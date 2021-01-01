« previous next »
Offline rob1966

  Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 42,976
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1280 on: Today at 12:05:54 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 11:56:43 am
Do the barbaric acts of Hamas need to be reported on in such detail? The attacks were premeditated to generate a huge media response. The murder porn narrative just gives Hamas the coverage they craved. The reason Hamas did this, is because it works.

Why are Hamas treated as if they are enemy combatants rather than criminals?

This is just how its resonated with me, but having heard what Hamas has done to Israeli soldiers, civilians and tourists, while I still have a huge amount of sympathy for the ordinary Palestinians and worry about how many of these innocents will be killed in this, I have no qualms about Isreal wiping Hamas and every shithouse c*nt fighting under their banner off the face of the earth. Hamas are murdering scum, nothing more.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1281 on: Today at 12:07:19 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:56:43 am
Theres me thinking the IRA wanted to abolish Northern Ireland as a state and oust British rule creating a unified Ireland (at the expense of the Protestant population), how wrong I was!
Were they going into Protestant communities and butchering civilians in their hundreds? How do you think the British government would have reacted if the IRA broke into Glastonbury and started shooting and kidnapping people by the dozen, or were regularly suicide bombing London buses without warning?
Online damomad

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,921
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1282 on: Today at 12:13:10 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:07:19 pm
Were they going into Protestant communities and butchering civilians in their hundreds? How do you think the British government would have reacted if the IRA broke into Glastonbury and started shooting and kidnapping people by the dozen, or were regularly suicide bombing London buses without warning?

It makes you nostalgic, doesnt it, for the good old days of the IRA. Cause they gave warnings, didnt they? They were gentleman bombers, the finest terrorists this countrys ever had. Well not see their like again. Lets have a little clap for the IRA . . . Cause the IRA, they were decent British terrorists. They didnt want to be British. But they were. And, as such, they couldnt help but embody some fundamentally decent British values.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,518
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1283 on: Today at 12:13:17 pm
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:43:10 am
Apparently the latest (from yesterday) was the US Special Force training is hostage rescue arrived in Israel and the USA did not rule out them going into Gaza to get USA citizens out.

Hopefully will happen so but i've read Hamas have extensive underground tunnel systems and you'd imagine they have those hostages in there somewhere. Will be a huge ask but i guess im thinking more of the response from the wider Arab world to US boots on the ground in Gaza than the actual difficulty of any operation itself.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,887
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1284 on: Today at 12:16:56 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:56:43 am
Theres me thinking the IRA wanted to abolish Northern Ireland as a state and oust British rule creating a unified Ireland (at the expense of the Protestant population), how wrong I was!

Hamas are nothing like the IRA. Sure, they are both terrorist organisations populated by large numbers of sadists. And sure, they both terrorise their own people as well as their 'enemies'. But the IRA had a demand which was at least negotiable - indeed became so. That full demand -a united Ireland - has not yet happened but, given a popular appetite for it in the North, it is conceivable it will. The British government certainly wouldn't stand in the way. Hamas's demand is NOT negotiable. They want the end of Israel and they want the Jews out of the Middle East. The equivalent would be the IRA demanding London as well as Belfast for the 'Irish people' and the transportation of every non-Irish person out of the UK.
Online Bobsackamano

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,354
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:22:18 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:02:33 pm
to preface the below, while i have read articles here and there, my information is mostly from watching media, which i'd offer as probably the most likely way the majority of the world is watching this playout. i dont trust corporate mainstream media (i haven't for decades) but they are the ones with people on the ground etc so i dont have much choice in this scenario. yesterday i watched al jazeera for quite a number of hours to get a perspective of official news closer to the region.

on the question of the distinction between hamas and palestinians inhabiting gaza in general.

i've seen it raised numerous times that there is a clear distinction and hamas is not representative of the people, quite the opposite, in effect they have established a dictatorial rule that the general population cannot stand against and they do not share hamas' extreme view. FWIW i dont deny any of that altho i can't say and haven't seen it even suggested just how many of the 2 million inhabitants would identify themselves as 'hamas'. For the watching world, that is a problem imo.

