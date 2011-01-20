The whole concept of a "proportionate" or "appropriate" response, to me, is flawed. We're talking about an extremist terrorist organisation who are hiding amongst an innocent civillian population, and the "reponse" is predominantly going to impact the latter.



Frankly, Israel would have the support of nearly every sane/moral person on the planet to do whatever the hell they like to Hamas and their terrorists. There is an argument that no punishment is too harsh, and no direct response too extreme, for the subhuman actions carried out over the weekend, and previously.



But, and it bears repeating because I feel like people are just breezing past the distinction - the Palestinian people at large are not Hamas. Israel largely do not have the ability to effectively target Hamas in Gaza in a way that even remotely minimises civillian casualties. This idea of a "proportionate" response is in reality then a question of "well what level of violence should we tolerate against a captive and defenceless Palestinian population via collateral damage, until Israel feel justice has been done". Because we all know you aren't going to eliminate Hamas (or probably even significantly handicap them) unless you are prepared to either raze Gaza to the ground from the air, or carry out a ground invasion. The people dying in the hundreds and soon to be thousands there currently, and the people who are about to get caught up in the ensuing starvation and humanitarian crisis, will overwhelmingly be innocent Palestinians, not terrorists (who will control what little resources are available, or will be the few who have the means to escape the blockade).



People think Israel are entitled to their justice - I get it. We'd all want the same, after what happened. But that justice should'nt be at a cost of the deaths of innocent civillians who had nothing to do with what happened on the weekend, but we (and Israel) know fine well it overwhelmingly will be.