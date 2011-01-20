« previous next »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:03:21 am
you're getting mixed up. you're the person who's insinuated it. you could take my advice from earlier and re-read your own posts.you've got mixed up here too. you've confused inverted commas with quotation marks. i characterised your post, rather than directly copying it verbatim with quote marks. but since you've requested it (and made incorrect claims acting like your words have been unfairly characterised) here you go. this is what you said:which I characterised as this:
i think anyone reasonable would conclude the way I characterised your post was fair. And that your defensive accusation that you were misquoted or taken out of context was incorrect and baseless/unfair
Fair enough on the quote marks. I would rather you didn't characterise any of my posts though.

I stand by the quoted post here but am happy to be corrected on anything I post if it is incorrect. In saying that I have been taken out of context many times in this thread. Its seems like smoke and mirrors to me as my actual points got ignored from the start and all of a sudden I'm a racist and my thoughts relate to nazism. That is disgraceful.
The whole concept of a "proportionate" or "appropriate" response, to me, is flawed. We're talking about an extremist terrorist organisation who are hiding amongst an innocent civillian population, and the "reponse" is predominantly going to impact the latter.

Frankly, Israel would have the support of nearly every sane/moral person on the planet to do whatever the hell they like to Hamas and their terrorists. There is an argument that no punishment is too harsh, and no direct response too extreme, for the subhuman actions carried out over the weekend, and previously.

But, and it bears repeating because I feel like people are just breezing past the distinction - the Palestinian people at large are not Hamas. Israel largely do not have the ability to effectively target Hamas in Gaza in a way that even remotely minimises civillian casualties. This idea of a "proportionate" response is in reality then a question of "well what level of violence should we tolerate against a captive and defenceless Palestinian population via collateral damage, until Israel feel justice has been done". Because we all know you aren't going to eliminate Hamas (or probably even significantly handicap them) unless you are prepared to either raze Gaza to the ground from the air, or carry out a ground invasion. The people dying in the hundreds and soon to be thousands there currently, and the people who are about to get caught up in the ensuing starvation and humanitarian crisis, will overwhelmingly be innocent Palestinians, not terrorists (who will control what little resources are available, or will be the few who have the means to escape the blockade).

People think Israel are entitled to their justice - I get it. We'd all want the same, after what happened. But that justice should'nt be at a cost of the deaths of innocent civillians who had nothing to do with what happened on the weekend, but we (and Israel) know fine well it overwhelmingly will be.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:17:48 am
Whats the appropriate Palestinian response to decades of israeli war crimes resulting in thousands of children under the age of 16 dying? . Is a question that will never be asked.

Theres others. Do Palestinians have the right to exist? And an even more pertinent question, what does Palestinian existence look like? Is it looking at the land of your grandparents from the keyhole of your horrid stinking rat infested tin hut?

If anyone cared or dared to ask these questions at any time in the last 50 years, rather than robotic  right to defend herself and  i stand . Then maybe this depth of human depravity shitshow that we are seeing now might have turned out differently.
Now its all in. The appropriate Israeli response that no one wants to answer is to keep killing till you feel better and send a deterrent message. If you need joe rolled out for another right to defend, i stand then so be it.

See yorky's post about someone from a Palestinian state that exists alongside Israel, whose land western critics claim to defend.

Most western posts about the region seem to post from a philosophical standpoint, of how they see the situation there. I recommended that westerners with a firm view on the region try getting opinions from ordinary Jews and Muslims about Israel. I did so, and got a range of views, and changed my views based on that.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:37:17 am
The whole concept of a "proportionate" or "appropriate" response, to me, is flawed. We're talking about an extremist terrorist organisation who are hiding amongst an innocent civillian population, and the "reponse" is predominantly going to impact the latter.

Frankly, Israel would have the support of nearly every sane/moral person on the planet to do whatever the hell they like to Hamas and their terrorists. There is an argument that no punishment is too harsh, and no direct response too extreme, for the subhuman actions carried out over the weekend, and previously.

