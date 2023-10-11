The blithe "well what would you have them do?" response to anyone criticising the Israeli response on this is fucking depressing.



Roughly half of the over 2 million people who live in the Gaza Strip are children. Many if not most of them, are refugees, or descendents of. Read those sentences again.



Israel have walled them in, cut off food, water and medicine, and are bombing them from above. They have literally no means to defend themselves. They cannot escape, because Israel prevent it. No-one in the international community at large seems to give a fuck about them. No-one is coming to save them.



I know they're not doing it for the fun of it. I know these measures aren't, at their core, designed to kill innocent people. But it will - many thousands, that is the inescapable reality of the situation. Anywhere else, these actions against a completely defenceless population of millions wouldn't be called "retaliation" or "self defence", they'd be called something quite different.

