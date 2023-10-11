« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)  (Read 38365 times)

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:25:56 pm
At the very least surely Israel should be offering respite if Hamas members are turned in to them? If you're going to create a desperate situation for Palestinian civilians then giving them a way out must work in your favour.

I dont think that will work. You are asking unarmed civilians to turn against people who are heavily armed and who would think nothing of brutally murdering anyone who would try it.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
Ok I didnt double check the quote so I take it back. The other quote may also be aimed towards Hamas. Sorry as I dont wish to spread disinformation.

Just found the other one

Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors  we will eliminate him at the height of our power and without compromise, Yoav Gallant told soldiers during an inspection of the front line along Israels border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

All I can say is, and this goes for all of us, we need to check our sources as all sides try to misinterpret to make others seem worse than they are.

Edit: I've found a video with a closer match.

https://news.sky.com/video/israel-hamas-war-we-will-eliminate-everything-they-will-regret-it-says-israeli-defense-minister-12982050

He does say it, I assume he's talking about Hamas though as everything else he says is specifically talking about them.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
I dont think that will work. You are asking unarmed civilians to turn against people who are heavily armed and who would think nothing of brutally murdering anyone who would try it.

When your alternative options are die to a missile or die of starvation, overwhelming the targets of these attacks may suddenly sound appealing. It also potentially limits Hamas in terms of mobility; if relocating means travelling through a densely populated area filled with people who might want to kill you, staying put might sound quite appealing.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
I dont think that will work. You are asking unarmed civilians to turn against people who are heavily armed and who would think nothing of brutally murdering anyone who would try it.

Correct they were utterly brutal, and actually seemed to revel in slaughtering Fatah in Gaza when they took control.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm »
Quote
Israeli airstrikes since Saturday have resulted in 900 deaths in Gaza, including 260 children and 230 women, with an additional 4,500 individuals wounded, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Tuesday.

The air strikes have caused the deaths of 150 members of 22 families, six health workers, and eight journalists, while 15 health workers and 20 journalists have been wounded, the ministry said.

Airstrikes on residential neighborhoods have displaced approximately 140,000 citizens to UN shelters and hospitals, the ministry said.

The UN is reporting that at least 200,000 residents have been displaced.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-10-11/israel-hamas-conflict-live-wednesday-october-11/102959214?utm_campaign=abc_news_web&utm_content=link&utm_medium=content_shared&utm_source=abc_news_web#live-blog-post-51766

Im sure Israel are trying their best to minimise casualties and arent just razing the ground indiscriminately. Will still have folks on here do their thing and write off innocent lives lost as a casualty of the conflict. Theyre maybe the wrong shade of brown, theyre nameless, theyre faceless, so it doesnt matter when they get killed in their thousands. Its just collateral ennit. Respect to the posters in here calling that nonsense out.

Its also truly sickening to know that the innocent Israeli lives lost, the innocent Palestinian lives lost will only serve to consolidate the positions of Hamas and Bibi and his cronies. A perpetual state of violence suits both monsters perfectly. Diplomacy is ultimately the best solution but
I doubt Ill ever see such a thing in my lifetime.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 07:22:20 pm
What the hell is it with fascists and flags? If its not treating one flag as holy, its treating another as thought crime. Get a grip. Its a bit of fabric. It has as much meaning as the person holds it wants it to have - and that meaning is not uniform.
Nazi=National Socialist
Nationalist=Flag
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 12:01:20 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
Just found the other one

Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors  we will eliminate him at the height of our power and without compromise, Yoav Gallant told soldiers during an inspection of the front line along Israels border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

All I can say is, and this goes for all of us, we need to check our sources as all sides try to misinterpret to make others seem worse than they are.

Edit: I've found a video with a closer match.

https://news.sky.com/video/israel-hamas-war-we-will-eliminate-everything-they-will-regret-it-says-israeli-defense-minister-12982050

He does say it, I assume he's talking about Hamas though as everything else he says is specifically talking about them.

Yes I saw the 2nd video and he does say the words but I agree I think he is talking about Hamas. I tend to stick to BBC or even Sky News as they are generally careful about what they quote. Note to self..only use the BBC.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 12:02:11 am »
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 12:10:11 am »
No credible sources for the beheading baby stories.
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-army-says-it-does-not-have-confirmation-about-allegations-that-hamas-beheaded-babies-/3014787

Also the Washington Post article that Iran was involved is also to be treated with skepticism as no verifying source for that reporting.



Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 12:10:28 am »
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1711803216999186809.html (thread made from this tweet https://twitter.com/rosenthal_jon/status/1711803216999186809)


I have been struggling to articulate the complex emotions I've been feeling since Saturday morning as a Jew, a liberal/progressive, a believer that Palestinians and Jews have a right to a homeland, to safety and dignity. A thread 1/
 
Firstly I still feel sick and worried. I have family and friends in Israel. Some were in communities near those that were attacked. Others have children, nephews, grandchildren who have been called up to the IDF. I have friends and colleagues exposed to danger to report 2/
 
Many (but not all) of my friends and family in Israel are firmly in the "peace camp" of Israeli politics, have argued or campaigned for an end to the occupation and protested against Bibi Netanyahu's right wing government and built bridges between Jews and Palestinians 3/
 
They are angry at the bungled response, which left people alone for hours. But they are also furious at Netanyahu, whose judicial reforms divided the country, even when he was warned that this would harm security, and whose rabidly racist coalition has inflamed tensions 4/
 
I'm angry too. On Saturday I was stunned that Israel's defences had so badly failed to protect its citizens. I was shocked by the barbarity of Hamas (though should not have been, given its past barbarism, including against Fatah members in 2007) 5/
 
But I was also hurt by the response of many outside Israel, including some people I had once respected, who even as hostages were still being taken and Jews were being slaughtered, were blaming the victims and justifying the horrors. 6/
 
Some do so in the cloak of intellectualism (saying "this was inevitable" or waffling on about Fanon and decolonisation), some in the guise of evenhandedness, arguing there is no moral distinction between Israel and Hamas (even before the first IDF plane had responded).7/
 
To these people, many of whom are decent and well-meaning: If your first words in response to this unspeakable horror were not an unequivocal condemnation of it, then you have no right to criticise Israel's response. By your logic Israel's retaliation is just as inevitable. 8/
 
Some have responded with undisguised joy. This, they say, is "resistance", as if every youngster gunned down at a rave, every rape, every kidnapping of a mother, a child, a grandmother, will take Palestine closer to being free. 9/
 
To you I now have nothing but hate and contempt. Hate not just for your moral bankruptcy, inhumanity and antisemitism, but also because you are as much barriers to peace and a free Palestine as the ultra-nationalist and right-wing Jews are. You are mirrors of each other. 10/
 
By celebrating (or even excusing) the crimes of Hamas, you are telling Israelis and Jews everywhere who still live with the trauma of the Holocaust that the world does not value their lives, that they will never be safe living alongside a free Palestine 11/
 
And then there are my mixed feelings about the Israeli response. I understand why Israel cannot allow Hamas to remain intact, to plan and prepare new and more horrific ways of killing Jews (and other innocents, including Thais, Israeli Arabs and anyone else in their way). 12/
 
Yet I am also horrified at the blood of innocent Palestinians that will be spilled in Gaza and the suffering and fear imposed on civilians there. I am worried sick about the sons and daughters of my friends and family in the IDF who will be in danger going into Gaza. 13/
 
I do not accept any suggestion that there is any moral equivalence between what Israel must do now and what Hamas chose to do on 7/10. One abides, as best as it can, with international law and tries to minimise harm. The other revels in genocide, proudly broadcasting it live 14/
 
But I also think that Israel should do still more to protect innocent Palestinian lives. It cannot be acceptable to cut off food and water from 2m people, and to bomb a confined strip yet not to offer passage for non-combatants to safety, whether in Egypt or the West Bank 15/
 
Some say that holding Israel to a higher standard is itself antisemitic. But surely that higher standard one Israel itself aspired to when its declaration of independence established a state "based on precepts of liberty, justice and peace taught by the Hebrew prophets". 16/
 
The reason I am trying to raise my kids as Jews is to pass on a 2,000-year-old tradition that teaches us "tikkun olam" or "healing the world". Jews are not better, or smarter, or more moral or less moral than others. But we have our ways. This is one worth keeping 17/
 
The coming days will be hard for Israelis and Palestinians. It will be painful even for those of us in safety who care deeply about the place and its people. I only hope that once the dust settles, both sides will decide the killing must stop and get serious about peace. END
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 12:14:15 am »
This Rothschilds conspiracy shit has really landed hasnt it.

