Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:25:56 pm
At the very least surely Israel should be offering respite if Hamas members are turned in to them? If you're going to create a desperate situation for Palestinian civilians then giving them a way out must work in your favour.

I dont think that will work. You are asking unarmed civilians to turn against people who are heavily armed and who would think nothing of brutally murdering anyone who would try it.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
Ok I didnt double check the quote so I take it back. The other quote may also be aimed towards Hamas. Sorry as I dont wish to spread disinformation.

Just found the other one

Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors  we will eliminate him at the height of our power and without compromise, Yoav Gallant told soldiers during an inspection of the front line along Israels border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

All I can say is, and this goes for all of us, we need to check our sources as all sides try to misinterpret to make others seem worse than they are.

Edit: I've found a video with a closer match.

https://news.sky.com/video/israel-hamas-war-we-will-eliminate-everything-they-will-regret-it-says-israeli-defense-minister-12982050

He does say it, I assume he's talking about Hamas though as everything else he says is specifically talking about them.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
I dont think that will work. You are asking unarmed civilians to turn against people who are heavily armed and who would think nothing of brutally murdering anyone who would try it.

When your alternative options are die to a missile or die of starvation, overwhelming the targets of these attacks may suddenly sound appealing. It also potentially limits Hamas in terms of mobility; if relocating means travelling through a densely populated area filled with people who might want to kill you, staying put might sound quite appealing.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
I dont think that will work. You are asking unarmed civilians to turn against people who are heavily armed and who would think nothing of brutally murdering anyone who would try it.

Correct they were utterly brutal, and actually seemed to revel in slaughtering Fatah in Gaza when they took control.
Quote
Israeli airstrikes since Saturday have resulted in 900 deaths in Gaza, including 260 children and 230 women, with an additional 4,500 individuals wounded, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Tuesday.

The air strikes have caused the deaths of 150 members of 22 families, six health workers, and eight journalists, while 15 health workers and 20 journalists have been wounded, the ministry said.

Airstrikes on residential neighborhoods have displaced approximately 140,000 citizens to UN shelters and hospitals, the ministry said.

The UN is reporting that at least 200,000 residents have been displaced.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-10-11/israel-hamas-conflict-live-wednesday-october-11/102959214?utm_campaign=abc_news_web&utm_content=link&utm_medium=content_shared&utm_source=abc_news_web#live-blog-post-51766

Im sure Israel are trying their best to minimise casualties and arent just razing the ground indiscriminately. Will still have folks on here do their thing and write off innocent lives lost as a casualty of the conflict. Theyre maybe the wrong shade of brown, theyre nameless, theyre faceless, so it doesnt matter when they get killed in their thousands. Its just collateral ennit. Respect to the posters in here calling that nonsense out.

Its also truly sickening to know that the innocent Israeli lives lost, the innocent Palestinian lives lost will only serve to consolidate the positions of Hamas and Bibi and his cronies. A perpetual state of violence suits both monsters perfectly. Diplomacy is ultimately the best solution but
I doubt Ill ever see such a thing in my lifetime.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 07:22:20 pm
What the hell is it with fascists and flags? If its not treating one flag as holy, its treating another as thought crime. Get a grip. Its a bit of fabric. It has as much meaning as the person holds it wants it to have - and that meaning is not uniform.
Nazi=National Socialist
Nationalist=Flag
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
Just found the other one

Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors  we will eliminate him at the height of our power and without compromise, Yoav Gallant told soldiers during an inspection of the front line along Israels border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

All I can say is, and this goes for all of us, we need to check our sources as all sides try to misinterpret to make others seem worse than they are.

Edit: I've found a video with a closer match.

https://news.sky.com/video/israel-hamas-war-we-will-eliminate-everything-they-will-regret-it-says-israeli-defense-minister-12982050

He does say it, I assume he's talking about Hamas though as everything else he says is specifically talking about them.

