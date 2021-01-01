« previous next »
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 10:48:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:52:45 am
I think weve all seen enough of TNBs posts elsewhere on these boards  to give him the benefit of the doubt and say hes not clever enough to have done that on purpose. ;)

Yes, he doesn't strike me as someone who would know his Shakespeare! Craig Shakespeare maybe, but not the bard.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 10:54:47 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 09:10:06 am
YNWA

Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 09:15:36 am
I have (or had) friends at this kibbutz, and have visited many many times. A beautiful place, filled with wonderful people, who loved life and pursued peace with their Palestinian neighbours. Slaughtered in their homes. A pogrom of unimaginable proportions.
Very sorry to hear of this horrific loss of your friends and acquaintances. RIP (and YNWA to our fellow supporter)
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 10:57:45 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 05:26:28 am
Clymer and Katerji are just repeating what other journalists said. Haddad was part of a delegation of foreign journalists that IDF took to the kibbutz. They are repeating what IDF said to them. https://twitter.com/dancohen3000/status/1711799274382537143

We know that IDF lies. We know that lies about babies work - Iraqis killing Kuwati babies to steal incubators. More corroboration is required. Do we really need to embellish brutality?

There will also be lies from Hamas. Btw I havent seen anything that indicates that Hamas confirmed the beheadings on their media accounts.

Lots has been said about Gaza, but no western media in Gaza and Israel has killed 9 journalists in Gaza so far.

I'd be careful over this Mimi. You're coming across as a bit of a nut.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 11:00:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:45:49 am
It is that she's alive, but she's in a hospital in Gaza, so she's not safe from the Hamas/ISIS c*nts who put her there in the first place. Don't know if German Special Forces can get in and recover her.


Her immediate danger probably comes more from IDF airstrikes.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 11:03:10 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:00:23 am

Her immediate danger probably comes more from IDF airstrikes.



It would be a danger, true. But the "immediate danger" surely still comes from her Hamas captors. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 11:09:18 am »
An internal problem Israel (or at least those wanting a compromise path to peace) has is that the birthrate for the more extremist/orthodox citizens - who comprise the vast majority of illegal settlers - is high, whilst the birthrate for more secular and/or established Israelis is much lower.

Coupled with the continuing influx of Jews with more extremist Zionist views, it's further tipping the balance toward the nutjob, Arab-hating zealots having dominance over Israeli governance.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 11:10:35 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:57:45 am
I'd be careful over this Mimi. You're coming across as a bit of a nut.

This isn't a fair comment

A lot of the original reports regarding the beheadings have been removed by lots of media.  Not denying that lots of horrific acts have happened but questioning someones sanity and mental health when challenging the media is not on
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:45:49 am
It is that she's alive, but she's in a hospital in Gaza, so she's not safe from the Hamas/ISIS c*nts who put her there in the first place. Don't know if German Special Forces can get in and recover her.
I read another piece by one of the festival goers.

Essentially she was saved by one of the Hamas terrorists showing her humanity and helping her avoid being raped and murdered. Sadly, her friends werent nearly so fortunate.

But that glimmer of humanity have me some hope for the future
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 11:14:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:00:23 am
Her immediate danger probably comes more from IDF airstrikes.
do you not consider the people who kidnapped her having broken her hip and legs then stripped her clothes and  spat on her and paraded her around a baying mob to join in that to be an immediate danger?

what an incredibly fucking bizarre statement
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 11:23:09 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:14:37 am
do you not consider the people who kidnapped her having broken her hip and legs then stripped her clothes and  spat on her and paraded her around a baying mob to join in that to be an immediate danger?

what an incredibly fucking bizarre statement


She's in a hospital. If Hamas wanted to kill her, they'd have done so. She has value to them as a hostage.

The initial Israeli airstrikes in the immediate aftermath of the atrocity hit two Gaza hospitals (killing two Medicines Sans Frontieres medical workers)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 11:24:04 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:10:35 am
This isn't a fair comment

A lot of the original reports regarding the beheadings have been removed by lots of media.  Not denying that lots of horrific acts have happened but questioning someones sanity and mental health when challenging the media is not on

It just seems a strange hill to die on. A sort of "If Hamas merely cut children's throats rather than beheaded them maybe they're not so bad after all."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 11:25:22 am »
Is there any evidence from social media or otherwise in Gaza currently that would suggest support for Hamas as gone down?

As it stood there was majority support for Hamas (recent Palestinian surveys).

I would like to think that decapitating babies, never mind all the raping, murdering and supporting a terrorist regime would be a step too far.