If you gave me 1k to wear a Russian flag t shirt around town for a day I would do it. If you gave me 10k to wear an Israeli flag t shirt round town for a day I would say no thank youI would genuinely fear for my life.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 12:15:06 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:10:28 am
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1711803216999186809.html (thread made from this tweet https://twitter.com/rosenthal_jon/status/1711803216999186809)


I have been struggling to articulate the complex emotions I've been feeling since Saturday morning as a Jew, a liberal/progressive, a believer that Palestinians and Jews have a right to a homeland, to safety and dignity. A thread 1/
 
Firstly I still feel sick and worried. I have family and friends in Israel. Some were in communities near those that were attacked. Others have children, nephews, grandchildren who have been called up to the IDF. I have friends and colleagues exposed to danger to report 2/
 
Many (but not all) of my friends and family in Israel are firmly in the "peace camp" of Israeli politics, have argued or campaigned for an end to the occupation and protested against Bibi Netanyahu's right wing government and built bridges between Jews and Palestinians 3/
 
They are angry at the bungled response, which left people alone for hours. But they are also furious at Netanyahu, whose judicial reforms divided the country, even when he was warned that this would harm security, and whose rabidly racist coalition has inflamed tensions 4/
 
I'm angry too. On Saturday I was stunned that Israel's defences had so badly failed to protect its citizens. I was shocked by the barbarity of Hamas (though should not have been, given its past barbarism, including against Fatah members in 2007) 5/
 
But I was also hurt by the response of many outside Israel, including some people I had once respected, who even as hostages were still being taken and Jews were being slaughtered, were blaming the victims and justifying the horrors. 6/
 
Some do so in the cloak of intellectualism (saying "this was inevitable" or waffling on about Fanon and decolonisation), some in the guise of evenhandedness, arguing there is no moral distinction between Israel and Hamas (even before the first IDF plane had responded).7/
 
To these people, many of whom are decent and well-meaning: If your first words in response to this unspeakable horror were not an unequivocal condemnation of it, then you have no right to criticise Israel's response. By your logic Israel's retaliation is just as inevitable. 8/
 
Some have responded with undisguised joy. This, they say, is "resistance", as if every youngster gunned down at a rave, every rape, every kidnapping of a mother, a child, a grandmother, will take Palestine closer to being free. 9/
 
To you I now have nothing but hate and contempt. Hate not just for your moral bankruptcy, inhumanity and antisemitism, but also because you are as much barriers to peace and a free Palestine as the ultra-nationalist and right-wing Jews are. You are mirrors of each other. 10/
 
By celebrating (or even excusing) the crimes of Hamas, you are telling Israelis and Jews everywhere who still live with the trauma of the Holocaust that the world does not value their lives, that they will never be safe living alongside a free Palestine 11/
 
And then there are my mixed feelings about the Israeli response. I understand why Israel cannot allow Hamas to remain intact, to plan and prepare new and more horrific ways of killing Jews (and other innocents, including Thais, Israeli Arabs and anyone else in their way). 12/
 
Yet I am also horrified at the blood of innocent Palestinians that will be spilled in Gaza and the suffering and fear imposed on civilians there. I am worried sick about the sons and daughters of my friends and family in the IDF who will be in danger going into Gaza. 13/
 
I do not accept any suggestion that there is any moral equivalence between what Israel must do now and what Hamas chose to do on 7/10. One abides, as best as it can, with international law and tries to minimise harm. The other revels in genocide, proudly broadcasting it live 14/
 
But I also think that Israel should do still more to protect innocent Palestinian lives. It cannot be acceptable to cut off food and water from 2m people, and to bomb a confined strip yet not to offer passage for non-combatants to safety, whether in Egypt or the West Bank 15/
 
Some say that holding Israel to a higher standard is itself antisemitic. But surely that higher standard one Israel itself aspired to when its declaration of independence established a state "based on precepts of liberty, justice and peace taught by the Hebrew prophets". 16/
 
The reason I am trying to raise my kids as Jews is to pass on a 2,000-year-old tradition that teaches us "tikkun olam" or "healing the world". Jews are not better, or smarter, or more moral or less moral than others. But we have our ways. This is one worth keeping 17/
 
The coming days will be hard for Israelis and Palestinians. It will be painful even for those of us in safety who care deeply about the place and its people. I only hope that once the dust settles, both sides will decide the killing must stop and get serious about peace. END
Totally, people feel the need to take sides in this and I can understand this, it is possible to see the Palestinian perspective and still condemn what happened, just as it is possible to understand the need for Israel to defend itself by attacking but still condemn how some of this is done. War and conflict has no victors, we were brought up with WW2 as an example of good v evil but such conflicts are the tiny minority.

