This isnt a propaganda war though. This is the most hideous act of psychotic murder weve seen for decades. Even ISIS didnt sink to these depths.

I hear what you are saying but when you go onto CNN website and read the story - for me the important part is the last bit

Babies and toddlers were found with their heads decapitated in Kfar Aza, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Wednesday. CNN could not independently verify that report.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,981
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm »
Egypt have rejected any civilians passing through the border from Gaza. They are discussing opening to allow aid.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 07:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:39:14 pm
I hear what you are saying but when you go onto CNN website and read the story - for me the important part is the last bit

Babies and toddlers were found with their heads decapitated in Kfar Aza, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Wednesday. CNN could not independently verify that report.
You can find multiple sources confirming this now.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 08:01:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:49:14 pm
You can find multiple sources confirming this now.

I don't want to derail the thread but this is Sky news report from 18.30 today. I would say there is a lot of speculation in that claim at the moment.

https://news.sky.com/story/its-important-to-separate-the-facts-from-speculation-what-we-actually-know-about-the-viral-report-of-beheaded-babies-in-israel-12982329
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 08:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:01:20 pm
I don't want to derail the thread but this is Sky news report from 18.30 today. I would say there is a lot of speculation in that claim at the moment.

https://news.sky.com/story/its-important-to-separate-the-facts-from-speculation-what-we-actually-know-about-the-viral-report-of-beheaded-babies-in-israel-12982329
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 08:12:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:03:10 pm


Stuart Ramsay interviewed two IDF majors - one of whom was a spokesman.

Ramsay said: "At no point did either he, or the other major I spoke to, ever mention that Hamas had beheaded or killed 40 babies or children. I believe that if it were the case, they would have told me and others there.

"There is no doubt that a horrific attack took place at Kfar Aza, and it needed to be reported, and we did see the bodies of the dead from the community in their houses, in the back of a truck, and on the basketball court.

"To reiterate - the IDF had every opportunity to inform the world's media of any story that had become apparent as the military continue to clear up the kibbutz. The murder and beheading of 40 children was never mentioned to me or my team."

And another journalist, Oren Ziv, who works for independent news outlet 972 mag, was also present and given the opportunity to speak to "hundreds of soldiers on site".

In a post on X, he said of the baby claims: "During the tour we didn't see any evidence of this, and the army spokesperson or commanders also didn't mention any such incidents."

https://news.sky.com/story/its-important-to-separate-the-facts-from-speculation-what-we-actually-know-about-the-viral-report-of-beheaded-babies-in-israel-12982329


"But it's important to separate the facts from speculation in a situation like this.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:23 pm by Fruity »
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 08:13:03 pm »
Probably only a matter of time before get a for all we know, the IDF could have made it look like Hamas beheaded the babies.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 08:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:12:30 pm
Stuart Ramsay interviewed two IDF majors - one of whom was a spokesman.

Ramsay said: "At no point did either he, or the other major I spoke to, ever mention that Hamas had beheaded or killed 40 babies or children. I believe that if it were the case, they would have told me and others there.

"There is no doubt that a horrific attack took place at Kfar Aza, and it needed to be reported, and we did see the bodies of the dead from the community in their houses, in the back of a truck, and on the basketball court.

"To reiterate - the IDF had every opportunity to inform the world's media of any story that had become apparent as the military continue to clear up the kibbutz. The murder and beheading of 40 children was never mentioned to me or my team."

And another journalist, Oren Ziv, who works for independent news outlet 972 mag, was also present and given the opportunity to speak to "hundreds of soldiers on site".

In a post on X, he said of the baby claims: "During the tour we didn't see any evidence of this, and the army spokesperson or commanders also didn't mention any such incidents."

https://news.sky.com/story/its-important-to-separate-the-facts-from-speculation-what-we-actually-know-about-the-viral-report-of-beheaded-babies-in-israel-12982329


"But it's important to separate the facts from speculation in a situation like this.
Frankly bizarre
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,589
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 08:21:36 pm »
Channel 4 just did a bit of the war on fake news.

