Yes, these things need doing as a matter of justice.



One would hope that they might drain Hamas of some support too. But Israelis can't count that I'm afraid. Remember, the Israeli unilateral withdrawal from Gaza did not result in a surge of gratitude or fellow feeling towards Israel. It resulted in Islamic Jihad opening up a new front to fire rockets into southern Israel. It led eventually to the election of a Hamas government which, within weeks, became a one-party regime committed to escalating the war against the Jews.



So I can also see why Israelis are sceptical about offering concessions in the name of peace. Concessions have tended to increase their insecurity instead.



I say again that returning to the 1967 borders still needs to be done as a matter of justice. But doing the right thing will not necessarily result in Hamas and like-minded Islamist fanatics losing support within Palestine or the Arab world generally. Israel - and everybody else - will need to wait for a century or two for some general 'peace movement', based on secularism and the idea of co-existence, to emerge there. For Islam to become 'background noise' (or no noise at all) as Christianity is in the West (and Judaism traditionally has been within Zionism).



That's a bleak scenario, I know, but is it wrong?



Agree with all of that. There is little prospect for a settlement or peace in the near futureA general peace movement will only come about in a time if peace. It's not like in the West, when we are involved in wars (post WW2) there's a distance between the population and the war which allows peace movement to generate, when there's war in Israel/Palestine everyone is under threat. Psychologically it's almost impossible for the population to think of peace when they and their families are constantly under threat, our brains go into a different mode.The density of the populations are also another factor in this, in 1948 the combined population was 2 million, now it's 14.8 million. It's not a big area of land to split between populations of that size, this adds extra pressure to the whole situation. Both populations are rising fast as well.