War, killing and death create a pain and hatred and a cycle that until broken means there can be no peace. This is going to take something very deep to extract anything that does not make it worse. More evil is further deepening the cycle and I think that's what some people want.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 12:27:12 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 12:14:15 am
This Rothschilds conspiracy shit has really landed hasnt it.

If you gave me 1k to wear a Russian flag t shirt around town for a day I would do it. If you gave me 10k to wear an Israeli flag t shirt round town for a day I would say no thank youI would genuinely fear for my life.

Some absolutely mental takes on here but this is the best I've seen.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 12:29:02 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 12:10:11 am
No credible sources for the beheading baby stories.
devastatingly, i'm afraid this is not the case

While it's already entirely undeniable Hamas sought out and murdered infants and children, there's now a swell of corroboration from various independent journalists representing various unlinked news agencies that hamas not only chose to murder children, but also behead them

These are examples of the corroboration - for absolute clarity I'm linking to journalists who've done the verification to confirm the reports, and I'm not sharing any links that show any footage/photos. The hamas terrorists who committed these acts are keen to show the world what scum they are by documenting their callousness (and somehow some still refuse to understand and bear witness and equivocate for them), but i won't aid the c*nts in spreading their message

https://twitter.com/cmclymer/status/1711863823873847667
https://twitter.com/margothaddad/status/1711756690574479651
https://twitter.com/OzKaterji/status/1711878206972661961
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 12:29:55 am »
The blithe "well what would you have them do?" response to anyone criticising the Israeli response on this is fucking depressing.

Roughly half of the over 2 million people who live in the Gaza Strip are children. Many if not most of them, are refugees, or descendents of. Read those sentences again.

Israel have walled them in, cut off food, water and medicine, and are bombing them from above. They have literally no means to defend themselves. They cannot escape, because Israel prevent it. No-one in the international community at large seems to give a fuck about them. No-one is coming to save them.

I know they're not doing it for the fun of it. I know these measures aren't, at their core, designed to kill innocent people. But it will - many thousands, that is the inescapable reality of the situation. Anywhere else, these actions against a completely defenceless population of millions wouldn't be called "retaliation" or "self defence", they'd be called something quite different.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 12:38:21 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:27:12 am
Some absolutely mental takes on here but this is the best I've seen.
you're certainly in no moral position to be making statements like this, or casting judgment of other rawkites as "disgusting".

instead of a little introspection, considering your morals - and what it must mean about you that your very first post on RAWK about this since saturdays terror attack said:
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:50:27 pm
no matter the horrific barbarity by Hamas the IDF will dish it out tenfold against civillians like they always have done.
, you instead lash out at the people who called you out on your shameful posts (the ones subsequent to this quoted one).

perhaps you think this is an unfair reading on you, but I can't say from reading all your posts in this thread that you've got the moral credibility in the bank to be doling out accusations that other posters are "disgusting"
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 12:44:01 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:27:12 am
Some absolutely mental takes on here but this is the best I've seen.

My point is that there is a groundswell of anti semitism in this country, and we will almost certainly see attacks on Jews. Despite their countries clear aggression in the Ukraine war Russians are quite safe here. Funny that🤔

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 12:46:59 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:29:02 am
devastatingly, i'm afraid this is not the case

While it's already entirely undeniable Hamas sought out and murdered infants and children, there's now a swell of corroboration from various independent journalists representing various unlinked news agencies that hamas not only chose to murder children, but also behead them

These are examples of the corroboration - for absolute clarity I'm linking to journalists who've done the verification to confirm the reports, and I'm not sharing any links that show any footage/photos. The hamas terrorists who committed these acts are keen to show the world what scum they are by documenting their callousness (and somehow some still refuse to understand and bear witness and equivocate for them), but i won't aid the c*nts in spreading their message

https://twitter.com/cmclymer/status/1711863823873847667
https://twitter.com/margothaddad/status/1711756690574479651
https://twitter.com/OzKaterji/status/1711878206972661961


https://www.claimscon.org/netherlands-study/


Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 01:01:15 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:38:21 am
you're certainly in no moral position to be making statements like this, or casting judgment of other rawkites as "disgusting".