It's the classic, 'the first casulty of war, is the truth'.

Lots of fake news on social media, apparently.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 08:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 07:39:46 pm
Egypt have rejected any civilians passing through the border from Gaza. They are discussing opening to allow aid.
I think this question has to be asked as this puts things in a different light. Israel shutting off Gaza is being called genocide by some but Gaza also has a border with Egypt, why is the responsibility of caring for Gaza being placed all on Israel when Gaza has a border with Egypt, there should be no humanitarian crisis if  the responsibility of caring for Gaza is placed on Egypt's shoulders.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 08:23:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:15:28 pm
Frankly bizarre

Jeremy Bowen from the BBC was also there and he didn't mention any beheadings of children either and neither did any of the soldiers he interviewed. He alos interviewed the commander. The only reporter who mentions the beheadings is the one from i24 and she seems very emotional and worked up in her report.

I wouldn't put it past these savages to have beheaded kids, but it's strange that a lot of media who were there were not aware of this. They were aware of adults being beheaded, Bowen was shown a sleping bag which contained, as he was told by a soldier, the body of a woman who had been beheaded.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 08:23:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:15:28 pm
Frankly bizarre

Honestly don't know what's bizarre about it. You said in your post it was "confirmed" and I have shown you 2 news outlets that either have a disclaimer about the story or are saying that there is no actual proof. Why are they being so sensible about this?
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:23:43 pm
Honestly don't know what's bizarre about it. You said in your post it was "confirmed" and I have shown you 2 news outlets that either have a disclaimer about the story or are saying that there is no actual proof. Why are they being so sensible about this?
Weve got the head of operations for the civilian emergency response, soldiers present,  a journalist present and weve got the Israeli prime minister
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,058
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 08:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:12:30 pm
"But it's important to separate the facts from speculation in a situation like this.
can you imagine the horror, if we unintentionally cast hamas in a bad light on this. the papers will have to print a correction: 'hamas 'only' shot or stabbed babies to death'
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:13:03 pm
Probably only a matter of time before get a for all we know, the IDF could have made it look like Hamas beheaded the babies.
indeed. much of the online discourse i've seen seems to be deciding whether its true by trying to appraise the religion/ethnicity of reporters based on surnames and looks. lots of the usual suspects, ideology wise. there's even a guardian journalist falling over herself displaying some truly fucked up backwards thinking:

Bethan McKernan @mck_beth
What happened is already bad enough. Shameful and perhaps unexpected from British media industry peers who should know better.

It's not about the manner in which children were killed. it's about the racist stereotyping of Arabs and conflating all conflicts in the Middle East as the same thing
https://twitter.com/mck_beth/status/1712069184379580534

As someone put it; "sometimes it's hard to decide which is worse, infanticide or prejudice".
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 08:31:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:22 pm
Weve got the head of operations for the civilian emergency response, soldiers present,  a journalist present and weve got the Israeli prime minister

This is pointless. But clearly CNN and Sky news don't believe those 3 people - Or want proof. They are not doing that about other stories.

Anyway I am not a moderator here so leave it.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 08:34:53 pm »
I'm sure it's of consolation to the deceased, and their living relatives, that they were merely slaughtered as opposed to being beheaded.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,058
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 08:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:31:17 pm
This is pointless. But clearly CNN and Sky news don't believe those 3 people - Or want proof. They are not doing that about other stories.

Anyway I am not a moderator here so leave it.
you're out of date - cnn have reported it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMkxON_HgBY

and you're also mischaracterising the wait for verification - neither sky or cnn have concluded/said 'we don't believe it'
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,063
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 08:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:22:18 pm
I posted some polling the other day. Sadly Hamas do have a lot of support both in Gaza and the West Bank.

