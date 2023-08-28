« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)  (Read 37853 times)

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 10:28:28 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:26:39 pm
One that doesn't involve the mass murder of innocent men, women and children and resign thousands and thousands of others to conditions which could potentially see most homeless, impoverished, with limited medical care and possibly to the brink of starvation.

You haven't answered the question though have you? It very easy to say they shouldn't do the above but considering Hamas wants them destroyed how do they deal with that differently?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 10:31:27 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:26:39 pm
One that doesn't involve the mass murder of innocent men, women and children and resign thousands and thousands of others to conditions which could potentially see most homeless, impoverished, with limited medical care and possibly to the brink of starvation.
What does that look like. This isnt a trick question or a trap.  What do you do if you're the Israeli government? 
You cant do nothing, youve told me what you wouldnt do, so what would you do? (I have no idea myself by the way, the situation  seems impossible to me
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 10:32:02 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:28:28 pm
You haven't answered the question though have you? It very easy to say they shouldn't do the above but considering Hamas wants them destroyed how do they deal with that differently?
I did but you didn't like the answer
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 10:33:02 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:32:02 pm
I did but you didn't like the answer

Nothing to do with not liking the answer, I was just pointing out that Hamas are not interested in a future with Israel.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 10:35:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:28:28 pm
You haven't answered the question though have you? It very easy to say they shouldn't do the above but considering Hamas wants them destroyed how do they deal with that differently?

No, i haven't as i don't have a fucking clue, nor do you, none of us do but the response to date is not the answer. In saying that, Hamas the c*nts expected just that, the sick bastards.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 10:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:15:33 pm

Ive looked on the  twitter accounts of Bastani, Walker and Sakar and googled things like Hamas celebration but cant see anything

I sometimes listen to Novara and wont if this is true.  So Im very curious.

If its annoying people Ill drop it.

It's someone called Rivkah Brown, who is the commissioning editor of Novara Media. She thought people should celebrate the Hamas mass murder of Jews and explained that progress was always bloody. :

https://twitter.com/rivkahbrown/status/1710636448825688348
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 10:37:24 pm »
Decapitated 40 babies along with mowing down families in their homes, shooting raping and killing concert goers. And sonevwant Israel to what ? Sit on it?

They've done it to force Israels hand, quite a few have fallen for it already before Israel even do anything

They've poked too hard this time I think.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 10:37:24 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:35:11 pm
No, i haven't as i don't have a fucking clue, nor do you, none of us do but the response to date is not the answer. In saying that, Hamas the c*nts expected just that, the sick bastards.

And this the ultimate problem, there is no easy answer in a situation like this. If they stop fighting Hamas will once again come into Israel and attack the country, on and on it goes.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 10:38:56 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:13:54 pm
Read my further replies. 

No thanks. We're talking about the comment that I quoted. Did I interpret wrongly? If so, what could it possibly mean?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 10:42:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:33:02 pm
Nothing to do with not liking the answer, I was just pointing out that Hamas are not interested in a future with Israel.
And the Israeli government is not interested in a future with Palestine.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 10:43:04 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:26:39 pm
One that doesn't involve the mass murder of innocent men, women and children and resign thousands and thousands of others to conditions which could potentially see most homeless, impoverished, with limited medical care and possibly to the brink of starvation.

So a word salad, non-answer then.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 10:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:35:58 pm
It's someone called Rivkah Brown, who is the commissioning editor of Novara Media. She thought people should celebrate the Hamas mass murder of Jews and explained that progress was always bloody. :

https://twitter.com/rivkahbrown/status/1710636448825688348

like Buses 3 come at once - this, plus Found it myself once I stopped looking in the wrong place and Tepid PMed me



Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:31:27 pm
What does that look like. This isnt a trick question or a trap.  What do you do if you're the Israeli government? 
You cant do nothing, youve told me what you wouldnt do, so what would you do? (I have no idea myself by the way, the situation  seems impossible to me

The only people who can answer that appropriately are the Israelis. Expecting no marks on Rawk to have the answer is quite frankly ridiculous. I can understand why Israel needed to act quickly but the response is not justifiable imo and I'd be surprised if there weren't other more appropriate measures they could have taken. I've no fucking clue what they are though.