instead of a little introspection, considering your morals - and what it must mean about you that your very first post on RAWK about this since saturdays terror attack said:, you instead lash out at the people who called you out on your shameful posts (the ones subsequent to this quoted one).

perhaps you think this is an unfair reading on you, but I can't say from reading all your posts in this thread that you've got the moral credibility in the bank to be doling out accusations that other posters are "disgusting"
What I said in the post you quoted is absolutely correct. Since 2008 they have killed 6000 Palestinians. Why have they done this? Where are your morals?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 01:09:05 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:01:15 am
What I said in the post you quoted is absolutely correct. Since 2008 they have killed 6000 Palestinians. Why have they done this? Where are your morals?
Palestinian lives lost are just collateral mate, they dont matter to a lot of people. Literally had posters on here responding with a whats an appropriate level of response to a post saying war crimes are maybe not the solution.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 01:12:41 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm
The only people who can answer that appropriately are the Israelis. Expecting no marks on Rawk to have the answer is quite frankly ridiculous. I can understand why Israel needed to act quickly but the response is not justifiable imo and I'd be surprised if there weren't other more appropriate measures they could have taken. I've no fucking clue what they are though.

 And that doesn't lessen the point I'm making though, you can't be appalled by the Israelis loss of life and that of tourist's and then think the meausures they have taken in return were warranted. Anyone with that thought process should be asking serious questions of themselves.
Acknowledging your ignorance actually does lessen the point you're making, to the point it is literally worthless. How would you feel if people were making these judgments about a group you were in - since I've never met you, let's say Liverpool fans - without any knowledge whatsoever? Would you respect their opinion?

Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 11:22:19 pm
Collateral damage is inevitable during conflicts, but indiscriminate killing of civilians is unacceptable, something both sides are now guilty of.
Except Hamas aren't guilty of indiscriminate killing of civilians, they're guilty of discriminate killing of civilians. They were guilty of it 20 years ago when they were suicide bombing a bus every week, and they're guilty of it now, on a mass scale. They could end this right now by releasing the hostages, but of course they won't because they're supported by huge sections of the Arab world, and deaths on both sides are a win for them. It's why they base their operations near schools and hospitals.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm
Which is just isnt.  going to happen. Both sides need to delay a little more in reality
You're talking about a conflict where one side is murdering and decpitating people wholesale, including infants. How can you quantify a joint idea of reality when one side regards that as morally acceptable?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 01:13:25 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:09:05 am
Palestinian lives lost are just collateral mate, they dont matter to a lot of people. Literally had posters on here responding with a whats an appropriate level of response to a post saying war crimes are maybe not the solution.
It's a sad thing to see and I genuinely didn't expect it outside the odd poster on here.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 01:15:36 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:09:05 am
Literally had posters on here responding with a whats an appropriate level of response to a post saying war crimes are maybe not the solution.
Correct me if I'm wrong but you were the one who claimed Israel had a right to "an appropriate level of response" - your exact words. People asked what you meant and you refused to answer. Feel free to explain what you meant any time you want.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 01:17:37 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:01:15 am
What I said in the post you quoted is absolutely correct. Since 2008 they have killed 6000 Palestinians. Why have they done this? Where are your morals?
only on the internet could someone who just espoused what you did about the holocaust and what you think it should have taught jewish people, and whose very first response to the hamas terror attack is to suggest the israeli state is 'ten times worse' than those who just intentionally targeted and killed around 1,000 civilians (including defenseless elderly and infants) and raped and kidnapped many more, come back in a reply claiming moral superiority. sorryto say MBL that, based on your posts, you've not surprised me
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 01:20:02 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:15:36 am
Correct me if I'm wrong but you were the one who claimed Israel had a right to "an appropriate level of response" - your exact words. People asked what you meant and you refused to answer. Feel free to explain what you meant any time you want.
You feel free to explain how the vast majority of people murdered in this conflict are Palestinian civilians? You could also feel free to explain how they are treated on a day to day basis? Why are they living under apartheid?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 01:24:52 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:09:05 am
Literally had posters on here responding with a “what’s an appropriate level of response” to a post saying war crimes are maybe not the solution.
not really coming across as an honest broker in the way you've just characterised this morning's discussions here.

also, have you been asleep all day? only you seem to have been avoiding some requests to expand on this statement, better explaining your point of view in your own words.
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 12:16:38 am
They have every right to retaliate against Hamas, but as everyone knows that’s not what will actually happen.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 01:26:18 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:17:37 am
only on the internet could someone who just espoused what you did about the holocaust and what you think it should have taught jewish people, and whose very first response to the hamas terror attack is to suggest the israeli state is 'ten times worse' than those who just intentionally targeted and killed around 1,000 civilians (including defenseless elderly and infants) and raped and kidnapped many more, come back in a reply claiming moral superiority. sorryto say MBL that, based on your posts, you've not surprised me
What did I espouse about the holocaust? Are you going down the racist route here like the other two from earlier?

