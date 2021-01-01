« previous next »
Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 04:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:26:54 pm
The current Israeli government has no intention of working with any representatives of the Palestinians, nor seek to alleviate any tensions.

Netanyahu is an evil, warmongering fascist crook. And some of his government make him look like a picture of moderation.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:29:22 pm
This is a truth that a lot of people on here either don't understand or refuse to believe.
Can you let us know who exactly among (using your label) 'any representatives of Palestinians' is currently reaching out to the Israeli government to "alleviate tensions" - while they mourn the terror attack killing over 1000 of their citizens, residents and tourists - and is finding themselves being batted away?

Just wondering if you and Nobby, as you're championing having people involved in this conflict 'working to alleviate tensions', can point me in the direction of 'any representatives of Palestinians' seeking to alleviate tensions at the moment. And if not, I would wonder if they share your "evil" tag (but I can probably guess)
Online Red-Soldier

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 04:43:57 pm »
The double standard with Israel and Palestine leaves us in moral darkness

Biden and Zelenskiy support a war they say was unprovoked but a defenseless population will pay for media misinformation

Quote
I always dread watching US news coverage of wars, and now is no exception. After Hamass deadly attacks in Israel and Israels hellish bombardment of Gaza, I checked in on MSNBC. Before long, I heard one of their reporters talk about the violent history between these two nations  as if Palestine were a country  and had to turn off the TV to get a break. Palestine is not a country. Thats the whole point. Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel all live under various regimes of organized discrimination and oppression, much of which makes life nearly unlivable, and if the US media cant even frame the issue correctly, what use is there in even covering it?

Its not just laziness either. The reflexive identification with Israel, by both US media professionals and politicians, always obscures the fuller picture of whats happening between Israel and the Palestinians. On 7 October, the National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson stated that the US unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. Every one of us must stand up and denounce the killing of every civilian, Israeli or Palestinian or otherwise. But Watsons use of the word unprovoked is doing a lot of work here.

What exactly counts as a provocation? Not, apparently, the large number of settlers, more than 800 by one media account, who stormed al-Aqsa mosque on 5 October. Not the 248 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or settlers between 1 January and 4 October of this year. Not the denial of Palestinian human rights and national aspirations for decades. One can, in fact must, see such actions as provocations without endorsing further murderous violence against civilians. But if you watched only US news, you would be likely to presume that Palestinians always act while Israel only reacts. You might even think that Palestinians are the ones colonizing the land of Israel, no less. And you probably believe that Israel, which holds ultimate control over the lives of 5 million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and yet denies them the right to vote in Israeli elections, is a democracy.

To be considered a political being you must at the very least be considered a human being. Who gets to count as human? I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly, Israels defense minister Yoav Gallant said. Human animals? How can such language and an announced policy of collective punishment against all the residents of Gaza be seen by Israels supporters in the United States or elsewhere as defensible? Lets be clear: Gallants language is not the rhetoric of deterrence. Its the language of genocide.

Theres the nagging hypocrisy of the war in Ukraine. So many around the world support Ukraines resistance to foreign occupation (as they should) but blithely deny Palestinians any way to resist their occupation. Even non-violent methods of resistance like the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign is vilified and even criminalized. Why the double standard? Unsurprisingly, such stances go all the way to the top. The Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has twice voiced unilateral support for Israel in recent days, saying that Israels right to self-defense is unquestionable. Would he say the same for Russia on his territory? Of course not. Zelenskiy ought to see how his invaded and occupied land is more akin to the situation of the Palestinians than the Israelis. The obfuscations are everywhere.

So are the double standards. We will certainly hear a great deal in the United States about the Israeli Americans killed or abducted by Hamas, as we should, but will those same voices rise to the same volume for Palestinian Americans threatened and killed in Gaza? Did they also demand answers when the Israeli military shot and killed the Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022?

The double standard may be expected considering how the plight of the Palestinians has been discussed in the past, but that doesnt eliminate its moral darkness. Its also particularly dangerous and tone-deaf at this moment, when were on the cusp of a government  Israel  using unprecedented violence on a largely defenseless and penned-in population, in part to cover for its own fatal mistakes and embarrassment.

One fundamental way this double standard operates is through a false equivalence, a two-sides-ism that hides the massive asymmetry of power between the state of Israel and the scattered population groupings that make up the Palestinian people. Theyre not equal. One dominates while the other is dominated. One colonizes. The other is colonized.