 And that doesn't lessen the point I'm making though, you can't be appalled by the Israelis loss of life and that of tourist's and then think the meausures they have taken in return were warranted. Anyone with that thought process should be asking serious questions of themselves.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 10:46:19 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:35:11 pm
No, i haven't as i don't have a fucking clue, nor do you, none of us do but the response to date is not the answer. In saying that, Hamas the c*nts expected just that, the sick bastards.



I'll give an answer, safe passage should be made out of the Rafah border crossing for anyone who wants to leave Gaza to countries in the region who will take them in. All men of fighting age leaving should be first screened for links to Hamas. Once the civilian population has been evacuated then Israel can do battle with Hamas and wipe them out.

Problem with the idea is Egypt will not allow it and no countries will take them in.

So we are back at square one.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 10:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:38:56 pm
No thanks. We're talking about the comment that I quoted. Did I interpret wrongly? If so, what could it possibly mean?
Yes you interpreted it wrongly and after your weird post trying to link my post to nazism.. ha, away with the birds. No point discussing with you further as you come across as an extremist who will twist anything that's said.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:37:24 pm
And this the ultimate problem, there is no easy answer in a situation like this. If they stop fighting Hamas will once again come into Israel and attack the country, on and on it goes.

You are right, Israel has no easy answers, even after they quell Hamas and kill their leadership (and a whole bunch of Palestinians who may not support Hamas at all). They will have to engage with Palestian groups in Gaza and the West Bank with good faith diplomacy. They have to eliminate the raison d'etre for Hamas to exist.
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 10:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 10:43:04 pm
So a word salad, non-answer then.

Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 10:43:04 pm
So a word salad, non-answer then.

Ah yes, with your extensive military and intelligence background in that territory,  you might address why no other approach was appropriate?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 10:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:43:15 pm
like Buses 3 come at once - this, plus Found it myself once I stopped looking in the wrong place and Tepid PMed me

Yes, we couldn't believe your ineptitude (in searching) and your persistence (in asking for help). Had to shut you up somehow!

Any road, if you're as good as your word, you won't be listening to Novara Media anymore.  ;)
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 10:50:24 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:46:47 pm
Yes you interpreted it wrongly.

I don't think so. But tell me how.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 10:52:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:43:23 pm
The only people who can answer that appropriately are the Israelis. Expecting no marks on Rawk to have the answer is quite frankly ridiculous. I can understand why Israel needed to act quickly but the response is not justifiable imo and I'd be surprised if there weren't other more appropriate measures they could have taken. I've no fucking clue what they are though.

 And that doesn't lessen the point I'm making though, you can't be appalled by the Israelis loss of life and that of tourist's and then think the meausures they have taken in return were warranted. Anyone with that thought process should be asking serious questions of themselves.
What is warranted?

Because on one hand I agree with you, on the other hand I know that the Israeli government  cant let it go (no government could) because it would invite further attacks.
And on the other hand (I do realise Im up to three hands now) there becomes a situation where what ever they do becomes reprehensible to many

And I struggle with the relative merits of all of those

« Reply #1140 on: Today at 10:52:47 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 10:47:45 pm
You are right, Israel has no easy answers. They have to eliminate the raison d'etre for Hamas to exist.

That would be the existence of Jews in the land of Israel.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 10:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:46:19 pm
I'll give an answer, safe passage should be made out of the Rafah border crossing for anyone who wants to leave Gaza to countries in the region who will take them in. All men of fighting age leaving should be first screened for links to Hamas. Once the civilian population has been evacuated then Israel can do battle with Hamas and wipe them out.

Problem with the idea is Egypt will not allow it and no countries will take them in.

So we are back at square one.

Why would Hamas stay in Gaza? They would all leave and regroup in Iran or wherever. They are hardly going to stay and get annihilated. What then? Israel move into Gaza? Israel waits for a year and lets everyone return?

I have no answer as there rarely is one when two sides do not want to live side-by-side.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 10:53:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:37:24 pm
Decapitated 40 babies along with mowing down families in their homes, shooting raping and killing concert goers. And sonevwant Israel to what ? Sit on it?

They've done it to force Israels hand, quite a few have fallen for it already before Israel even do anything

They've poked too hard this time I think.