And this is the reason for this post - btw i am ignoring any pro-israel contributions and just focusing on pro-palestinian contributions in what i've seen play out across western media and that of al jazeera - i haven't seen one pro-palestinian representative condemn hamas (from intellectuals, journalists, official representatives and all the other varied 'informed' types they roll out in these situations).

i've seen the attrocities condemned by almost all (but not all btw), which usually leads to the anchor/interviewer asking whether they condemn hamas and not a single individual has, every single one has diverted to 'historical context' and even if pressed will not condemn hamas. It just becomes a circular narrative between 'do you condemn hamas?' which is deferred to 'you must understand the historical context' etc. I see no reason why someone couldn't say 'of course i condemn hamas but to put it into a historical context...'

If you play that against the pictures we've seen of what looks like regular palestinians (casual clothes, unarmed etc) wandering across the border and celebrating 'success' around a captured tank, a sizeable crowd of civilians in a town centre swarm a truck with a hostage, beating and spitting on the hostage, tehran praising the attack, various crowds across the region celebrating the attack and some groups bearing palestinian flags in western countries doing the same.

And i am making a distinction between pro-palestinian groups that are highlighting the plight of those in gaza (historically and currently) against those who celebrated the attack, which the list above is made up of - those who celebrated it.

This is a huge problem for the narrative to the watching world to make a clear distinction between hamas and the inhabitants of gaza. Representation of the palestinian populace of gaza is muddied at best. They will continually use phrases about the 'innocent' within gaza being killed, which is making a distinction between the population and hamas (extremely few suggested they were innocent in all this) but will not call hamas out.

Does anyone have any idea of how much of gaza is pro/anti hamas? I have no fucking clue and don't even see this being addressed in any way via the media.

There needs to be a clear narrative in the media that those in gaza are not mentally aligned with hamas. And for those who may feel this is common knowledge in the region, it certainly isn't across the world and that needs to be hammered home instead of those with pro-palestinian air time dodging the question.

I posted some polling the other day. Sadly Hamas do have a lot of support both in Gaza and the West Bank.

Quote from: Bobsackamano on October  9, 2023, 11:52:38 pm
You got me questioning that poll as well, sadly it's legit. However the support for Hamas seems largely dependent on their success in attacking Israel as a few polls shows differing results before and after what was perceived to be a successful set of confrontations with Israel.

http://pcpsr.org/en/node/845
http://pcpsr.org/en/node/839

The links are in a horrible format however they do show Hamas as having substantial support. This is the only polling I can find and must be caveated as it's a single polling company and ideally you would want more. Very depressing reading.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:23:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:16:56 pm
Hamas are nothing like the IRA. Sure, they are both terrorist organisations populated by large numbers of sadists. And sure, they both terrorise their own people as well as their 'enemies'. But the IRA had a demand which was at least negotiable - indeed became so. That full demand -a united Ireland - has not yet happened but, given a popular appetite for it in the North, it is conceivable it will. The British government certainly wouldn't stand in the way. Hamas's demand is NOT negotiable. They want the end of Israel and they want the Jews out of the Middle East. The equivalent would be the IRA demanding London as well as Belfast for the 'Irish people' and the transportation of every non-Irish person out of the UK.

I think this IRA thing has tailed off into another conversation. The initial post was basically that you cant bomb people into liking you more than your enemy. After bloody Sunday the IRA ranks swelled, and so will the Hamas ranks with every wiped out Palestinian family.
Online Jebediah

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,372
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:25:33 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:25:22 am
Is there any evidence from social media or otherwise in Gaza currently that would suggest support for Hamas as gone down?

As it stood there was majority support for Hamas (recent Palestinian surveys).

I would like to think that decapitating babies, never mind all the raping, murdering and supporting a terrorist regime would be a step too far.

Israel are blocking Gaza because of Hamas, Egypt are also blocking them too but why is this always glossed over?

If support there is so strong for terrorists that clearly are evil beyond belief, then as previously asked many times to some on here, what are Israel at this stage supposed to do right now? As if this happened on our borders our government or anyone else would do the same.