At least since the Oslo accords of 1993, weve been sold various promises that the way out of this injustice was negotiated settlements; after generations of enormous human sacrifice, Palestinians would finally achieve their national aspirations. It was already clear to many of us that this had long ago become a necessary illusion maintained by the powerful. Today, a negotiated peace seems farther away than ever.

This both saddens and frightens me. We are very likely entering another long and painful era where armed struggle and violent domination become increasingly and mutually dependent on each other for survival. Yet neither can win. The Palestinians will remain. They cannot be eliminated. Israel too will continue to exist. The future is full of unnecessary and horrific bloodshed all around. Desperate western attachment to morally bankrupt double standards bears a large portion of the blame.

    Moustafa Bayoumi is the author of the award-winning books How Does It Feel to Be a Problem?: Being Young and Arab in America and This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror. He is a professor of English at Brooklyn College, City University of New York. He is a contributing opinion writer at the Guardian US

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/11/israel-palestine-war-biden-zelenskiy
Online Red-Soldier

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 04:47:28 pm »
I was in Israel when Hamas attacked  now we must reflect on the senselessness of killing and being killed

Benjamin Netanyahu stoked this volcano and was powerless to stop it exploding. For the sake of those who have died, we need to heed the call for peace

Quote
I was lost for words for a few days. Friends from Britain and elsewhere shared concern and asked for information and context. I am not used to having my words fail me, but they did this time. I read incisive articles in Hebrew from wiser friends. I just wanted to crawl under a rock and cry. Today, the words finally came.

I was in Jerusalem on Friday night, and my niece Maya, 11, wanted to host me for the night in her newly decorated bedroom, across from my mothers flat. I woke up in the early morning to the sound of an alarm. Maya pulled a face and waved her hand dismissively but then, almost automatically, got up and led the way to the safe space on the stairs, where my family, with the other neighbours in the eight-floor building, gathered, and we waited for the explosion sound that told us we could go back to the flat. It happened six more times throughout the morning.

My aunt, who was visiting us, was silently mouthing at me that we should look after my mum, who had lost her arm in 1967 in similar circumstances. But my mum just took the washing out of the washing machine and went to hang it on the roof, as you do.

Meanwhile, news started streaming in from the south. Horrors that defy belief, terrorists in kibbutzim and towns on the Gaza border, families hiding in safety rooms, families being killed en masse, hostages being taken into Gaza. Some people I know, some relatives of friends. A friends uncle hiding under a capsized boat; a friends friend listened over the phone as her sisters family was murdered; a friends nephew killed at a rave, a cousins daughter escaped the same rave by the skin of her teeth.

Message by message, the catastrophe unfolds. What we couldnt imagine, but always knew: that if you keep 2 million people in the largest concentration camp on Earth and bomb to death thousands of them on occasion, you create a volcano that is bound to erupt in your face one day, causing horrific atrocities in its wake. But this was only half the reckoning.

The other hit most Israelis much harder: the apparatus of the state had failed. People in the south were hiding in safe rooms, under beds and in wardrobes, hoping and believing that help was coming; that in this kind of situation, the army and police would come to their rescue within minutes. But no one came.

They had to wait for a whole day, calling television newsrooms and whispering their cries for help; many did not survive. The army was nowhere in sight. A few units were obliterated by the invading Palestinian forces, but most of the army was stationed far away in the West Bank, securing settlers provocations at the heart of Palestinian villages.

The prime minister appeared on television promising vengeance, rivers of blood and balls of fire, to people who were still being held captive and whose loved ones were taken hostage  without even mentioning what he was going to do to save them from this plight. Ever since, the huge mismanagement of the country under his reckless government has been exposed. Reserve soldiers complain of a lack of supplies, civilians volunteer to prepare food for them and others who were uprooted and abandoned. The government is after a victorious image of destruction in Gaza, as if we have not been shown the outcomes of such massacres thousands of times, to no avail.

A cabinet minister says: We have to be cruel now and not consider the captives over much. His words evoke the controversial Hannibal directive  which compels Israeli army units to do whatever is necessary to recover an abducted soldier, dead or alive.

But feeding the desire of some Israelis for revenge is not going to save Benjamin Netanyahu and his cronies.