But, and it bears repeating because I feel like people are just breezing past the distinction - the Palestinian people at large are not Hamas. Israel largely do not have the ability to effectively target Hamas in Gaza in a way that even remotely minimises civillian casualties. This idea of a "proportionate" response is in reality then a question of "well what level of violence should we tolerate against a captive and defenceless Palestinian population via collateral damage, until Israel feel justice has been done". Because we all know you aren't going to eliminate Hamas (or probably even significantly handicap them) unless you are prepared to either raze Gaza to the ground from the air, or carry out a ground invasion. The people dying in the hundreds and soon to be thousands there currently, and the people who are about to get caught up in the ensuing starvation and humanitarian crisis, will overwhelmingly be innocent Palestinians, not terrorists (who will control what little resources are available, or will be the few who have the means to escape the blockade).

People think Israel are entitled to their pound of flesh - I get it. We'd all want the same, after what happened. But it shouldn't be the flesh of innocent civillians who had nothing to do with what happened on the weekend, but we (and Israel) know fine well it overwhelmingly will be.

I think theyve been given the world wide green light to massacre indiscriminately. If you are talking numbers and when youre dropping colossal death from the skies, its all about numbers. Id say 20,000 palestinian deaths is a number that numbs the pain of losing 1000 a little.
Weve never been in this situation before, the savagery of hamas and the unprecedented numbers of Israelis dying, over a thousand. It may mean that only a genocide of gaza, 50k to 100k deaths suffices.
Nothing to worry about for now though, the west wants it, the media want it, the numbers are still very low, for Palestinians, barely 1000 dead. Joe says its a duty to kill not just a right, little rishi is unequivocal, headlines of its only just the beginning.
If it was an auction the bidding starts at 20k.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:46:30 am
See yorky's post about someone from a Palestinian state that exists alongside Israel, whose land western critics claim to defend.

Most western posts about the region seem to post from a philosophical standpoint, of how they see the situation there. I recommended that westerners with a firm view on the region try getting opinions from ordinary Jews and Muslims about Israel. I did so, and got a range of views, and changed my views based on that.

A bit late now, westerners want their pound of flesh more than israelis. Mind made up, seen enough, finish them, like that congress woman said.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:49:17 am
I think theyve been given the world wide green light to massacre indiscriminately. If you are talking numbers and when youre dropping colossal death from the skies, its all about numbers. Id say 20,000 palestinian deaths is a number that numbs the pain of losing 1000 a little.
Weve never been in this situation before, the savagery of hamas and the unprecedented numbers of Israelis dying, over a thousand. It may mean that only a genocide of gaza, 50k to 100k deaths suffices.
Nothing to worry about for now though, the west wants it, the media want it, the numbers are still very low, for Palestinians, barely 1000 dead. Joe says its a duty to kill not just a right, little rishi is unequivocal, headlines of its only just the beginning.
If it was an auction the bidding starts at 20k.

I'm not sure I'd be throwing around the G word - I think what Israel are doing is undoubtedly a violation of international humanitarian laws and crime against human rights, but they are not trying to wipe Arab Palestinians off the face of the planet. Illegally displace them, sure, but that's not genocide.

It is however clear there is a pretty frightening disregard for civillian welfare that should be ringing alarm bells, but for whatever reason isn't. I truly do not know what the Israeli plan is here - they are apparently mobilising some 300 hundred thousand odd reservists which would imply some sort of ground invasion, since I don't imagine they plan to have all those soldiers just milling about Israeli territory to improve security, but who knows. But how long can they keep up a food and water blockade on a civillian population, and what is the aim? Are they trying to play chicken with Hamas? Or are we all going to sit here and watch 2 million people be starved to death?
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 03:06:27 am
I'm not sure I'd be throwing around the G word - I think what Israel are doing is undoubtedly a war crime, maybe even a crime against humanity, but they are not trying to wipe Arab Palestinians off the face of the planet. Illegally displace them, sure, but that's not genocide.