History has shown us the Israeli state absolutely will kill more innocents than Hamas has done? Is this even debatable? They know what they are doing and like what hamas did these are war crimes.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 01:26:42 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:20:02 am
You feel free to explain how the vast majority of people murdered in this conflict are Palestinian civilians? You could also feel free to explain how they are treated on a day to day basis? Why are they living under apartheid?
I wasn't really addressing you, but I'd be happy to answer your question once you answer mine: What is the 'appropriate response' to hundreds of civilians being murdered and kidnapped that Israel has a right to? Or should I take it for granted that you feel the beheading of infants or the deliberate targeting of hundreds of kids at a dance festival is something that should just be taken as a morally justified chastisement?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 01:29:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm
(Not a sarcastic question here. A genuine one and one for discussion because I wonder what the answer is )..

What response  should Israel do that is proportionate then?

Not sure thats fair. Its a nation (for better or for worse, whats done cannot be undone) whose entire existence depends on a policy of deterrence. Im sure they feel that any weakness shown will existentially end their existence as a nation - and its not far off the truth.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 01:33:27 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:26:42 am
I wasn't really addressing you, but I'd be happy to answer your question once you answer mine: What is the 'appropriate response' to hundreds of civilians being murdered and kidnapped that Israel has a right to? Or should I take it for granted that you feel the beheading of infants or the deliberate targeting of hundreds of kids at a dance festival is something that should just be taken as a morally justified chastisement?
Oh great, another making weird demands on a simple question. I'll play ball though. I'd not have a big open air prison and I would do my utmost not to opress other peoples. When you treat people with respect and dignity this sort of thing is far less likely to happen.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 01:33:39 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:26:18 am
What did I espouse about the holocaust? Are you going down the racist route here like the other two from earlier?

History has shown us the Israeli state absolutely will kill more innocents than Hamas has done? Is this even debatable? They know what they are doing and like what hamas did these are war crimes.
your reply contains five sentences, four of which are non sequitur open ended questions..

if you truly want clarity and are genuinely interested in what you've said that's so morally ugly, here's my suggestion. read all your own posts in this thread. then re-read my view of it - it's all there, you won't need to ask multiple random unrelated questions.

then - instead of replying to me - pause to consider why you made the generalisation that you did about jewish people saying they 'should know better because of the holocaust' and why saying it gives people a certain impression of your values.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 01:41:54 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:33:39 am
your reply contains five sentences, four of which are non sequitur open ended questions..

if you truly want clarity and are genuinely interested in what you've said that's so morally ugly, here's my suggestion. read all your own posts in this thread. then re-read my view of it - it's all there, you won't need to ask multiple random unrelated questions.

then - instead of replying to me - pause to consider why you made the generalisation that you did about jewish people saying they 'should know better because of the holocaust' and why saying it gives people a certain impression of your values.
So you will skip it all and go down the racist route because tepid brought up the Jewish community as a whole, I answered and then clarified what I meant. No answers though to my questions. Ha.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 01:44:28 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:33:27 am
Oh great, another making weird demands on a simple question. I'll play ball though. I'd not have a big open air prison and I would do my utmost not to opress other peoples. When you treat people with respect and dignity this sort of thing is far less likely to happen.
Dude, you chose to respond to a question that wasn't aimed at you. But since you're apparently willing to 'play ball', I wasn't asking anyone what they wouldn't have done decades ago, I'm asking you what an appropriate government response would be right now to terrorists who've slaughtered and kidnapped hundreds of civilians and will kill as many as they get the chance to.