This day of reckoning, like that of 1973, will be their day of doom, too. The protests that engulfed Israel over the past few months, and which have now turned into a determined spirit of helpfulness and volunteering, will turn back at them. Whether it comes with a new understanding of the futility of the occupation and the blockade of Gaza is another question. Israelis often say that Arabs only understand the language of force, but this is, more often than not, a sad reflection of our own nature.

My flight back to the UK was booked for Saturday night, and I made it, leaving my family behind with a heavy heart. While waiting to board, there was another alarm. Who knew the safe space at the airport was the duty-free shop? While I was wondering whether this was just a clever marketing ploy, I got a message from my brother and another friend. The rocket we were sheltering from had landed just between their houses.

Attila the cab driver picked me up at Luton and was full of chat. Mainly, he wanted to know why people hurt each other. Had I known, maybe Id have had the heart to quote Rihanna at him: Shut up and drive.

Sunday was all about doing the washing, distracting myself by watching the football with friends, and calling my father in Israel to tell him the one bit of good news of the weekend: West Ham drew against Newcastle. I am grateful that the floor for vulnerable people in his care home is underground. He is safe there. Describe that second goal to me, he asked, and again came the tears. I am terrible at describing goals; and at holding back tears.

On Wednesday, I am to speak and perform at a conference at Brunel University about my PhD research, which is about immigrants standup comedy in the UK. I have no idea how I am going to do it. The only thing that comes to my mind are the words of French,Jewish philosopher Emmanuel Levinas, which I came across in my research into communication with the other, whether through laughter or any other embodiment of experience: The face of the other in its precariousness and defencelessness is for me at once the temptation to kill and the call for peace, the thou shall not kill.

Nothing seems more far-fetched at the moment than peace and the injunction against killing, but there will be no life at all if we do not make it so.

    Daphna Baram is a Jerusalem-born former human rights lawyer, journalist and standup comedian, and a PhD researcher at Lancaster University. Her book Disenchantment: the Guardian and Israel was published in 2004 (Guardian Books)


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/11/israel-hamas-benjamin-netanyahu-peace
Online filopastry

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 04:48:44 pm »
I mean its a position now where its hard to imagine how there is ever the prospect of meaningful peace talks for the forseeable future.

What meaningful basis of talks could Israel even have with Hamas, not really much opportunity of trading land for peace with a govt that wants the complete destruction of your country.

If Israel isn't getting peace then there isn't going to be a redrawing of borders, I say that as someone who strongly disagrees with the settlement programme obviously, but its still the reality.

Obviously the Netanyahu govt is a problem, but while many are happy to accept that their hard line helps drive supports for Hamas et al, they ignore that I would imagine the actions of Hamas et al drive support to more extreme elements in Israeli politics.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 04:49:26 pm »
Quote
Theres the nagging hypocrisy of the war in Ukraine. So many around the world support Ukraines resistance to foreign occupation (as they should) but blithely deny Palestinians any way to resist their occupation. Even non-violent methods of resistance like the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign is vilified and even criminalized.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/11/israel-palestine-war-biden-zelenskiy
Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 04:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:43:57 pm
The double standard with Israel and Palestine leaves us in moral darkness

Biden and Zelenskiy support a war they say was unprovoked but a defenseless population will pay for media misinformation

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/11/israel-palestine-war-biden-zelenskiy
thanks for sharing. the author Moustafa Bayoumi sounds like an absolute ghoul. just imagine, seeing what we've all seen, writing this out:

Quote
On 7 October, the National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson stated that the US unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. Every one of us must stand up and denounce the killing of every civilian, Israeli or Palestinian or otherwise. But Watsons use of the word unprovoked is doing a lot of work here.

(i have a half baked thought i've been wondering - about whether its the barbarism and violence of US society, or something, thats contributed to a lot of the most senseless and soulless western reactions that i've encountered being from the US. often when there's strange takes on international affairs from US citizens it's said that it's down to education system limitations, but i'm seeing so much callous ignorance from american academic/scholars that i don't think its that)

Online Red-Soldier

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Why are some of the left celebrating the killings of Israeli Jews?

Some continue to minimize massacres of Israeli civilians, and some even seem to celebrate them  this only fuels militant Zionism

Quote
I spent the evening in candlelight and tears with a dear friend who just learned that a close family member was among those massacred in Israel. I wont name the kibbutz to protect her privacy but yes, it was unequivocally a massacre.