thanks for that

it appears very comprehensive and does show a shift towards hamas back in 2021 - i assume those who think this doesn't reflect the 'real' position of the majority of palestinians in Gaza would point to their fear of hamas being shown in their choices

hmmm

so the public is in fear of a group of despots, a group that has no limit to their brutality towards their own and those seen as enemies and have a genocidal wish against their main target

and we must tread like pussies in not calling them terrorists? get the fuck out of here

i saw the bbc statement getting support, and yes i know why some feel that is the right tack, fuck that shit, that's part of the problem - not calling them out for what they are, i've already spoken at length about the total avoidance of condeming hamas by those representing pro-palestinian interests

call them what they are, they are terrorists, if the general population of palestinians hold the view about hamas that this thread has voiced in the vast majority, they would welcome it too! call the c*nts out for what they are

will parts of the middle east not like that label? - well im guessing those would be the parts that openly celebrated the attack and held them up as some kind of heroes, like Iran,  and if you're afraid of upsetting Iran leadership and like-minded who see hamas as something to be looked up to, then you're fucked before you start

btw, if people in the middle east call bush and blair terrorists, they'd be correct and everyone should be totally fine with them using that label

i know this much, if hamas related attacks occur in europe/america (which i expect to be honest), they will most definitely be called a terrorist attack... cos now it's 'us'
« Last Edit: Today at 08:43:27 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 08:38:36 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:34:53 pm
I'm sure it's of consolation to the deceased, and their living relatives, that they were merely slaughtered as opposed to being beheaded.

If you've ever seen a video of a beheading (I was sent a video once without knowing what it was and couldn't sleep properly for days after seeing it), its a fucking horrible evil way to kill someone - I'd much rather find out the kids were shot and died instantly, knowing nothing, rather than to be killed in such a slow and brutal manner.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,058
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 08:51:26 pm »
A positive step, bringing in more moderating voices - at least that's the hope to cling to.

Netanyahu forms emergency Israel government and war cabinet
Israel's prime minister and a leading opposition figure have agreed to form a temporary emergency government.

By Kathryn Armstrong and Yolande Knell in Jerusalem - BBC News
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-67082351

Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have also agreed to form a "war management cabinet" to deal with the conflict.

The announcement comes in the wake of savage attacks by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.

It sees both men put aside a bitter political rivalry that had escalated into widespread protests.

Alongside Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz, the centrist National Unity Party leader and a former defence minister, the new temporary cabinet would also include Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The country's main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, has not joined the alliance. However, Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz said in a joint statement that a seat would be reserved for him in the war cabinet.

"During the war period, no bills or government decisions will be promoted that do not concern the conduct of the war," said the statement.

"All senior appointments will be automatically extended during the war period."

The emergency government will give broader national consensus to military action. It also brings to the war cabinet two voices who are experts in military strategy. Both Gantz and also Gadi Eisenkot, who joins as an observer, are former Israeli military chiefs of staff.

More than 1,200 people have died in Israel since the surprise Hamas attack on Saturday. Hamas is also known to have taken up to 150 people hostage, including elderly people and children.

The fighting continued on Wednesday, with Israel's military saying thousands of troops were ready near the border with Gaza for a potential land invasion.

As well as attacks by Hamas, Israel has also exchanged fire with the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and forces in Syria.

Earlier this week, Mr Gallant announced a retaliatory siege of the Palestinian territory - meaning all energy, water and food supplies have stopped. More than 1,000 people have died there in air strikes so far.

The formation of a unity government in Israel has been welcomed by ministers including Itamar Ben Gvir, who handles national security. "Congratulations on the unity, now we have to win," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The announcement that Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz would work together comes after months of protests against attempts by the prime minister and his government to push through controversial judicial reforms.

The demonstrators were supported by Mr Netanyahu's political rivals, as well as former top officials in Israel's military, intelligence and security services, former chief justices, and prominent legal figures and business leaders among others.

Hundreds of military reservists, including air force pilots crucial to Israel's defence, had threatened to refuse to report for service - leading to warnings that it could impair Israel's military capabilities.