Israel are blocking Gaza because of Hamas, Egypt are also blocking them too but why is this always glossed over?

If support there is so strong for terrorists that clearly are evil beyond belief, then as previously asked many times to some on here, what are Israel at this stage supposed to do right now? As if this happened on our borders our government or anyone else would do the same.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 11:25:27 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:09 am

She's in a hospital. If Hamas wanted to kill her, they'd have done so. She has value to them as a hostage.

And as we know, no hostage has ever been killed by their captors, so she's safe as anything.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 11:27:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:14:21 am
I read another piece by one of the festival goers.

Essentially she was saved by one of the Hamas terrorists showing her humanity and helping her avoid being raped and murdered. Sadly, her friends werent nearly so fortunate.

But that glimmer of humanity have me some hope for the future

I would not be in the least bit surprised of the worst of ISIS are now running with Hamas and they are the ones committing the worst atrocities. Everything we hear, the brutality, the rapes, the beheadings, just sounds like ISIS at their worst.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 11:34:27 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:29:32 am
Israels response isnt justice. Its vengeance.

I grew up in NI witnessing this on a thankfully smaller and less brutal scale, but I cant see how bombing civilians will do anything other than increase general support for Hamas, even among those who didnt support what they did.
This isn't Northern Ireland and Hamas aren't the IRA, let alone Sinn Fein. These are people who are far closer to ISIS. They've chiefly targeted civilians with the aim of massacring, burning and beheading as many as possible as a straightforward terror campaign. Their clearly stated aim is to keep going until Israel doesn't exist. You can't negotiate with them because any concessions will further their capability to annihilate you, you can only fight them.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 11:35:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:04 am
It just seems a strange hill to die on. A sort of "If Hamas merely cut children's throats rather than beheaded them maybe they're not so bad after all."

Lots of people are dying on questionable hills morally at the moment.

War crimes are being commited by both sides, both are wrong but only Hamas are being called out for the attrocities in the Western media.

I don't belive Mimi was defending Hamas but challenging the media reporting of the whole situation is a fair thing to challenge
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 11:37:28 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:25:22 am
Is there any evidence from social media or otherwise in Gaza currently that would suggest support for Hamas as gone down?

As it stood there was majority support for Hamas (recent Palestinian surveys).

I would like to think that decapitating babies, never mind all the raping, murdering and supporting a terrorist regime would be a step too far.

Israel are blocking Gaza because of Hamas, Egypt are also blocking them too but why is this always glossed over?

If support there is so strong for terrorists that clearly are evil beyond belief, then as previously asked many times to some on here, what are Israel at this stage supposed to do right now? As if this happened on our borders our government or anyone else would do the same.

Doesn't fit the narrative of "Israel bad!"

Hamas runs the Gaza strip, it has support, mobs celebrate their actions and are on film spitting and stamping on captured people/corpses - theres that famous video from a while back of the father sending his son who's like 5 holding a Palestinian flat to throw rocks at Israeli soldiers and telling them to "go on, shoot him, shoot him!" but as soon as Israel drops a bomb they're all innocent civilians.

Now - of course a lot of people are innocent. on both sides, but you cannot deny the radicalisation that has taken place under the Hamas regime, if you want to break it down to simply one side good, one side bad - it's not that simple because there are also Israeli extremists like that nutter mentioned earlier who is promoting illegal settling in the West Bank.


This is incredibly complex with history going back to before Roman times and people keep points scoring and saying one side bad, one side good. The simple fact is no one knows how to resolve the situation, peaceful cohabitation seemingly is not even a distant dream, it seems impossible with the political parties in charge - another example of this is Iran, how nice and progressive it was and then BAM religion enters the chat in the 70's and it goes backwards as fuck with women marginalised, public floggings etc.

Religious extremists have to be up there with the worst thing to happen to human society, firmly believe that.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:23:09 am
She's in a hospital. If Hamas wanted to kill her, they'd have done so. She has value to them as a hostage.
are you talking about a different Hamas maybe? cos the terrorist group i'm thinking of have been putting statements out that have said they are going to execute (not just the usual using them as 'human shields', actively execute) hostages.

can't say I can empathise with your choice to trust them not to do something horrific Nobby
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 11:38:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:45:49 am
It is that she's alive, but she's in a hospital in Gaza, so she's not safe from the Hamas/ISIS c*nts who put her there in the first place. Don't know if German Special Forces can get in and recover her.

There is absolutely no chance of any western boots besides Israeli on the ground inside Gaza. If Israel do go in as seems inevitable now it will be with western support only in terms of weaponry and intelligence.