It is however clear there is a pretty frightening disregard for civillian welfare that should be ringing alarm bells, but for whatever reason isn't. I truly do not know what the Israeli plan is here - they are apparently mobilising some 300 hundred thousand odd reservists which would imply some sort of ground invasion, since I don't imagine they plan to have all those soldiers just milling about Israeli territory to improve security, but who knows. But how long can they keep up a food and water blockade on a civillian population, and what is the aim? Are they trying to play chicken with Hamas? Or are we all going to sit here and watch 2 million people be starved to death?

Hamas went too far. How do you get revenge, send a message to any would be hamas in the future, and get a win. Gaza has been flattened before, you need to upstage that this time, doing more of the same wont satisfy anyone. Israel has to make their mark in their response. Hamas atrocity was historic and the response needs to be equal.
Pearl harbour only got upstaged by the nuclear bomb, that type of scenario, i think the prospect of genocide is very real, anything else would be a major let down for many.
Our leaders and the media are pretty much calling for it, so the political will is there, the bloodlust on the ground certainly is, on the backdrop of butchered babies and festival goers. All the conditions are right, just the perfect storm of frenzied rage.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:23:09 am
Hamas went too far. How do you get revenge, send a message to any would be hamas in the future, and get a win. Gaza has been flattened before, you need to upstage that this time, doing more of the same wont satisfy anyone. Israel has to make their mark in their response. Hamas atrocity was historic and the response needs to be equal.
Pearl harbour only got upstaged by the nuclear bomb, that type of scenario, i think the prospect of genocide is very real, anything else would be a major let down for many.
Our leaders and the media are pretty much calling for it, so the political will is there, the bloodlust on the ground certainly is, on the backdrop of butchered babies and festival goers. All the conditions are right, just the perfect storm of frenzied rage.

But how do you "send a message" to a terrorist organisation that don't think like rational human beings - Hamas don't care how many Palestinian civillians are killed. An unprecented Israeli response, unless it results in the elimination of Hamas (which it won't), is only going to embolden them, not cow them. Unfortunately, there is nowhere in the world where we have learned how to eradicate terrorism and 9 times out 10, military attempts to suppress it often just makes it worse. Which is not to say do nothing, but I dare say trying to cut off terrorist funding would be far more effective than bombing apartment buildings in Gaza, but that's hard to do and often geopolitically uncomfortable, right.

I just truly don't believe that anyone on either side of this conflict wants the type of scenario you describe, bar fringe extremists on both sides. I can't believe that, for the sake of humanity. There is anger right now, and the worry is that will undoubtedly lead to elements of retalitory sentiment (and actions) against the wrong people, as it always does after a terrorist attack.
So Ukraine are saying the weapons supplied to them by the West which ended up with Hamas actually been given to Hamas by Russia because Russia are trying to " frame Ukraine "
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:29:02 am
devastatingly, i'm afraid this is not the case

While it's already entirely undeniable Hamas sought out and murdered infants and children, there's now a swell of corroboration from various independent journalists representing various unlinked news agencies that hamas not only chose to murder children, but also behead them

These are examples of the corroboration - for absolute clarity I'm linking to journalists who've done the verification to confirm the reports, and I'm not sharing any links that show any footage/photos. The hamas terrorists who committed these acts are keen to show the world what scum they are by documenting their callousness (and somehow some still refuse to understand and bear witness and equivocate for them), but i won't aid the c*nts in spreading their message

https://twitter.com/cmclymer/status/1711863823873847667
https://twitter.com/margothaddad/status/1711756690574479651
https://twitter.com/OzKaterji/status/1711878206972661961

Clymer and Katerji are just repeating what other journalists said. Haddad was part of a delegation of foreign journalists that IDF took to the kibbutz. They are repeating what IDF said to them. https://twitter.com/dancohen3000/status/1711799274382537143

We know that IDF lies. We know that lies about babies work - Iraqis killing Kuwati babies to steal incubators. More corroboration is required. Do we really need to embellish brutality?

There will also be lies from Hamas. Btw I havent seen anything that indicates that Hamas confirmed the beheadings on their media accounts.

Lots has been said about Gaza, but no western media in Gaza and Israel has killed 9 journalists in Gaza so far.
