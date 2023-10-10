A positive step, bringing in more moderating voices - at least that's the hope to cling to.Israel's prime minister and a leading opposition figure have agreed to form a temporary emergency government.By Kathryn Armstrong and Yolande Knell in Jerusalem - BBC NewsBenjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have also agreed to form a "war management cabinet" to deal with the conflict.The announcement comes in the wake of savage attacks by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.It sees both men put aside a bitter political rivalry that had escalated into widespread protests.Alongside Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz, the centrist National Unity Party leader and a former defence minister, the new temporary cabinet would also include Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.The country's main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, has not joined the alliance. However, Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz said in a joint statement that a seat would be reserved for him in the war cabinet."During the war period, no bills or government decisions will be promoted that do not concern the conduct of the war," said the statement."All senior appointments will be automatically extended during the war period."The emergency government will give broader national consensus to military action. It also brings to the war cabinet two voices who are experts in military strategy. Both Gantz and also Gadi Eisenkot, who joins as an observer, are former Israeli military chiefs of staff.More than 1,200 people have died in Israel since the surprise Hamas attack on Saturday. Hamas is also known to have taken up to 150 people hostage, including elderly people and children.The fighting continued on Wednesday, with Israel's military saying thousands of troops were ready near the border with Gaza for a potential land invasion.As well as attacks by Hamas, Israel has also exchanged fire with the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and forces in Syria.Earlier this week, Mr Gallant announced a retaliatory siege of the Palestinian territory - meaning all energy, water and food supplies have stopped. More than 1,000 people have died there in air strikes so far.The formation of a unity government in Israel has been welcomed by ministers including Itamar Ben Gvir, who handles national security. "Congratulations on the unity, now we have to win," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).The announcement that Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz would work together comes after months of protests against attempts by the prime minister and his government to push through controversial judicial reforms.The demonstrators were supported by Mr Netanyahu's political rivals, as well as former top officials in Israel's military, intelligence and security services, former chief justices, and prominent legal figures and business leaders among others.Hundreds of military reservists, including air force pilots crucial to Israel's defence, had threatened to refuse to report for service - leading to warnings that it could impair Israel's military capabilities.Last month, Israel's Supreme Court convened to hear petitions against one of the government's legal amendments, which would limit their own powers.