Why are some of the left celebrating the killings of Israeli Jews?
Some continue to minimize massacres of Israeli civilians, and some even seem to celebrate them – this only fuels militant Zionism
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/11/why-are-some-of-the-left-celebrating-the-killings-of-israeli-jews
got to hand it to Naomi Klein, she sure knows her audience among the crank left well enough to know how to frame her appeal to them to stop their callous crowing and celebration
she knows better than to appeal to them in terms of humanity, decency, emotion, feeling or shame - instead she solely couches it in terms of 'think about the consequences of demonstrating this side of you, and don't help out the 'militant zionists' '
still find it a little odd that her piece makes no mention of hamas, militant islam, islamism, jihad, muslim etc. in fact, in a piece full of language like "murderous leveling", "unspeakably horrific manifestation of this ideology", "violent ideology" about a terrorist attack that's killed family of her close friend, the only ideology and group that she wants to talk about is 'militant zionists' (without explaining the definition).
these parts of the left have so much cognitive dissonance to unpick because they can't think outside of their preconceived ideological biases, it's astounding