Last month, Israel's Supreme Court convened to hear petitions against one of the government's legal amendments, which would limit their own powers.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 08:55:12 pm »
Positive? Im not so sure really. Will it really act as a moderating force? I fear not.  Would be delighted to be wrong.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,058
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 08:57:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:55:12 pm
Positive? Im not so sure really. Will it really act as a moderating force? I fear not.  Would be delighted to be wrong.
it's surely better that it's happening than it not? obviously i'm not expecting miracles, but any contribution of moderating voices entering the internal discourse is better than the absence of that
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 09:06:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:57:17 pm
it's surely better that it's happening than it not? obviously i'm not expecting miracles, but any contribution of moderating voices entering the internal discourse is better than the absence of that

Netanyahu is bad enough but there's worse in Israel politics. I expect the US to be doing some work to reign Israel back and this will give Netanyahu the cover to go back to the (even worse) cranks than him and say "I cant do [insert mad shit] because I need to keep the coalition onside". He's a nutter but Netanyahu can do realpolitik as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:20 pm by Bobsackamano »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 09:12:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:57:17 pm
it's surely better that it's happening than it not? obviously i'm not expecting miracles, but any contribution of moderating voices entering the internal discourse is better than the absence of that
I dont know.  I dont have great expectations.  Maybe youre right, but Im skeptical.  Netanyahu doesnt have much of a record of moderation
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,630
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 09:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:28:57 pm
UN head calls for essential supplies to be allowed into Gaza

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for essential supplies of food, fuel and water to be allowed to reach civilians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and blockade.

"Crucial lifesaving supplies including fuel, food and water must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now," he said.

"I want to thank Egypt for its constructive engagement to facilitate humanitarian access through the Rafah crossing and to make the El Arish airport available for critical assistance."

I heard on the radio that 9 UN workers had been killed in Gaza (presumably during the Israeli airstrikes). I realise that they take risks just being there but that kinda shocked me.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,900
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 09:28:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:12:12 pm
I dont know.  I dont have great expectations.  Maybe youre right, but Im skeptical.  Netanyahu doesnt have much of a record of moderation

Not an expert on their politics - but the vibe I get is that the current govt is the equivalent of the right wing of the Tories aligned with UKIP, Brexit Party and the BNP - and the new govt basically has the equivalent of Labour and the Lib Dems. His judicial reforms are dead on arrival for starters.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,630
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 09:28:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:38:36 pm
If you've ever seen a video of a beheading (I was sent a video once without knowing what it was and couldn't sleep properly for days after seeing it), its a fucking horrible evil way to kill someone - I'd much rather find out the kids were shot and died instantly, knowing nothing, rather than to be killed in such a slow and brutal manner.

I hear you. I clicked on a video (that was blurred out) that claims to be from Gaza showing somebody cutting a guys heart out and eating it. The victim looked like he also had his tongue cut out and the worst part is that he was alive all the way through this. It's the sort of thing that completely disturbs you and nobody should ever watch even if the video is blurred. You are left wondering how anyone......anyone would do that to another human. It's barbaric and sickening.

Then you think what must have happened to most of the poor young women that were captured..........it doesn't bear thinking about.

Anyone who justifies any sort of terrorism needs to look deep witihn themselves and ask why they support this level of evil.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,058
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 09:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:06:20 pm
Netanyahu is bad enough but there's worse in Israel politics.
yes but Gantz is the leader of the main opposition party, and another space is being kept for the other opposition leader Yair Lapid - who wil only join if the furthest right members of the cabinet are left out. it's also marginalised some of the more incendiary voices we've heard from in recent days by having a small war cabinet of three people.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:12:12 pm
I dont know.  I dont have great expectations.  Maybe youre right, but Im skeptical.  Netanyahu doesnt have much of a record of moderation
i'm definitely not saying or expecting netanahu to be moderate. i'm talking about being moderated
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,400
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 09:30:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:38:36 pm
If you've ever seen a video of a beheading (I was sent a video once without knowing what it was and couldn't sleep properly for days after seeing it), its a fucking horrible evil way to kill someone - I'd much rather find out the kids were shot and died instantly, knowing nothing, rather than to be killed in such a slow and brutal manner.
I saw the Ken Bigley one.
Fucking horrific.
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 09:33:05 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:21:51 pm
I heard on the radio that 9 UN workers had been killed in Gaza (presumably during the Israeli airstrikes). I realise that they take risks just being there but that kinda shocked me.