Yes I saw the 2nd video and he does say the words but I agree I think he is talking about Hamas. I tend to stick to BBC or even Sky News as they are generally careful about what they quote. Note to self..only use the BBC.
No credible sources for the beheading baby stories.
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-army-says-it-does-not-have-confirmation-about-allegations-that-hamas-beheaded-babies-/3014787

Also the Washington Post article that Iran was involved is also to be treated with skepticism as no verifying source for that reporting.



https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1711803216999186809.html (thread made from this tweet https://twitter.com/rosenthal_jon/status/1711803216999186809)


I have been struggling to articulate the complex emotions I've been feeling since Saturday morning as a Jew, a liberal/progressive, a believer that Palestinians and Jews have a right to a homeland, to safety and dignity. A thread 1/
 
Firstly I still feel sick and worried. I have family and friends in Israel. Some were in communities near those that were attacked. Others have children, nephews, grandchildren who have been called up to the IDF. I have friends and colleagues exposed to danger to report 2/
 
Many (but not all) of my friends and family in Israel are firmly in the "peace camp" of Israeli politics, have argued or campaigned for an end to the occupation and protested against Bibi Netanyahu's right wing government and built bridges between Jews and Palestinians 3/
 
They are angry at the bungled response, which left people alone for hours. But they are also furious at Netanyahu, whose judicial reforms divided the country, even when he was warned that this would harm security, and whose rabidly racist coalition has inflamed tensions 4/
 
I'm angry too. On Saturday I was stunned that Israel's defences had so badly failed to protect its citizens. I was shocked by the barbarity of Hamas (though should not have been, given its past barbarism, including against Fatah members in 2007) 5/
 
But I was also hurt by the response of many outside Israel, including some people I had once respected, who even as hostages were still being taken and Jews were being slaughtered, were blaming the victims and justifying the horrors. 6/
 
Some do so in the cloak of intellectualism (saying "this was inevitable" or waffling on about Fanon and decolonisation), some in the guise of evenhandedness, arguing there is no moral distinction between Israel and Hamas (even before the first IDF plane had responded).7/
 
To these people, many of whom are decent and well-meaning: If your first words in response to this unspeakable horror were not an unequivocal condemnation of it, then you have no right to criticise Israel's response. By your logic Israel's retaliation is just as inevitable. 8/
 
Some have responded with undisguised joy. This, they say, is "resistance", as if every youngster gunned down at a rave, every rape, every kidnapping of a mother, a child, a grandmother, will take Palestine closer to being free. 9/
 
To you I now have nothing but hate and contempt. Hate not just for your moral bankruptcy, inhumanity and antisemitism, but also because you are as much barriers to peace and a free Palestine as the ultra-nationalist and right-wing Jews are. You are mirrors of each other. 10/
 
By celebrating (or even excusing) the crimes of Hamas, you are telling Israelis and Jews everywhere who still live with the trauma of the Holocaust that the world does not value their lives, that they will never be safe living alongside a free Palestine 11/
 
And then there are my mixed feelings about the Israeli response. I understand why Israel cannot allow Hamas to remain intact, to plan and prepare new and more horrific ways of killing Jews (and other innocents, including Thais, Israeli Arabs and anyone else in their way). 12/
 
Yet I am also horrified at the blood of innocent Palestinians that will be spilled in Gaza and the suffering and fear imposed on civilians there. I am worried sick about the sons and daughters of my friends and family in the IDF who will be in danger going into Gaza. 13/
 
I do not accept any suggestion that there is any moral equivalence between what Israel must do now and what Hamas chose to do on 7/10. One abides, as best as it can, with international law and tries to minimise harm. The other revels in genocide, proudly broadcasting it live 14/
 
But I also think that Israel should do still more to protect innocent Palestinian lives. It cannot be acceptable to cut off food and water from 2m people, and to bomb a confined strip yet not to offer passage for non-combatants to safety, whether in Egypt or the West Bank 15/
 
Some say that holding Israel to a higher standard is itself antisemitic. But surely that higher standard one Israel itself aspired to when its declaration of independence established a state "based on precepts of liberty, justice and peace taught by the Hebrew prophets". 16/
 
The reason I am trying to raise my kids as Jews is to pass on a 2,000-year-old tradition that teaches us "tikkun olam" or "healing the world". Jews are not better, or smarter, or more moral or less moral than others. But we have our ways. This is one worth keeping 17/
 
The coming days will be hard for Israelis and Palestinians. It will be painful even for those of us in safety who care deeply about the place and its people. I only hope that once the dust settles, both sides will decide the killing must stop and get serious about peace. END
This Rothschilds conspiracy shit has really landed hasnt it.