There is no freedom in Gaza. People who don't outwardly support Hamas can be accused of being traitors, and killed.
 It is impossible to know exactly what support they have in the Strip.
One of the big problems is that the population of Gaza is so young. A huge percentage of people don't even remember life before Hamas took over, and they have been brainwashed to hate Jews. They have never met a Jew and don't remember the good relations the two people's had before Hamas took over (prior to 2007 there were open borders, and many Palestinians would work in the Jewish communities, and the people would share the beaches of Gaza together).
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 70,480
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:37:49 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:13:17 pm
Hopefully will happen so but i've read Hamas have extensive underground tunnel systems and you'd imagine they have those hostages in there somewhere. Will be a huge ask but i guess im thinking more of the response from the wider Arab world to US boots on the ground in Gaza than the actual difficulty of any operation itself.

There is little chance they will have all the hostages in one place, they will likely have them in different places across Gaza.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,998
  • JFT 97
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:45:52 pm
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 12:25:33 pm
There is no freedom in Gaza. People who don't outwardly support Hamas can be accused of being traitors, and killed.
 It is impossible to know exactly what support they have in the Strip.
One of the big problems is that the population of Gaza is so young. A huge percentage of people don't even remember life before Hamas took over, and they have been brainwashed to hate Jews. They have never met a Jew and don't remember the good relations the two people's had before Hamas took over (prior to 2007 there were open borders, and many Palestinians would work in the Jewish communities, and the people would share the beaches of Gaza together).

Do you think more progress should have been made from an Israeli viewpoint toward a two-state solution when relations between the Palestinian and Israeli population were much better?
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,854
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1290 on: Today at 12:48:23 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:20 pm
I think this IRA thing has tailed off into another conversation. The initial post was basically that you cant bomb people into liking you more than your enemy. After bloody Sunday the IRA ranks swelled, and so will the Hamas ranks with every wiped out Palestinian family.

Exactly. I wasnt comparing hamas to the IRA and was careful to point out the differences in scale and brutality, but this thread is full of people ignoring nuance.

I have seen first hand how perceived wrongs by a government you oppose will drive peaceful people into sympathising with terrorists. And often it was trivialities like how you were treated/stopped/searched. And, admittedly before my time, how things like Bloody Sunday became a recruitment drive for the IRA.

Israels response will create more support for hamas. Itll create more terrorists. More martyrs.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 70,480
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1291 on: Today at 12:50:35 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:48:23 pm
Exactly. I wasnt comparing hamas to the IRA and was careful to point out the differences in scale and brutality, but this thread is full of people ignoring nuance.

I have seen first hand how perceived wrongs by a government you oppose will drive peaceful people into sympathising with terrorists. And often it was trivialities like how you were treated/stopped/searched. And, admittedly before my time, how things like Bloody Sunday became a recruitment drive for the IRA.

Israels response will create more support for hamas. Itll create more terrorists. More martyrs.

Nobody actually knows how many do sympathize with Hamas it's not like they are given a choice. Whose to say what people will choose on another day, you would assume most people would want to at least try and live in some sort of peace.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,561
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1292 on: Today at 12:53:45 pm
The only power station in Gaza will soon shut down as it is close to running out of fuel.

Online Jebediah

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,372
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1293 on: Today at 01:00:46 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:45:52 pm
Do you think more progress should have been made from an Israeli viewpoint toward a two-state solution when relations between the Palestinian and Israeli population were much better?

Building barriers between the two people was never intended to bring peace, just security. The primary obstacle to peace is Palestinian rejectionism. And peace means nothing without security.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,221
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1294 on: Today at 01:03:39 pm
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 01:00:46 pm
Building barriers between the two people was never intended to bring peace, just security. The primary obstacle to peace is Palestinian rejectionism. And peace means nothing without security.

Question not answered

So I'll give you another go

Do you think more progress should have been made from an Israeli viewpoint toward a two-state solution when relations between the Palestinian and Israeli population were much better?
Online Jebediah

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,372
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1295 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:03:39 pm
Question not answered

So I'll give you another go

Do you think more progress should have been made from an Israeli viewpoint toward a two-state solution when relations between the Palestinian and Israeli population were much better?

Sorry I didn't realise I was on trial here.

I will clarify my answer. It doesn't matter what progress Israel could have tried to make towards a 2 state solution - Palestinian rejectionism and Palestinian embrace of terror have made it impossible.

When were these better times the question refers to?

Could Israel, as a state, have pursued policies that would better lay the groundwork for future peace? Could and should Israel have done more to improve the lives of ordinary Palestinians? In many cases, absolutely.

Would any country in the world have treated the Gaza strip better than Israel has over the last 20 years? Absolutely not!