But hey, if you want, you can throw in the answer to: "What would you do if a terrorist organisation didn't believe your country deserved to exist, and won an election in a neighbouring territory on a platform of violent martyrdom, a few short years after carrying out a suicide bombing a week in your country?"
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 01:45:47 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:33:39 am
your reply contains five sentences, four of which are non sequitur open ended questions..

if you truly want clarity and are genuinely interested in what you've said that's so morally ugly, here's my suggestion. read all your own posts in this thread. then re-read my view of it - it's all there, you won't need to ask multiple random unrelated questions.

then - instead of replying to me - pause to consider why you made the generalisation that you did about jewish people saying they 'should know better because of the holocaust' and why saying it gives people a certain impression of your values.
Replying to your edit in this one. Stop misquoting me. You can easily add my actual quotes to your posts and can believe it or not still do it out of context by removing certain parts of my post. ;)
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 01:47:17 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:41:54 am
So you will skip it all and go down the racist route because tepid brought up the Jewish community as a whole, I answered and then clarified what I meant. No answers though to my questions. Ha.
is there a reason you keep saying in your replies that you think you might have said something that people could be considering to have been racist? it seems significant, even if it's unrelated to the posts you've replied to
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 01:49:56 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:44:28 am
Dude, you chose to respond to a question that wasn't aimed at you. But since you're apparently willing to 'play ball', I wasn't asking anyone what they wouldn't have done decades ago, I'm asking you what an appropriate government response would be right now to terrorists who've slaughtered and kidnapped hundreds of civilians and will kill as many as they get the chance to.

But hey, if you want, you can throw in the answer to: "What would you do if a terrorist organisation didn't believe your country deserved to exist, and won an election in a neighbouring territory on a platform of violent martyrdom, a few short years after carrying out a suicide bombing a week in your country?"
So I answered you but you won't answer my questions when you said you would.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 01:54:50 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:47:17 am
is there a reason you keep saying in your replies that you think you might have said something that people could be considering to have been racist? it seems significant, even if it's unrelated to the posts you've replied to
None of you who have insinuated I'm a racist have had anything to say to my actual points. It's so disingenuous and I honestly can't understand how yous all still persist. It's laughable.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1197 on: Today at 02:01:22 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:49:56 am
So I answered you but you won't answer my questions when you said you would.
You didn't, though. I asked what you think would be an appropriate response right now and you threw up a vague thing said you wouldn't have done decades ago. Maybe go to bed and see if you can come up with an actual answer tomorrow?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1198 on: Today at 02:03:21 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:54:50 am
None of you who have insinuated I'm a racist have had anything to say to my actual points. It's so disingenuous and I honestly can't understand how yous all still persist. It's laughable.
you're getting mixed up. you're the person who's insinuated it. you could take my advice from earlier and re-read your own posts.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:45:47 am
Replying to your edit in this one. Stop misquoting me. You can easily add my actual quotes to your posts and can believe it or not still do it out of context by removing certain parts of my post. ;)
you've got mixed up here too. you've confused inverted commas with quotation marks. i characterised your post, rather than directly copying it verbatim with quote marks. but since you've requested it (and made incorrect claims acting like your words have been unfairly characterised) here you go. this is what you said:
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:57:04 pm
How am I holding them to a higher account? It is my understanding that Israel was created after the ww2 and particularly the horrors of the holocaust. So the people who moved to this new state had direct experience of that? They should know better than persecute another group of people. How the fuck is that racist?
which I characterised as this:
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:33:39 am
pause to consider why you made the generalisation that you did about jewish people saying they 'should know better because of the holocaust' and why saying it gives people a certain impression of your values.

i think anyone reasonable would conclude the way I characterised your post was fair. And that your defensive accusation that you were misquoted or taken out of context was incorrect and baseless/unfair
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1199 on: Today at 02:17:48 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:20:02 am
You feel free to explain how the vast majority of people murdered in this conflict are Palestinian civilians? You could also feel free to explain how they are treated on a day to day basis? Why are they living under apartheid?

Whats the appropriate Palestinian response to decades of israeli war crimes resulting in thousands of children under the age of 16 dying? . Is a question that will never be asked.

Theres others. Do Palestinians have the right to exist? And an even more pertinent question, what does Palestinian existence look like? Is it looking at the land of your grandparents from the keyhole of your horrid stinking rat infested tin hut?

If anyone cared or dared to ask these questions at any time in the last 50 years, rather than robotic  right to defend herself and  i stand . Then maybe this depth of human depravity shitshow that we are seeing now might have turned out differently.
Now its all in. The appropriate Israeli response that no one wants to answer is to keep killing till you feel better and send a deterrent message. If you need joe rolled out for another right to defend, i stand then so be it.