We tried to explain the killing of this family member  a civilian with two kids  to our kids. We tried to do it in a way that would not fill their young hearts with fear and hatred for the people who committed the crime. That was hard enough, but possible. Harder for us adults is the fact that some of our supposed comrades on the left continue to minimize massacres of Israeli civilians, and some even seem to celebrate them, as if doing so proves their bad-ass anti-Zionism.

In fact these callous displays are a gift to militant Zionism, since they neatly shore up and reconfirm its core and governing belief: that the non-Jewish world hates Jews and always will  look, even the bleeding-heart left is making excuses for our killers and thinks that Jewish kids and old ladies deserved death merely by living in Israel.

For Zionist believers (Im not one of them), Jew-hatred is the central rationale for why Israel must exist as a nuclear-armed fortress. Within this worldview, antisemitism is cast as a primordial force that cannot be weakened or confronted. The world will always turn away from us in our hour of need, Zionism tells us, just as it did during the Holocaust, which is why force alone is presented as the only conceivable response to any and all threats.

The Israeli states current murderous leveling of Gaza is the latest, unspeakably horrific manifestation of this ideology, and there will be more in the coming days. The responsibility for these crimes of collective punishment rests solely with their perpetrators and their financial and military backers abroad. But we all have to figure out how to make it stop.

So how do we confront this violent ideology? For one thing, we can recognize that when Israeli Jews are killed in their homes and it is celebrated by people who claim to be anti-racists and anti-fascists, that is experienced as antisemitism by a great many Jews. And antisemitism (besides being hateful) is the rocket fuel of militant Zionism.

What could lessen its power, drain it of some of that fuel? True solidarity. Humanism that unites people across ethnic and religious lines. Fierce opposition to all forms of identity-based hatred, including antisemitism. An international left rooted in values that side with the child over the gun every single time, no matter whose gun and no matter whose child. A left that is unshakably morally consistent, and does not mistake that consistency with moral equivalency between occupier and occupied. Love.

Its certainly worth a try. In these difficult times, Id like to be part of a left like that.

    Naomi Klein is a Guardian US columnist and contributing writer. She is the professor of climate justice and co-director of the Centre for Climate Justice at the University of British Columbia. Her latest book Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World was published in September


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/11/why-are-some-of-the-left-celebrating-the-killings-of-israeli-jews

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 05:04:04 pm »
Israel prepares to invade Gaza

Paul Adams

Diplomatic correspondent

One thing seems certain: Israel will soon invade the densely populated Gaza Strip.

Vast numbers of troops have already assembled in southern Israel. Along with huge numbers of tanks and other armoured vehicles.

Less clear is when the order will be given, or what the Israeli governments ultimate objectives are.

With Israeli officials talking about creating a new Middle East reality  essentially a Gaza without Hamas - theres every indication that this operation will exceed all its predecessors in scale and scope.

Our BBC colleagues in Gaza already tell us that the airstrikes are like nothing theyve seen before.

In five days of attacks, Israel has already killed almost half as many Palestinians as died during six weeks of the 2014 Gaza war.

Its likely Israel will continue to hit Gaza from their air for several days, weakening Hamas so much that when the ground incursion comes, the groups ability to fight on will have been severely degraded.

With parts of Gaza reduced to rubble and as many as quarter of a million Palestinians already on the move, the prospects for the coming days look extremely bleak.
Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 05:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:59:11 pm
Why are some of the left celebrating the killings of Israeli Jews?

Some continue to minimize massacres of Israeli civilians, and some even seem to celebrate them – this only fuels militant Zionism
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/11/why-are-some-of-the-left-celebrating-the-killings-of-israeli-jews
got to hand it to Naomi Klein, she sure knows her audience among the crank left well enough to know how to frame her appeal to them to stop their callous crowing and celebration

she knows better than to appeal to them in terms of humanity, decency, emotion, feeling or shame - instead she solely couches it in terms of 'think about the consequences of demonstrating this side of you, and don't help out the 'militant zionists' '

still find it a little odd that her piece makes no mention of hamas, militant islam, islamism, jihad, muslim etc. in fact, in a piece full of language like "murderous leveling", "unspeakably horrific manifestation of this ideology", "violent ideology" about a terrorist attack that's killed family of her close friend, the only ideology and group that she wants to talk about is 'militant zionists' (without explaining the definition).