I've seen plenty of pro-Israel folks make "they deserved it for being there in the first place" comments, which are just as lovely as people suggesting the old women, children, and kids at a rave deserved to die for being Israeli. Nothing quite like the Middle East conflict to help me easily flag people never to speak to again.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 10:06:56 pm »
For those bizarrely in denial

Quote
Speaking to Jewish community gathering in Washington, President Biden just said he had seen pictures of terrorists beheading children.

I never really thought that I would see, and have confirmed, pictures of terrorists beheading children, I never thought I would ever, anyway..
https://twitter.com/stone_skynews/status/1712210951091491283?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,630
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 10:14:34 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 09:33:05 pm
I've seen plenty of pro-Israel folks make "they deserved it for being there in the first place" comments, which are just as lovely as people suggesting the old women, children, and kids at a rave deserved to die for being Israeli. Nothing quite like the Middle East conflict to help me easily flag people never to speak to again.

Yes the problem with taking sides is you have to jump through mental hoops justifying atrocities. UN are there to try to help innocent people and everyone should respect their right to be there. The news today said that a third of the casualties have been children (I assume ITV do not make up rumours and have checked this). Hamas killed kids; Israels actions are killing kidsneither can be condoned. Kids are not Hamas.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:16:05 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,900
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 10:18:30 pm »
This is a good article from Thomas Friedman New York Times.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/10/opinion/israel-hamas-.html?unlocked_article_code=5bHpj--PUqSJHGfqypQpun68NG37wv1BflyEgVPO-tSkpeJLP-mAijDSAYmRdi4XD7NUeu-KgAzxt0ems62AY13vt1VFjRXlwd6pEw28Vuacj0rcVEOHqb4oJlYtd3wyWUsxt7c9OwE0MTT-TFWe0FS_9K2zgP-ENm8rzaVir9B315cWF2ynjMYO2r6NLK0k4RJsZZmr02udz2RrmrOtC57GkVCgOGgEPbZfP_E3WQzUDzPmFvOqLAoy-UNhHAyOMYmS21vv8jaWeHtzewJ2IyJf0cWR8Ac3cdJ_WybR7A_4jaetbpPXiBgUtQdPXS0K9Hl3_DYMdDQ&smid=url-share

The concluding para:

And it is a very important reason Israel was caught off guard in the first place. Netanyahu was so wedded to this personal agenda that he was ready to divide Israeli society like never before  and splinter his own army and air force in the process  to get control of the courts. I promise you that if and when theres an inquiry into how the Israeli Army could have so missed this Hamas buildup, investigators will discover that the Israeli Army leadership had to spend so much time just keeping its air force pilots and reserve officers from boycotting their service to protest Netanyahus judicial coup  not to mention the time, attention and resources they had to devote to preventing extremist settlers and religious zealots from doing crazy things in Jerusalem and the West Bank  that they took their eyes off the ball.

America cannot protect Israel in the long run from the very real threats it faces unless Israel has a government that reflects the best, not the worst, of its society, and unless that government is ready to try to forge compromises with the best, not the worst, of Palestinian society.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1437 on: Today at 10:18:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:28:40 pm
yes but Gantz is the leader of the main opposition party, and another space is being kept for the other opposition leader Yair Lapid - who wil only join if the furthest right members of the cabinet are left out. it's also marginalised some of the more incendiary voices we've heard from in recent days by having a small war cabinet of three people.i'm definitely not saying or expecting netanahu to be moderate. i'm talking about being moderated

Ben Gvir has already been sidelined from the inner security cabinet for a long time. Gantz' star has been rising for a while and he will almost certainly be the next prime minister. Hopefully he will be able to form a viable coalition with Lapid and a renewed and moderated Likud (post Bibi, one hopes). The far right will obviously gain some support after what has happened, but they are far less of a problem sitting in the opposition.
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 