you're getting mixed up. you're the person who's insinuated it. you could take my advice from earlier and re-read your own posts.you've got mixed up here too. you've confused inverted commas with quotation marks. i characterised your post, rather than directly copying it verbatim with quote marks. but since you've requested it (and made incorrect claims acting like your words have been unfairly characterised) here you go. this is what you said:which I characterised as this:

i think anyone reasonable would conclude the way I characterised your post was fair. And that your defensive accusation that you were misquoted or taken out of context was incorrect and baseless/unfair



Fair enough on the quote marks. I would rather you didn't characterise any of my posts though.I stand by the quoted post here but am happy to be corrected on anything I post if it is incorrect. In saying that I have been taken out of context many times in this thread. Its seems like smoke and mirrors to me as my actual points got ignored from the start and all of a sudden I'm a racist and my thoughts relate to nazism. That is disgraceful.