these parts of the left have so much cognitive dissonance to unpick because they can't think outside of their preconceived ideological biases, it's astounding
« Last Edit: Today at 05:14:55 pm by classycarra »
Offline John C

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 05:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:23:30 pm
Interesting as I still haven't a clue what it is that I've written that is so disgraceful.
You know exactly what you're doing though.
Tread carefully.
And before you retort, I expect every single one of us fear for the plight of innocent Palestinians in the aftermath of this atrocity.
Online A.B. Baracus

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 05:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 04:32:22 pm
Pray tell, who are the moderates in Fatah? Name me one Palestinian politician who doesn't make Bibi look like an angel? Why aren't you holding the Palestinian leadership (that pays money monthly stipends to terrorists) to account?


Easy to label someone a terrorist when you want to abdigate moral responsibility for the action of  an oppressive regime. What would you call the billions of American dollars spent each year on arms to uphold an apartheid system and cause untold human suffering? Only thing that stops the cycle of violence is people on both sides with the  moral courage to stop seeing your neighbour as a terrorist and take political risks in the name of peace.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 05:19:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:25:44 pm
sorry to take issue with just a small part of a long post, but what prompted this comment? I understand you saying it of Hamas, as I'm familiar with that being their intent. But what makes you think that Israel would like to do this?


What I am saying is that these two population groups are here to stay, mostly in that area. Unless we have permanent conflict there needs to be another solution. I am sure Israel does not wish to 'kill' that population but I am sure life would be easier if they were not there (or just isolated and forgotten). The existence of a Palestinian population with a genuine grievance is the source for the prolonged conflict. If the grievance remains the violence remains, the population will remain so it is the grievance that needs to either addressed (or supressed)


p.s. I have changed the language because I recognise the sensitivity around such words, even if not meant.
Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 05:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:19:33 pm

What I am saying is that these two population groups are here to stay, mostly in that area. Unless we have permanent conflict there needs to be another solution. I am sure Israel does not wish to kill that population but I am sure life would be easier if they were not there (or just isolated and forgotten). The existence of a Palestinian population with a genuine grievance is the source for the prolonged conflict. If the grievance remains the violence remains, the population will remain so it is the grievance that needs to either addressed (or supressed)
i don't think it's right to equate one group (hamas and islamic jhad) saying 'we want to erase you from earth' with another group (the state of israel and whoever makes up current government) thinking 'it would be great if hamas didn't exist anymore so that we didn't face an existential threat from them'. seems very asymmetrical to me.

bear in mind too, hamas are not just talking about killing all israeli's (and israeli arabs, and palestinian israelis) here - hamas wants this for all jewish people worldwide - and evidently they are comfortable enjoying killing anyone else they encounter on that journey too

edit: i can't spot the change in your edit, but if you let me know if there's any of the old version in what i've quoted please shout and i'll edit it out - i constantly redraft my posts as im writing them, and know if there's something in there you accidentally included but don't like (on a reread) that it wouldn't have been intended
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:45 pm by classycarra »
Online TepidT2O

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 05:26:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:16:44 pm

And before you retort, I expect every single one of us fear for the plight of innocent Palestinians in the aftermath of this atrocity.

I cant imagine there is anyone here who does not fear that John.  And I cant imagine anyone here doesnt think the conditions in Gaza are reprehensible
Online filopastry

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 05:27:59 pm »
Quote from: A.B. Baracus on Today at 05:18:46 pm

Easy to label someone a terrorist when you want to abdigate moral responsibility for the action of  an oppressive regime. What would you call the billions of American dollars spent each year on arms to uphold an apartheid system and cause untold human suffering? Only thing that stops the cycle of violence is people on both sides with the  moral courage to stop seeing your neighbour as a terrorist and take political risks in the name of peace.

I mean I think what we have seen when Hamas came over the border meets pretty much any definition of terrorism ever seen, how could you call that anything but terrorism.

Unless you think its somehow a legitimate act of war, in which case are Israel entitled to use the same tactics against Gaza as they fight this war? I think any sane person would say "No".

I don't disagree with you that the only sane way out of this is for BOTH sides to want to talk, but the "BOTH", is a big problem. No great incentive to offer talks or concessions when you are pretty sure the other side has zero interest in reciprocating. I would dearly loved to be proven wrong.
Online TepidT2O

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 05:29:14 pm »
The Hezzbollah attack on northern Israel is very concerning. It will escalate the crisis and the people of Lebanon need anything other than a war.

