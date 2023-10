Decapitated 40 babies along with mowing down families in their homes, shooting raping and killing concert goers. And sonevwant Israel to what ? Sit on it?



They've done it to force Israels hand, quite a few have fallen for it already before Israel even do anything



They've poked too hard this time I think.



Clearly Israel won't sit on it. It's shelling Gaza, heavily. Some want thousands of innocent Palestinians not to be the ones paying the price for Hamas' butchery. That's a pretty understandable feeling.In response to questions about what does constitute a reasonable response, those are fair questions. It's a terrible situation. Israel cannot just take it, Hamas has to be dealt with, but slaughter of thousands of civilians is surely neither just, nor wise? From that slaughter, Hamas recruitment is made many times easier. In the end there will be a ground war. Perhaps it would be better (in terms of civilian deaths) if that took place sooner rather than later - but that would mean heavier Israeli troop casualties and so they prefer to shell Gaza into the dust for a few more days? I really don't know.