Clearly Israel won't sit on it. It's shelling Gaza, heavily. Some want thousands of innocent Palestinians not to be the ones paying the price for Hamas' butchery. That's a pretty understandable feeling.

In response to questions about what does constitute a reasonable response, those are fair questions. It's a terrible situation. Israel cannot just take it, Hamas has to be dealt with, but slaughter of thousands of civilians is surely neither just, nor wise? From that slaughter, Hamas recruitment is made many times easier. In the end there will be a ground war. Perhaps it would be better (in terms of civilian deaths) if that took place sooner rather than later - but that would mean heavier Israeli troop casualties and so they prefer to shell Gaza into the dust for a few more days? I really don't know.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 10:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:52:47 pm
That would be the existence of Jews in the land of Israel.
Which is just isnt.  going to happen. Both sides need to delay a little more in reality
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 10:55:07 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:48:35 pm
Ah yes, with your extensive military and intelligence background in that territory,  you might address why no other approach was appropriate?

Do I need to say the quiet part out loud?

Israel must take out Hamas through military action and the incredibly sad inevitability of war is innocent civilians are going to die.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:27 pm
Yes, we couldn't believe your ineptitude (in searching) and your persistence (in asking for help). Had to shut you up somehow!

Any road, if you're as good as your word, you won't be listening to Novara Media anymore.  ;)

I wont, I just said to Tepid I cant believe the lack of response from the main 3. Grim.



Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 10:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:50:24 pm
I don't think so. But tell me how.
I don't think there is any point debating with someone I believe to be an extremist as evidenced by your earlier posts about me. You may have missed this in the the post you just quoted so thought I should reiterate it now. Best to leave it there as I don't think it helps discussion at all in this thread.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 10:58:29 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:24:23 pm
Yes you can argue that Hamas are living behind a human shield but its a very small densely populated place. All terrorist organisations do this. They know full well that they will not win a face to face battle so they strike and then hide amongst the people.
Also knowing full well what will happen to Palestinian civilians when they do so.

Quote
I do not accept that it is ok to kill civilians in order to kill the enemy.
Can you think of any conflicts where there were zero civilian deaths? Because if not, you seem to be holding the IDF an impossible "acceptable" standard.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 10:59:08 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:57:39 pm
I don't think there is any point debating with someone I believe to be an extremist as evidenced by your earlier posts about me. You may have missed this in the the post you just quoted so thought I should reiterate it now. Best to leave it there as I don't think it helps discussion at all in this thread.
When you said  they should know better

Do you accept that this might be seen as holding a race to a different account and therefore potentially discriminatory?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 11:09:09 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:58:29 pm
Also knowing full well what will happen to Palestinian civilians when they do so.
Can you think of any conflicts where there were zero civilian deaths? Because if not, you seem to be holding the IDF an impossible "acceptable" standard.

Yes I agree that Hamas are hiding amongst the people but I also do not believe that Israel are trying to minimise casualties.thats almost impossible. Why are Israel preventing food, water, electricity and gas getting into Gaza? That will hit the civilians much harder than it will disrupt  Hamas (who probably will stockpile whatever they need with no regard for innocent civilians). So how can you say that a blockade is aimed solely at Hamas.

I also have problems with some of the statements that Israel has used Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a video statement on Monday, justifying the move (the blockade) by describing Palestinians as beastly people. I assume this quote is accurate.

Gallant also stated  'We will eliminate everything - they will regret it'..that doesnt sound like they are targeting just Hamas.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 11:09:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:59:08 pm
When you said  they should know better

Do you accept that this might be seen as holding a race to a different account and therefore potentially discriminatory?
I have already explained this and you no doubt have already read it.

I like how you didn't respond to that or my last post where I quoted you. Just to be clear, id rather you didnt now. I find it very under handed and childish the way you and Yorky have approached this discussion. You should be ashamed of yourselves but I doubt you will.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 11:11:11 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:58:29 pm
Also knowing full well what will happen to Palestinian civilians when they do so.
Can you think of any conflicts where there were zero civilian deaths? Because if not, you seem to be holding the IDF an impossible "acceptable" standard.

Perhaps very few. But when you are mass bombing a city, civilian deaths will be in huge numbers, wildly disproportionate to the number of actual combatants you kill. What's the line? One thousand? Two thousand? Five? Ten? Is there any standard at all? Is it actually killing Hamas fighters in any numbers or reducing their capacity to operate?