On a different note.  Its very sadly been confirmed that the stories of children and babies being behaved were correct
I had hoped that it might turn out not to be correct.. 

https://twitter.com/cnn/status/1712132220809298163?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


Online filopastry

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 05:30:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:29:14 pm
The Hezzbollah attack on northern Israel is very concerning. It will escalate the crisis and the people of Lebanon need anything other than a war.

On a different note.  Its very sadly been confirmed that the stories of children and babies being behaved were correct
I had hoped that it might turn out not to be correct.. 

https://twitter.com/cnn/status/1712132220809298163?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg




I really didn't want to believe that one myself, just an unbelievably sickening story

EDIT: Has this been officially confirmed now, I see some are denying that, but as usual with this its hard to separate the truth from the unofficial propagandists for either side in a conflict.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 05:32:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:29:14 pm
The Hezzbollah attack on northern Israel is very concerning. It will escalate the crisis and the people of Lebanon need anything other than a war.

On a different note.  Its very sadly been confirmed that the stories of children and babies being behaved were correct
I had hoped that it might turn out not to be correct.. 

https://twitter.com/cnn/status/1712132220809298163?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Doubtless being encouraged by Iran, getting others to do their dirty work.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 03:16:14 pm
there has been awful and senseless violence by radical Jewish settlers against Palestinians. I am happy to call it out, and do so daily in Israel, alongside the overwhelming majority of Israelis that abhor it. This is of course against the back drop of daily terrorist attacks by West Bank Palestinians, against Jews. This includes 2 British sisters who were gunned down and murdered a few months ago. But they were evil 'settlers' so who cares, right?

I just can't believe that you are finding excuses for Hamas' behaviour. This thread is disgusting. Was there a long thread on here making excuses for Al Qaeda after 9/11? Sympathising with the 7/7 bombers? With Isis? A poster just wrote, in response to the lack of fuel in Gaza, "this is getting ghastly now". Now? Over 1000 people butchered. Babies for fucks sake. My friends. That wasn't ghastly?

It's all ghastly.

There's no excuse, whatsoever, for what has happened to Israelis in the last few days.

There's no excuse for killing thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza, either. It's all wrong, isn't it? We don't have to choose here.

All the good, innocent people on both sides have my sympathy, it's heart-breaking to see so many lives ruined by decades of hate and the poison of bad leaders and oppressive regimes.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 05:35:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:26:16 pm
i don't think it's right to equate one group (hamas and islamic jhad) saying 'we want to erase you from earth' with another group (the state of israel and whoever makes up current government) thinking 'it would be great if hamas didn't exist anymore so that we didn't face an existential threat from them'. seems very asymmetrical to me.

bear in mind too, hamas are not just talking about killing all israeli's (and israeli arabs, and palestinian israelis) here - hamas wants this for all jewish people worldwide - and evidently they are comfortable enjoying killing anyone else they encounter on that journey too


Yes, I don't think you can equate anything in this discussion, even those who try and get 'balance' will inevitably get it wrong.


That's why I took the term 'kill' out. There is no doubt that having the Palestinian community separated by a wall makes life easier for Israel given the views and intent of many/some within that community. The very fact that Palestinian 'territories' exist shows the fact that 'separate existence' is a preferred option but that existence is still under control to a significant extent.
Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 05:45:03 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:30:09 pm
I really didn't want to believe that one myself, just an unbelievably sickening story

EDIT: Has this been officially confirmed now, I see some are denying that, but as usual with this its hard to separate the truth from the unofficial propagandists for either side in a conflict.
If you're asking if state officials have confirmed it (ie via doctors' autopsy results etc) I think the answer remains no - however for obvious reasons confirmations via that route wouldn't come for days or weeks (and if published, would most likely still face denials from many of the the same people).

it has however had independent verification via eyewitness account from a named source (a volunteer first responder) saying they saw the bodies, and has held up to second sources that back it up too - CNN are linked above, but CBS I believe produced this particular named source and put the verifitcation work in first.

thread from a journalist explaining the process in this case, and the general overview of how this process of journalism works here (content warning wise: it won't be a thread with links to pictures/videos etc at present, and he'd certainly remove them if someone replied with any):

https://twitter.com/OzKaterji/status/1712107774677549541