If you gave me 1k to wear a Russian flag t shirt around town for a day I would do it. If you gave me 10k to wear an Israeli flag t shirt round town for a day I would say no thank youI would genuinely fear for my life.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:10:28 am
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1711803216999186809.html (thread made from this tweet https://twitter.com/rosenthal_jon/status/1711803216999186809)


I have been struggling to articulate the complex emotions I've been feeling since Saturday morning as a Jew, a liberal/progressive, a believer that Palestinians and Jews have a right to a homeland, to safety and dignity. A thread 1/
 
Firstly I still feel sick and worried. I have family and friends in Israel. Some were in communities near those that were attacked. Others have children, nephews, grandchildren who have been called up to the IDF. I have friends and colleagues exposed to danger to report 2/
 
Many (but not all) of my friends and family in Israel are firmly in the "peace camp" of Israeli politics, have argued or campaigned for an end to the occupation and protested against Bibi Netanyahu's right wing government and built bridges between Jews and Palestinians 3/
 
They are angry at the bungled response, which left people alone for hours. But they are also furious at Netanyahu, whose judicial reforms divided the country, even when he was warned that this would harm security, and whose rabidly racist coalition has inflamed tensions 4/
 
I'm angry too. On Saturday I was stunned that Israel's defences had so badly failed to protect its citizens. I was shocked by the barbarity of Hamas (though should not have been, given its past barbarism, including against Fatah members in 2007) 5/
 
But I was also hurt by the response of many outside Israel, including some people I had once respected, who even as hostages were still being taken and Jews were being slaughtered, were blaming the victims and justifying the horrors. 6/
 
Some do so in the cloak of intellectualism (saying "this was inevitable" or waffling on about Fanon and decolonisation), some in the guise of evenhandedness, arguing there is no moral distinction between Israel and Hamas (even before the first IDF plane had responded).7/
 
To these people, many of whom are decent and well-meaning: If your first words in response to this unspeakable horror were not an unequivocal condemnation of it, then you have no right to criticise Israel's response. By your logic Israel's retaliation is just as inevitable. 8/
 
Some have responded with undisguised joy. This, they say, is "resistance", as if every youngster gunned down at a rave, every rape, every kidnapping of a mother, a child, a grandmother, will take Palestine closer to being free. 9/
 
To you I now have nothing but hate and contempt. Hate not just for your moral bankruptcy, inhumanity and antisemitism, but also because you are as much barriers to peace and a free Palestine as the ultra-nationalist and right-wing Jews are. You are mirrors of each other. 10/
 
By celebrating (or even excusing) the crimes of Hamas, you are telling Israelis and Jews everywhere who still live with the trauma of the Holocaust that the world does not value their lives, that they will never be safe living alongside a free Palestine 11/
 
And then there are my mixed feelings about the Israeli response. I understand why Israel cannot allow Hamas to remain intact, to plan and prepare new and more horrific ways of killing Jews (and other innocents, including Thais, Israeli Arabs and anyone else in their way). 12/
 
Yet I am also horrified at the blood of innocent Palestinians that will be spilled in Gaza and the suffering and fear imposed on civilians there. I am worried sick about the sons and daughters of my friends and family in the IDF who will be in danger going into Gaza. 13/
 
I do not accept any suggestion that there is any moral equivalence between what Israel must do now and what Hamas chose to do on 7/10. One abides, as best as it can, with international law and tries to minimise harm. The other revels in genocide, proudly broadcasting it live 14/
 
But I also think that Israel should do still more to protect innocent Palestinian lives. It cannot be acceptable to cut off food and water from 2m people, and to bomb a confined strip yet not to offer passage for non-combatants to safety, whether in Egypt or the West Bank 15/
 
Some say that holding Israel to a higher standard is itself antisemitic. But surely that higher standard one Israel itself aspired to when its declaration of independence established a state "based on precepts of liberty, justice and peace taught by the Hebrew prophets". 16/
 
The reason I am trying to raise my kids as Jews is to pass on a 2,000-year-old tradition that teaches us "tikkun olam" or "healing the world". Jews are not better, or smarter, or more moral or less moral than others. But we have our ways. This is one worth keeping 17/
 
The coming days will be hard for Israelis and Palestinians. It will be painful even for those of us in safety who care deeply about the place and its people. I only hope that once the dust settles, both sides will decide the killing must stop and get serious about peace. END
Totally, people feel the need to take sides in this and I can understand this, it is possible to see the Palestinian perspective and still condemn what happened, just as it is possible to understand the need for Israel to defend itself by attacking but still condemn how some of this is done. War and conflict has no victors, we were brought up with WW2 as an example of good v evil but such conflicts are the tiny minority.

