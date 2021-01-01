Theres me thinking the IRA wanted to abolish Northern Ireland as a state and oust British rule creating a unified Ireland (at the expense of the Protestant population), how wrong I was!



Hamas are nothing like the IRA. Sure, they are both terrorist organisations populated by large numbers of sadists. And sure, they both terrorise their own people as well as their 'enemies'. But the IRA had a demand which was at least negotiable - indeed became so. That full demand -a united Ireland - has not yet happened but, given a popular appetite for it in the North, it is conceivable it will. The British government certainly wouldn't stand in the way. Hamas's demand is NOT negotiable. They want the end of Israel and they want the Jews out of the Middle East. The equivalent would be the IRA demanding London as well as Belfast for the 'Irish people' and the transportation of every non-Irish person out of the UK.