Is there any evidence from social media or otherwise in Gaza currently that would suggest support for Hamas as gone down?



As it stood there was majority support for Hamas (recent Palestinian surveys).



I would like to think that decapitating babies, never mind all the raping, murdering and supporting a terrorist regime would be a step too far.



Israel are blocking Gaza because of Hamas, Egypt are also blocking them too but why is this always glossed over?



If support there is so strong for terrorists that clearly are evil beyond belief, then as previously asked many times to some on here, what are Israel at this stage supposed to do right now? As if this happened on our borders our government or anyone else would do the same.



Doesn't fit the narrative of "Israel bad!"Hamas runs the Gaza strip, it has support, mobs celebrate their actions and are on film spitting and stamping on captured people/corpses - theres that famous video from a while back of the father sending his son who's like 5 holding a Palestinian flat to throw rocks at Israeli soldiers and telling them to "go on, shoot him, shoot him!" but as soon as Israel drops a bomb they're all innocent civilians.Now -, but you cannot deny the radicalisation that has taken place under the Hamas regime, if you want to break it down to simply one side good, one side bad - it's not that simple because there are also Israeli extremists like that nutter mentioned earlier who is promoting illegal settling in the West Bank.This is incredibly complex with history going back to before Roman times and people keep points scoring and saying one side bad, one side good. The simple fact is no one knows how to resolve the situation, peaceful cohabitation seemingly is not even a distant dream, it seems impossible with the political parties in charge - another example of this is Iran, how nice and progressive it was and then BAM religion enters the chat in the 70's and it goes backwards as fuck with women marginalised, public floggings etc.Religious extremists have to be up there with the worst thing to happen to human society, firmly believe that.