It cannot just be carte blanche for the IDF to bomb the civilian population of a civilian area until there is nothing left, in the hope of taking out Hamas. That's surely not acceptable to you, or most other reasonable people?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 11:14:24 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:09:17 pm
I have already explained this and you no doubt have already read it.

I like how you didn't respond to that or my last post where I quoted you. Just to be clear, id rather you didnt now. I find it very under handed and childish the way you and Yorky have approached this discussion. You should be ashamed of yourselves but I doubt you will.


Since you refuse to defend your weirdly-worded (I'm trying being kind) post I can only assume it's because you have no defence.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 11:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:11:11 pm
Perhaps very few. But when you are mass bombing a city, civilian deaths will be in huge numbers, wildly disproportionate to the number of actual combatants you kill. What's the line? One thousand? Two thousand? Five? Ten? Is there any standard at all? Is it actually killing Hamas fighters in any numbers or reducing their capacity to operate?

It cannot just be carte blanche for the IDF to bomb the civilian population of a civilian area until there is nothing left, in the hope of taking out Hamas. That's surely not acceptable to you, or most other reasonable people?

The Hamas attack was to increase the ideology

Force Israel's hand, create more ideology. They were counting on Israel to do it. They don't care about civilians at all.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 11:19:11 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:09:09 pm
Yes I agree that Hamas are hiding amongst the people but I also do not believe that Israel are trying to minimise casualties.thats almost impossible. Why are Israel preventing food, water, electricity and gas getting into Gaza? That will hit the civilians much harder than it will disrupt  Hamas (who probably will stockpile whatever they need with no regard for innocent civilians). So how can you say that a blockade is aimed solely at Hamas.

I also have problems with some of the statements that Israel has used Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a video statement on Monday, justifying the move (the blockade) by describing Palestinians as beastly people. I assume this quote is accurate.

Gallant also stated  'We will eliminate everything - they will regret it'..that doesnt sound like they are targeting just Hamas.

The quote is:
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant: "We are battling beastly people and we are conducting ourselves accordingly."

He described who they battling as beastly people, that would be Hamas. That's not describing all Palestinians as beastly people.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 11:20:01 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:16:42 pm
The Hamas attack was to increase the ideology

Force Israel's hand, create more ideology. They were counting on Israel to do it. They don't care about civilians at all.

The point is NOT about whether Hamas care about civilians. Clearly they don't. I didn't say anything about that whatsoever.

Where is the line, in terms of civilian deaths? Can Israel just bomb Gaza into the dust, starve and shell every man, woman and child imprisoned there? Kill a thousand innocents for every Hamas fighter they take down?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 11:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 10:55:07 pm
Do I need to say the quiet part out loud?

Israel must take out Hamas through military action and the incredibly sad inevitability of war is innocent civilians are going to die.

With regards to this conflict, when would you say the war started? This article was from a month ago, were they at war then?

https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/08/28/west-bank-spike-israeli-killings-palestinian-children

Collateral damage is inevitable during conflicts, but indiscriminate killing of civilians is unacceptable, something both sides are now guilty of. Here are the kill counts for under 17s for the last 20+ years:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children_in_the_Israeli%E2%80%93Palestinian_conflict
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 11:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:14:24 pm
Since you refuse to defend your weirdly-worded (I'm trying being kind) post I can only assume it's because you have no defence.
Trying to be kind, hahaha could have fooled me. I've said all I have, you can decide to go back and read it or not. You can also pull any assumptions about me out of thin air. You've already done it so work away!
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1158 on: Today at 11:25:56 pm »
At the very least surely Israel should be offering respite if Hamas members are turned in to them? If you're going to create a desperate situation for Palestinian civilians then giving them a way out must work in your favour.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1159 on: Today at 11:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:19:11 pm
The quote is:
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant: "We are battling beastly people and we are conducting ourselves accordingly."

He described who they battling as beastly people, that would be Hamas. That's not describing all Palestinians as beastly people.

Ok I didnt double check the quote so I take it back. The other quote may also be aimed towards Hamas. Sorry as I dont wish to spread disinformation.
