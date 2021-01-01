Israel prepares to invade Gaza



Paul Adams



Diplomatic correspondent



One thing seems certain: Israel will soon invade the densely populated Gaza Strip.



Vast numbers of troops have already assembled in southern Israel. Along with huge numbers of tanks and other armoured vehicles.



Less clear is when the order will be given, or what the Israeli governments ultimate objectives are.



With Israeli officials talking about creating a new Middle East reality  essentially a Gaza without Hamas - theres every indication that this operation will exceed all its predecessors in scale and scope.



Our BBC colleagues in Gaza already tell us that the airstrikes are like nothing theyve seen before.



In five days of attacks, Israel has already killed almost half as many Palestinians as died during six weeks of the 2014 Gaza war.



Its likely Israel will continue to hit Gaza from their air for several days, weakening Hamas so much that when the ground incursion comes, the groups ability to fight on will have been severely degraded.



With parts of Gaza reduced to rubble and as many as quarter of a million Palestinians already on the move, the prospects for the coming days look extremely bleak.