War, killing and death create a pain and hatred and a cycle that until broken means there can be no peace. This is going to take something very deep to extract anything that does not make it worse. More evil is further deepening the cycle and I think that's what some people want.
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 12:14:15 am
This Rothschilds conspiracy shit has really landed hasnt it.

If you gave me 1k to wear a Russian flag t shirt around town for a day I would do it. If you gave me 10k to wear an Israeli flag t shirt round town for a day I would say no thank youI would genuinely fear for my life.

Some absolutely mental takes on here but this is the best I've seen.
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 12:10:11 am
No credible sources for the beheading baby stories.
devastatingly, i'm afraid this is not the case

While it's already entirely undeniable Hamas sought out and murdered infants and children, there's now a swell of corroboration from various independent journalists representing various unlinked news agencies that hamas not only chose to murder children, but also behead them

These are examples of the corroboration - for absolute clarity I'm linking to journalists who've done the verification to confirm the reports, and I'm not sharing any links that show any footage/photos. The hamas terrorists who committed these acts are keen to show the world what scum they are by documenting their callousness (and somehow some still refuse to understand and bear witness and equivocate for them), but i won't aid the c*nts in spreading their message

https://twitter.com/cmclymer/status/1711863823873847667
https://twitter.com/margothaddad/status/1711756690574479651
https://twitter.com/OzKaterji/status/1711878206972661961
The blithe "well what would you have them do?" response to anyone criticising the Israeli response on this is fucking depressing.

Roughly half of the over 2 million people who live in the Gaza Strip are children. Many if not most of them, are refugees, or descendents of. Read those sentences again.

Israel have walled them in, cut off food, water and medicine, and are bombing them from above. They have literally no means to defend themselves. They cannot escape, because Israel prevent it. No-one in the international community at large seems to give a fuck about them. No-one is coming to save them.

I know they're not doing it for the fun of it. I know these measures aren't, at their core, designed to kill innocent people. But it will - many thousands, that is the inescapable reality of the situation. Anywhere else, these actions against a completely defenceless population of millions wouldn't be called "retaliation" or "self defence", they'd be called something quite different.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:27:12 am
Some absolutely mental takes on here but this is the best I've seen.
you're certainly in no moral position to be making statements like this, or casting judgment of other rawkites as "disgusting".

instead of a little introspection, considering your morals - and what it must mean about you that your very first post on RAWK about this since saturdays terror attack said:
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:50:27 pm
no matter the horrific barbarity by Hamas the IDF will dish it out tenfold against civillians like they always have done.
, you instead lash out at the people who called you out on your shameful posts (the ones subsequent to this quoted one).

perhaps you think this is an unfair reading on you, but I can't say from reading all your posts in this thread that you've got the moral credibility in the bank to be doling out accusations that other posters are "disgusting"
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:27:12 am
Some absolutely mental takes on here but this is the best I've seen.

My point is that there is a groundswell of anti semitism in this country, and we will almost certainly see attacks on Jews. Despite their countries clear aggression in the Ukraine war Russians are quite safe here. Funny that🤔

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:29:02 am
devastatingly, i'm afraid this is not the case

While it's already entirely undeniable Hamas sought out and murdered infants and children, there's now a swell of corroboration from various independent journalists representing various unlinked news agencies that hamas not only chose to murder children, but also behead them

These are examples of the corroboration - for absolute clarity I'm linking to journalists who've done the verification to confirm the reports, and I'm not sharing any links that show any footage/photos. The hamas terrorists who committed these acts are keen to show the world what scum they are by documenting their callousness (and somehow some still refuse to understand and bear witness and equivocate for them), but i won't aid the c*nts in spreading their message

https://twitter.com/cmclymer/status/1711863823873847667
https://twitter.com/margothaddad/status/1711756690574479651
https://twitter.com/OzKaterji/status/1711878206972661961


https://www.claimscon.org/netherlands-study/


